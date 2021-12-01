National and Federal Opportunities

U.S. Department of LaborThe Employment and Training Administration has posted pre-solicitation notice 1605JE-22-R-00003 for the Operation of the Miami Job Corps Center with Outreach & Admissions and Career Transition Services on sam.gov at: https://sam.gov/opp/e6844d8a030f478eb8fe4e99c59f77ec/view.

MIAMI JOB CORPS CENTER PRE-SOLICITATION NOTICE

On or about November 30, 2021, the US Department of Labor (DOL), Office of the Assistant Secretary for Administration and Management (OASAM), Office of the Senior Procurement Executive (OSPE), Job Corps Acquisition Services (JCAS) anticipates issuing a Request for Proposal, (RFP), for Operation of the Miami Job Corps Center located at 3050 NW 183rd St., Miami Gardens, Florida 33056, which will include Outreach and Admissions (OA) and Career Transition Services (CTS) for eligible individuals participating in the Job Corps program. The RFP will be posted as a Total Small Business Set-Aside.

The Job Corps program was originally established by the Economic Opportunity Act of 1964; current authorization for the program is authorized under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) of 2014. The Job Corps program is a national residential and non-residential training and employment program administered by the US Department of Labor to address multiple barriers to employment faced by disadvantaged youth, ages 16-24 years, throughout the United States.

This effort requires the contractor to operate the aforementioned Job Corps center which includes provision of academic, career technical, career success and independent living skills, career readiness training, and support services, for a total planned On-Board Strength of 300 students, consisting of 165 residential and 135 non-residential students. The contractor shall also operate residential quarters (housing) and services for all students as applicable. The Contractor shall provide OA services in the following workforce development areas in the state of Florida. Visit https://neapmap.com for the recruitment area map.

Youth screened for the Job Corps program shall come from workforce development areas in the state of Florida as follows:

CareerSource Brevard, CareerSource Suncoast, CareerSource Heartland, CareerSource Research Coast, CareerSource Palm Beach County, CareerSource Broward, CareerSource South Florida, and CareerSource Southwest Florida.

The contractor shall ensure the annual arrival of a minimum of 380 students to the Miami Job Corps Center. The contractor will also be required to provide CTS annually for students enrolled at the Miami Job Corps Center, regardless of where the graduate or former enrollee resides or matriculates, and former enrollees within their eligibility period that separated under the prior operator.

The RFP will be available on the World Wide Web at the government point of entry, Contract Opportunities (FBO) located at https://Sam.gov. The RFP will be posted as a Total Small Business Set-Aside, will be fixed price, and will have not-to-exceed CLINS for construction, equipment, and career technical skills training. It is anticipated that the resultant contract will have a two-year base period of performance and three, one-year option periods. Due to current travel restrictions during the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Government is unable to schedule a pre-proposal conference and site visit. In lieu of a site visit, offerors are encouraged to visit the center virtually by using the following site: https://virtualtours.jcmarketplace.com. All questions must be submitted in writing and will be addressed via an amendment to the RFP.

