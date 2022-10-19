National and Federal Opportunities!

The Environmental Justice Thriving Communities Technical Assistance Centers ProgramThe Environmental Justice Thriving Communities Technical Assistance Centers (EJ TCTAC) Program provides grant funding to eligible applicants to establish technical assistance centers across the nation providing technical assistance, training, and related support to communities with environmental justice concerns and their partners. The new technical assistance centers will provide training, assistance, and capacity building on writing grant proposals, navigating federal systems such as Grants.gov and SAM.gov, and effectively managing grant funding. These centers will also provide guidance on community engagement, meeting facilitation, and translation and interpretation services for limited English-speaking participants.The EJ TCTAC program will coordinate with and complement the Department of Transportation’s Thriving Communities Initiative that is providing technical assistance and capacity building resources to improve and foster thriving communities through transportation improvements. EPA and the Department of Energy (DOE) are partnering on this initial rollout of the program.On this page:Is My Organization Eligible?Requests for ApplicationsPre-Application Assistance Calls and WebinarsResourcesPast Grant RecipientsPrevious Requests for ApplicationsIs My Organization Eligible?If your organization is NOT eligible to apply directly to be a Thriving Communities technical assistance center, we encourage partnering with an eligible entity. See the RFA for more information. Eligible entities include:Public and private universities and collegesPublic and private nonprofit institutions/organizations (includes institutions of higher education such as community colleges, and philanthropic organizations), Intertribal Consortia – a coalition between two or more Indian tribal governments authorized by the governing bodies of those tribes to apply for and receive assistance and participate in self-governanceEPA strongly encourages all eligible applicants listed above to apply under this opportunity, including Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs), such as Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), Predominately Black Institutions (PBIs), Tribal Colleges and Universities (TCUs), Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs), and Asian American and Native American Pacific Islander-Serving Institutions (AANAPISIs), as well as university business schools and business programs.Requests for ApplicationsThe 2022 EJ Thriving Communities Technical Assistance Centers RFA has been amended! Total Funding now up to $100 million. Up to $10 million per award for a 5-year period. Deadline extended to November 1st.This Request for Applications (RFA) provides a total of up to $100 million in funding for the establishment of 5 – 10 technical assistance centers across the nation serving communities with environmental justice concerns and their partners. Funds per award will total approximately $10 million depending on funding availability and other applicable considerations. Awards will be incrementally funded with periods of performance of five years. Awards will be issued as cooperative agreements and EPA will be substantially involved in the operation of the centers. The specific number of awards and the amounts may vary from these estimates. Awardees will be required to provide an array of direct technical assistance services to underserved communities and those working to address environmental justice issues over the period of performance.Eligible applicants should prepare budgets for up to approximately $10 million over five years with up to approximately $2 million budgeted for each year. The amount of incremental funding available in subsequent years will depend on funding availability and other applicable considerations. Eligible applicants must detail in their applications which established geographic area(s) the applicant will serve. Further details, including a breakdown of the geographic areas, are provided in the Request for Applications (RFA) available below.This opportunity closes on November 1, 2022.