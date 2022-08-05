National and Federal Opportunities!

U.S. Department of EnergyWe are excited to publicly release the list of DOE programs that are covered by President Biden’s Justice40 Initiative, a whole-of-government commitment to securing environmental justice and spurring economic opportunity for disadvantaged communities (DACs). As laid out in Section 223 of President Biden’s Executive Order 14008, Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad, communities that have been historically marginalized and overburdened by pollution and underinvestment in housing, transportation, water and wastewater infrastructure, and health care will now see at least 40% of the benefits of Federal investments in seven areas that touch on DOE’s missions.Those areas are climate change; clean energy and energy efficiency; clean transportation; affordable and sustainable housing; training and workforce development; remediation and reduction of legacy pollution; and critical clean water and waste infrastructure.The Office of Management and Budget has identified more than 140 DOE programs across 22 DOE offices that are covered by Justice40, ranging from established support to communities like the Weatherization Assistance Program to new technologies and initiatives like those supported by our new Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations.DOE is proud to support this initiative and the offices that are committed to partnering with communities and lifting communities that were polluted and left behind. For more information on Justice40, visit DOE’s Justice40 page or contact energyjustice@hq.doe.gov.