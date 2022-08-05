National and Federal Opportunities!

By: U.S. Department of Education
|U.S. Department of EnergyWe are excited to publicly release the list of DOE programs that are covered by President Biden’s Justice40 Initiative, a whole-of-government commitment to securing environmental justice and spurring economic opportunity for disadvantaged communities (DACs). As laid out in Section 223 of President Biden’s Executive Order 14008, Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad, communities that have been historically marginalized and overburdened by pollution and underinvestment in housing, transportation, water and wastewater infrastructure, and health care will now see at least 40% of the benefits of Federal investments in seven areas that touch on DOE’s missions.Those areas are climate change; clean energy and energy efficiency; clean transportation; affordable and sustainable housing; training and workforce development; remediation and reduction of legacy pollution; and critical clean water and waste infrastructure.The Office of Management and Budget has identified more than 140 DOE programs across 22 DOE offices that are covered by Justice40, ranging from established support to communities like the Weatherization Assistance Program to new technologies and initiatives like those supported by our new Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations.DOE is proud to support this initiative and the offices that are committed to partnering with communities and lifting communities that were polluted and left behind. For more information on Justice40, visit DOE’s Justice40 page or contact energyjustice@hq.doe.gov.
|U.S. Department of Homeland SecurityFunding Opportunity from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction (CWMD) Office, Systems Support Directorate (SSD), Research & Development DivisionThe Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction (CWMD) Office has released the solicitation, “National Nuclear Forensics Expertise Development Program Nuclear Forensics Research Award” for funding.The National Nuclear Forensics Expertise Development Program (NNFEDP) works to build a nuclear forensics workforce of recognized technical experts and leaders through fostering scholastic and research collaboration between and among academia, the national and defense laboratories, and the National Technical Nuclear Forensics (NTNF) Interagency.Eligible Applicants: Minority Serving Institutions, including Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Hispanic-serving institutions, Tribal Colleges and Universities, Asian American and Native American Pacific Islander-serving institutions, Alaska Native- serving institutions, and Hawaiian Native-serving institutions. IMPORTANT: Academic respondents are expected to partner with a U.S. Department of Energy national laboratory or Department of Defense laboratory for this award.Deadlines: Informational Webinar – August 3, 2022. Application Submission – August 30, 2022See: https://urldefense.us/v3/__https://www.grants.gov/web/grants/view-opportunity.html?oppId=342531__;!!BClRuOV5cvtbuNI!R19jnMD_hIeAIwu2Gq7APCOpEC4kH1OaeFjQe3L-vtAhNWhHQt65moLVkFbaaX3ZyvX6iQM$
|National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Biden Administration announces historic coastal and climate resilience funding. Bipartisan Infrastructure Law allocates nearly $3 billion of funding over 5 years to NOAA.Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding Opportunities website Today, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina M. Raimondo announced funding opportunities from NOAA’s $2.96 billion in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funds to address the climate crisis and strengthen coastal resilience and infrastructure. Over the next five years, NOAA’s targeted investments in the areas of habitat restoration, coastal resilience, and climate data and services will advance ongoing federal efforts toward building climate resilience.NOAA will select high-impact projects that will incentivize investments in communities, states, and regions that can drive additional funding to complementary projects. Funded projects will support three major initiatives:Climate Ready Coasts will help coastal communities build the future they want to see, investing in natural infrastructure projects that build coastal resilience, create jobs, store carbon, remove marine debris, and restore habitat. ($1.467 billion over five years)Climate Data and Services will support a whole-of-government effort to address the climate crisis by getting critical information and tools in the hands of decision-makers, particularly to address floods, wildfire, drought, and ocean health. ($904 million over five years)Fisheries and Protected Resources will advance efforts to restore important fisheries habitat and promote community economic development. ($592 million over five years)Today’s announcement highlights Notice of Funding Opportunities for the coming year focused on habitat restoration, coastal resilience, and marine debris as part of the Climate Ready Coasts initiative including:Transformational Habitat Restoration and Coastal Resilience Grants ($85 million) Coastal Habitat Restoration and Resilience Grants for Underserved Communities ($10 million)Coastal Zone Management Habitat Protection and Restoration Grants ($35 million)National Estuarine Research Reserve System Habitat Protection and Restoration Grants ($12 million)Marine Debris Removal ($56 million)Marine Debris Challenge Competition ($16 million)offsite linkMarine Debris Community Action Coalitions ($3 million)offsite linkThe announcement today builds on a series of steps that the Administration has taken over the month of June – National Ocean Month – to conserve and restore the health and productivity of the nation’s oceans and coasts for the benefit of all Americans.
|NASA SBIR IGNITEThe NASA SBIR Ignite Solicitation is now open through September 1, 2022! This exciting new funding opportunity is a way for small businesses that have a commercially-viable technology idea to use NASA as a stepping stone in their path towards commercial success. With a greater emphasis on commercialization, SBIR Ignite funds U.S. early-stage, high-risk technology development to help make companies and their technologies more attractive to private sector investors, customers, and partners.Topics in the solicitation include: Technologies Using NASA Data to Foster Climate ResilienceEnabling technologies for the development of a robust Low-Earth Orbit EconomyElectric and Hybrid Electric Systems for Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) and Aircraft in the 1500 to 5000 lbs. size classLow-Cost Photovoltaic Arrays for SpacePoint-of-use Recycling for Optimized Space-Age LogisticsCommercial Development of Active Debris Remediation (ADR) ServicesWe encourage you to learn more: sbir.nasa.gov/ignite, view the webinar available here: https://livestream.com/nasaitech/sbirignite: sbir-ignite-release-party.eventbrite.com, review the solicitation: sbir.nasa.gov/solicit-detail/80089, and submit a proposal: sbir.gsfc.nasa.gov/submissions/login.