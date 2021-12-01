National and Federal Opportunities
|Engagement Opportunities in NASA STEM 2022 (EONS–2022)Appendix I: MUREP Precollege Summer Institute (MUREP PSI)
NOTICE OF FUNDING OPPORTUNITY (NOFO) RELEASED NOVEMBER 15, 2021
This National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) entitled Engagement Opportunities in NASA STEM (EONS) – 2022, solicits proposals for competitive funding opportunities in support of the Minority University Research and Education Project (MUREP) administered by NASA’s Office of STEM Engagement (OSTEM). EONS-2022 is an omnibus announcement that includes a wide range of NASA STEM Engagement opportunities for basic and applied science and technology research and education. Specific opportunities will be issued periodically throughout the year as Appendices to this solicitation with individual requirements and milestones.
The following Appendix to EONS-2022 has been released: Appendix I: MUREP Precollege Summer Institute (MUREP PSI)
– Proposals due Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 11:59pm Eastern Time
NASA OSTEM’s MUREP solicits proposals from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Predominantly Black Institutions (PBIs) to establish a MUREP Precollege Summer Institute (PSI) that will increase participation and retention of historically underserved and underrepresented high school students in STEM areas and equip them for success in college STEM degree programs and eventually in STEM careers.
NASA anticipates making ten (10) awards of up to $65,000 each, for a 6-month period of performance. For general inquiries, contact: MUREP-PSI@nasaprs.com .
A pre-proposal teleconference for the MUREP PSI opportunity will be held on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 3:00 PM Eastern Time. During this session, the MUREP PSI team will give an in-depth overview of the opportunity and highlight information contained in the EONS 2022 document regarding proposal preparation and requirements. Please visit the MUREP PSI landing page in NSPIRES for information on how to join the call. Any changes to this session will be posted here as well; you are strongly advised to check for updates prior to the call.
For more information regarding this opportunity, please visit the ENGAGEMENT OPPORTUNITIES IN NASA STEM (EONS-2022) page on the NASA Solicitation and Proposal Integrated Review and Evaluation System (NSPIRES) website and click on ‘List of Open Program Elements’.
|USAID AWARD OPPORTUNITY for HBCUs and MSIs!!LASER PULSE is pleased to announce the Minority Serving Institutions Request for Application (MSI-RFA) that will fund research awards for collaboration between an existing USAID activity (i.e. project or program) and researchers from Higher Education Institutions in developing countries. MSI research will better inform the current or future iterations of a given ongoing USAID activity, by identifying a new research component (or a solution co-developed with a researcher), which will lead to increased impact of the activity on its intended beneficiaries.
Eligible Lead Institutions: Only Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs) as defined by the United States Department of Education are eligible to apply (https://www2.ed.gov/about/offices/list/ocr/edlite-minorityinst.html) as lead institutions for this RFA. MSIs include institutions of higher education enrolling populations with significant percentages of undergraduate minority students, or that serve certain populations of minority students under various programs created by Congress. They include:
Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) – Founded before 1964Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs)Alaska Native Serving Institutions (ANSI)Native Hawaiian Serving Institutions (NHSI)Asian American and Native American Pacific Islander (AANAPI)Predominantly Black Institutions (PBI) Tribal Colleges and Universities (TCUs)This RFA is restricted to USAID partner countries that are not currently on USAID’s FY2021 special notification country list.
All USAID technical sectors are open for consideration, except for certain activities that fall under global health. Up to five (5) awards will be made, for an anticipated project duration of 12 months, with a maximum total budget of US $150,000 per award.
We hereby invite practitioners and researchers to submit letters of interest (LOI) by 14 December 2021, with Full Applications due on 14 February 2022, in accordance with all RFA submission requirements. This opportunity calls for innovative, system-level based research and associated research translation that is focused on development challenges linked to USAID Country Mission priority.
If you are interested in submitting an LOI, please go to: https://laserpulse.org/msi-rfa/. You may also download the full RFA and associated materials from the link on this page.
If you are unable to access the website, please send your LOI and later Full Application, including associated documentation, to this email: applicatiоnsubmit@laserpulse.org. If you have any technical questions, please send an email to Dr. Betty Bugusu at td@laserpulse.org.
|U.S. Department of LaborThe Employment and Training Administration has posted pre-solicitation notice 1605JE-22-R-00003 for the Operation of the Miami Job Corps Center with Outreach & Admissions and Career Transition Services on sam.gov at: https://sam.gov/opp/e6844d8a030f478eb8fe4e99c59f77ec/view.
