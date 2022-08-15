National and Federal Opportunities!

By: U.S. Department of Education

Ascend at the Aspen Institute – New Grant Opportunity for HBCUs

RFP: New Funding Opportunity for Higher Education Institutions to

Support Black and Native Student Parents.

WASHINGTON, DC (July 20, 2022) – Ascend at the Aspen Institute today announced the launch of the Black and Native Family Futures Fund, a new grant opportunity created with and for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Tribal Colleges and Universities (TCUs) to support the success of Black and Native student parents in college.

More than half of the nearly 4 million student parents in the United States are students of color, with Black and Native students more likely to be balancing school and parenting than other groups of students. With institutional cultures that are rooted in family, community, and holistic supports – key elements of a supportive campus for student parents – HBCUs and TCUs are uniquely positioned to identify and address the needs of Black and Native student parents.

WHO. Ascend at the Aspen Institute’s Postsecondary Success for Parents initiative, with support from Lumina Foundation, requests proposals from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Tribal Colleges and Universities (TCUs) that are committed to improving the college completion of student parents at their institution.

Technical assistance will be provided to HBCU partners by Teamer Strategy Group, LLC. (TSG) and to TCU partners by the Center for Native American Youth (CNAY).

WHAT. The Black and Native Family Futures Fund will provide $75,000 grants and expert technical assistance over 18 months (November 2022 – April 2024) to each of the selected institutions.

WHEN. Interested institutions must submit their application by 11:59 pm ET on September 14, 2022.

MORE INFORMATION. Eligibility and selection criteria are available in the full Request for Proposals.

MEDIA CONTACT. For more information on Black and Native student parents or Ascend at the Aspen Institute’s Postsecondary Success for Parents Initiative, contact Brendan Creamer at Brendan.Creamer@aspeninsitute.org.

Ascend at the Aspen Institute ’s mission is to create a society where every family passes a legacy of prosperity and well-being from one generation to the next. Click the link for more information.

The Library of CongressThe Library of Congress is pleased to announce two grant opportunities in the Of the People program’s Connecting Communities Digital Initiative, funded by the Mellon Foundation. Grants of up to $50,000 support libraries, archives, museums, and higher education institutions in creating projects that use and re-mix Library of Congress digital collections. Projects must center the lives, experiences, and perspectives of Black, Indigenous, Hispanic or Latino, Asian American and Pacific Islander, or other communities of color in the 50 U.S. states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, American Samoa, Northern Mariana Islands and the US Virgin Islands.Applications are due September 30. You can learn more about the program and how to apply here: https://www.loc.gov/programs/of-the-people/apply/Questions? Contact the Library of Congress Connecting Communities Digital Initiative team at ccdi-grants@loc.gov.

National Institute of Health NIH Loan Repayment Programs: Supporting the Next Generation of Researchers- Thursday, August 25, 2022, 2:00 PM – 3:30 PM ETDo you (or does someone you know) have student debt? If so, find out how you can get up to $100,000 repaid towards your student loans with a two-year award from the NIH Loan Repayment Programs (LRPs). This virtual event is designed for students, new researchers, and administrators/mentors who want to learn how biomedical and behavioral scientists with student debt can benefit from this program. In addition, participants will hear first-hand experiences from LRP Ambassadors on planning their grant applications.Navigating Early Career Funding Opportunities- Thursday, September 15, 2022, 1:00 PM – 3:30 PM ETAre you ready to transition to a fully independent position as an investigator, faculty member, clinician scientist, or scientific team member? The NIH is committed to investing in early-stage investigators who are focused on establishing themselves as experts in their chosen research areas. With numerous Fellowships and Career Development Award types, how do you know which is the right one for your research and career goals? Our experts will provide an overview of opportunities, discuss how networking and mentoring can strengthen your chances for success, and show you where to find resources to help you along the way.These events officially kick off the NIH Grants Conference 2022-2023 season, culminating with the 2-day Grants Conference in February.Other pre-conference events that may be of interest (details coming soon to the NIH Grants Conference site):Research Misconduct and Integrity – October 14Foreign Collaborations: Policies, Processes and Partnerships – November 9Human Subjects Research: Policies, Clinical Trials, and Inclusion – December 6-7ONE REGISTRATION. ALL-ACCESS. NO COST. Register one time to gain access to all virtual preconference events, the 2-day conference, and valuable resources.Please direct questions about these events to NIHGrantsEvents@nih.gov.

U.S. Environmental Protection AgencyEPA Announces up to $50 Million available for new EJ Thriving Communities Technical Assistance CentersA pre-application Assistance Webinar is scheduled for August 16, 2022, for interested applicants to hear about the program and ask general questionsThe U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the availability of up to $50 million in grant funding to establish the Environmental Justice Thriving Communities Technical Assistance Centers (EJ TCTAC) program. EPA is partnering with the Department of Energy (DOE) to provide funding for 5-10 centers across the nation supporting underserved communities, including rural and remote communities.The Thriving Communities Centers will provide technical assistance, training, and capacity-building support to communities with environmental justice and energy concerns. They will also assist with navigating federal systems such as Grants.gov and SAM.gov, effectively managing and leveraging grant funding, assistance with writing grant proposals, and translation and interpretation services for limited English-speaking participants.Eligibility. This opportunity is available to public and private universities and colleges; public and private nonprofit institutions/organizations; and intertribal consortia.Pre-application Assistance Webinars. Applicants are invited to participate in webinars with EPA and DOE to address questions about the EJ TCTAC Program. A recording of each webinar will be posted for those who cannot attend the live webinars and for reference purposes when preparing applications. The webinar dates and times are as follows:August 16, 2022, from 2:00 PM – 3:30 PM (Eastern Time) August 25, 2022, from 2:00 PM – 3:30 PM (Eastern Time) Links to access the Pre-application Assistance Webinars and a Frequently Asked Questions document can be found here: https://www.epa.gov/environmentaljustice/environmental-justice-thriving-communities-technical-assistance-centersApplications are due on October 4, 2022. Awards will be issued as cooperative agreements and EPA will be substantially involved in the operation of the centers.

National Aeronautics in Space Administration The time is here to start forming a team for the next iteration of NASA MITTIC! The Minority University Research & Education Project (MUREP) Innovation and Tech Transfer Idea Competition (NASA MITTIC) is a spinoff challenge established to develop new ideas for commercialization by seeking proposals from multi-disciplinary student teams enrolled at minority serving institutions (MSIs). This challenge provides the unique opportunity to advance the world of tomorrow, and the Artemis Generation, by building new and advanced commercial products from NASA-created technology. Contact us about scheduling a personalized session, exclusively geared to faculty and/or students at your institution (virtual vs in-person session options with the MITTIC team vary by location). Here are some of the new changes for the coming competition cycles: NASA MITTIC is now offering two opportunities to compete: Fall or Spring. Proposals for NASA MITTIC Fall are accepted from August 17, 2022, through October 26, 2022. Proposals for NASA MITTIC Spring are accepted from January 3, 2023, through March 15, 2023. Teams are now able to use any NASA Intellectual Property (IP) from the patent portfolio as the basis for their spinoff concept. A list of 45 suggested technologies can be found on our website but a NASA MITTIC proposal may utilize any NASA IP. We no longer require prerequisites or training courses to be completed before a team may submit a proposal for the competition. However, teams who complete and submit proof of their training will receive additional points on their submitted proposal. NASA MITTIC is a unique spinoff challenge that utilizes NASA’s unique STEM resources in concert with business and entrepreneurial skills. It is a great opportunity to engage with NASA technology, experts, businesses, and partners. To get started on your NASA MITTIC journey, visit our website. -OR-Join us for our open office hours every Tuesday and Thursday from 3-4 p.m. CDT, on Microsoft Teams. We are looking forward to receiving your team’s proposal! NASA MITTIC is your #SpaceToPitch