MIAMI JOB CORPS CENTER PRE-SOLICITATION NOTICE
On or about November 30, 2021, the US Department of Labor (DOL), Office of the Assistant Secretary for Administration and Management (OASAM), Office of the Senior Procurement Executive (OSPE), Job Corps Acquisition Services (JCAS) anticipates issuing a Request for Proposal, (RFP), for Operation of the Miami Job Corps Center located at 3050 NW 183rd St., Miami Gardens, Florida 33056, which will include Outreach and Admissions (OA) and Career Transition Services (CTS) for eligible individuals participating in the Job Corps program. The RFP will be posted as a Total Small Business Set-Aside.
The Job Corps program was originally established by the Economic Opportunity Act of 1964; current authorization for the program is authorized under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) of 2014. The Job Corps program is a national residential and non-residential training and employment program administered by the US Department of Labor to address multiple barriers to employment faced by disadvantaged youth, ages 16-24 years, throughout the United States.
This effort requires the contractor to operate the aforementioned Job Corps center which includes provision of academic, career technical, career success and independent living skills, career readiness training, and support services, for a total planned On-Board Strength of 300 students, consisting of 165 residential and 135 non-residential students. The contractor shall also operate residential quarters (housing) and services for all students as applicable. The Contractor shall provide OA services in the following workforce development areas in the state of Florida. Visit https://neapmap.com for the recruitment area map.
Youth screened for the Job Corps program shall come from workforce development areas in the state of Florida as follows:
CareerSource Brevard, CareerSource Suncoast, CareerSource Heartland, CareerSource Research Coast, CareerSource Palm Beach County, CareerSource Broward, CareerSource South Florida, and CareerSource Southwest Florida.
The contractor shall ensure the annual arrival of a minimum of 380 students to the Miami Job Corps Center. The contractor will also be required to provide CTS annually for students enrolled at the Miami Job Corps Center, regardless of where the graduate or former enrollee resides or matriculates, and former enrollees within their eligibility period that separated under the prior operator.
The RFP will be available on the World Wide Web at the government point of entry, Contract Opportunities (FBO) located at https://Sam.gov. The RFP will be posted as a Total Small Business Set-Aside, will be fixed price, and will have not-to-exceed CLINS for construction, equipment, and career technical skills training. It is anticipated that the resultant contract will have a two-year base period of performance and three, one-year option periods. Due to current travel restrictions during the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Government is unable to schedule a pre-proposal conference and site visit. In lieu of a site visit, offerors are encouraged to visit the center virtually by using the following site: https://virtualtours.jcmarketplace.com. All questions must be submitted in writing and will be addressed via an amendment to the RFP.
|USDA Announces Intent to Establish an Equity Commission, Solicits Nominations for MembershipThe U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced it will establish an Equity Commission and is requesting nominations for membership on the Equity Commission Advisory Committee and Equity Commission Subcommittee on Agriculture. The Notice represents an important step towards implementing President Biden’s commitment to create an Equity Commission and the American Rescue Plan Act provision that directs USDA to “address historical discrimination and disparities in the agriculture sector… [through] one or more equity commissions to address racial equity issues within USDA and its programs.”
The Equity Commission will advise the Secretary of Agriculture by identifying USDA programs, policies, systems, structures, and practices that contribute to barriers to inclusion or access, systemic discrimination, or exacerbate or perpetuate racial, economic, health and social disparities. The Subcommittee on Agriculture will be formed concurrently and will report back to the Equity Commission and provide recommendations on issues of concern related to agriculture. Subsequent subcommittees will focus on other policy areas, such as rural community and economic development. The Equity Commission will deliver an interim report and provide actionable recommendations no later than 12 months after inception. A final report will be generated within a two-year timeframe.
USDA is soliciting nominations to consider membership on both the Equity Commission and the Subcommittee on Agriculture. Both seek to reflect a diversity in demographics, regions of the country, background, and in experience and expertise. The Office of Tribal Relations strongly encourages interested tribal leaders and Native producers to apply.
Nominations will be considered that are submitted via email or postmarked by October 27, 2021. Please submit nominations to Dr. Dewayne L. Goldmon, USDA Senior Advisor for Racial Equity, Office of the Secretary, Department of Agriculture, 1400 Independence Avenue SW, Room 6006-S, Washington, DC 20250; or send by email to: EquityCommission@usda.gov. A federal official of USDA will acknowledge receipt of nominations.
For further information, contact Dewayne L. Goldmon, Ph.D.; telephone: (202) 997-2100; email: dewayne.goldmon@usda.gov.
Read the full press release.
Read the full Federal Register notice.
|Introducing Communities LEAP (Local Energy Action Program)Last month, U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm introduced Communities LEAP (Local Energy Action Program) – a new pilot initiative to support communities currently experiencing either direct environmental justice impacts, or direct economic impacts from a shift away from historical reliance on fossil fuels. Under this pilot initiative, DOE will provide technical assistance services valued at up to a total of $16 million to support 24-36 communities to develop their own community-driven clean energy transition approach.
Register and Apply. Applicants must register to apply for this opportunity. Once registered, applicants will receive access to apply. The application deadline is December 17, 2021 at 5:00PM ET.Application Questions. Application questions, eligibility guidelines and other need-to-know information can be found in the Opportunity Announcement. DOE issued a final Opportunity Announcement on October 25th.Stay Up to Date. Sign up for Communities LEAP updates on the website.Office Hours. Communities LEAP staff is hosting two “office hour” style webinars for prospective applicants to ask questions as they prepare to apply. Questions will also be answered through CommunitiesLEAPInfo@hq.doe.gov. Register now:Tuesday, Nov. 9, 3:30pm – 5:00pm EST • Tuesday, Dec. 7, 3:30pm – 5:00pm EST
|Joint IES and NSF Funding Opportunity for National Artificial Intelligence Research InstitutesIES has partnered with the National Science Foundation (NSF) in a new funding initiative to encourage scientists to focus on research and development of AI-driven innovations to radically improve human learning and education.
As a result of this partnership, IES is providing partial funding for NSF’s National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research Institutes – Accelerating Research, Transforming Society, and Growing the American Workforce (Solicitation 22-502) under Theme 6: AI-Augmented Learning to Expand Education Opportunities and Improve Outcomes. This theme has two tracks associated with the two IES Research Centers:
Theme 6 Track A: AI-Driven Digital Platforms to Expand and Accelerate STEM Learning in PreK-12 Settings. Under Track A, NSF and the National Center for Education Research intend to fund an institute that will advance AI research on digital learning platforms and create next-generation architectures for preK-12 STEM learning. Through this track, researchers are invited to propose to study the design and implementation of AI technologies (such as intelligent/cognitive tutors) that support highly adaptable, personalized, and distributed systems to expand access, equity, and depth of learning across diverse learners, institutions, and settings.Theme 6 Track B: AI-Augmented Learning for Individuals with Disabilities. For Track B, NSF and the National Center for Special Education Research intend to fund an AI Research Institute that will advance AI-driven research and innovations for learners (birth through postsecondary) with or at risk for physical, cognitive, or social and behavioral disabilities, aiming to transform identification, assessment, and support for these learners. This institute will be funded through the American Rescue Plan and proposals must discuss how the work will respond to the needs of learners with or at risk for a disability in an area where the COVID-19 pandemic has further widened existing gaps and/or resulted in decreased access and opportunities for students with disabilities to learn and receive support services.We strongly encourage education and special education researchers to consider applying to this funding opportunity by establishing partnerships with experts in the field of AI to design a research-based approach to meet the goals of Theme 6.
Please review the full solicitation for more information about each track and additional requirements for this AI Institute. Additional program-related announcements and resources, including information about an upcoming webinar and FAQs, can be found here. Note the following important dates:
The deadline for required preliminary proposals is January 14, 2022The deadline for full proposals is May 13, 2022Projects can start as early as June 1, 2023 (For the work focused on students with disabilities (Track B) the start date can be as early as January 1, 2023)The Institute of Education Sciences is the independent research, evaluation, and statistics arm of the U.S. Department of Education. Visit the IES website, sign up for the IES news flash or follow IES on Twitter and Facebook to learn more.