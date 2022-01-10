National and Federal Opportunities

Minority Business Development AgencyRural Business Center Program

On November 15, 2021, President Biden signed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which included statutory authority within the Minority Business Development Act (the Act) for the Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) to establish a Rural Business Center Program. MBDA is seeking public comment on various issues related to rural areas and rural minority business enterprises to inform the agency and provide fundamental information regarding this sector of the economy. This notice requests comments on or before January 25, 2022.

For more information, click here: https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2021/12/30/2021-28331/rural-business-center-program

Social Security Administration Fellowship and Grants Opportunities!The Social Security Administration is offering various fellowship and grant opportunities for students in a variety of disciplines at the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College https://crr.bc.edu/about-us/grant-programs/. Please market these student opportunities in the Department of Education’s weekly newsletters on a continuous basis from now until the application period closes on January 31, 2022.

We are also offering opportunities in the Analyzing Relationships between Disability, Rehabilitation and Work (ARDRAW) Small Grants Program https://ardraw.policyresearchinc.org/. information webinar on January 13. 2022 and application due date is February 25, 2022 this and additional information is contained on the attached link. Please market these student opportunities in the Department of Education’s weekly newsletters on a continuous basis.

Analyzing Relationships Between Disability, Rehabilitation & Work (ARDRAW) Small Grant RFA Released for 2022!Get funded for your graduate student research project!

Applications for Research Stipends Due: Friday, February 25, 2022

For more information and to apply: https://ardraw.policyresearchinc.org

Institute of Education SciencesIES Invites Applications for The Community College Recovery Research Network

The Institute of Education Sciences (IES) is encouraging applications from eligible postsecondary education agencies , community college systems, and researchers to the Improving Pandemic Recovery Efforts in Education Agencies grant program (84.305X), to examine recovery activities in community colleges. This grant program seeks to address disruptions caused by COVID-19 which have led to significant reductions in overall enrollments for learners at community colleges, stressed the existing support systems that community colleges use for meeting learners’ academic and non-academic needs, and highlighted existing disparities between community colleges and four-year institutions. IES encourages applicants to proposed projects that address the needs of student subgroups that have disproportionately been affected by COVID-19 including low-income students, racial/ethnic minority students, students experiencing homelessness, students with disabilities, migrant students, and students with low English proficiency.

More information about applying to this grant program can be found at the Funding Opportunities at IES web page. Interested applicants should consult the Request for Applications for the full set of eligibility and application requirements. Some key dates and resources are as follows:

January 11, 2022, at 1:00 pm ET: The program officer will host a virtual office hour to answer questions about the program and application requirements. Consult the Virtual Office Hours section at the bottom of this Funding Opportunities page. The program officer will be available to answer questions by email throughout the application period.January 13, 2022: Letters of Intent (not required) are due by midnight on this date. Those who submit a letter of intent will receive a response from the program officer by COB on January 24, 2022. The program officer will be available for technical assistance calls after letters of intent are submitted.January 31, 2022: Deadline for submitting a prospectus (not required) of your project plan to the program officer (by midnight). The program officer will review prospectuses and provide written feedback by COB on February 11, 2022.March 10, 2022, by 11:59:59 pm Eastern Time: Applications are due.September 1, 2022: Approved projects will start.If you have questions about the Community College Recovery Research Network, please feel free to email the program officer responsible for this competition: James.Benson@ed.gov

U.S. Department of AgricultureAbout the Farm to School Grant Program On an annual basis, USDA awards competitive Farm to School grants that support planning, developing, and implementing farm to school programs. USDA’s Farm to School grants are an important way to help state, regional, and local organizations as they initiate, expand, and institutionalize farm to school efforts.

FY2022 Request for Applications (RFA) Now Available!

The Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 Farm to School Grant Program RFA is now available through www.Grants.gov. Be sure to visit the Grant Applicants Resources page to access other helpful resources, including links to webinars that provide specific assistance on applying for a Farm to School Grant.

Application Period Opens for Rural Business Development Grants

The Rural Business Development Grant (RBDG) is a competitive grant designed to support targeted technical assistance, training, and other activities leading to the development or expansion of small and emerging private businesses in rural areas that have fewer than 50 employees and less than $1 million in gross revenues.

Rural public entities are eligible to apply, including but not limited to: towns/local government, state agencies, authorities, nonprofit corporations, institutions of higher education, federally-recognized Tribes, and rural cooperatives (if organized as a private nonprofit corporation). RBDG funds must be used for projects that benefit rural areas or towns outside the urbanized periphery of any city with a population of 50,000 or more.

Applications must be submitted to Rural Development by February 28, 2022, 4:30 p.m. local time.

Joint IES and NSF Funding Opportunity for National Artificial Intelligence Research InstitutesIES has partnered with the National Science Foundation (NSF) in a new funding initiative to encourage scientists to focus on research and development of AI-driven innovations to radically improve human learning and education.

As a result of this partnership, IES is providing partial funding for NSF’s National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research Institutes – Accelerating Research, Transforming Society, and Growing the American Workforce (Solicitation 22-502) under Theme 6: AI-Augmented Learning to Expand Education Opportunities and Improve Outcomes. This theme has two tracks associated with the two IES Research Centers:

Theme 6 Track A: AI-Driven Digital Platforms to Expand and Accelerate STEM Learning in PreK-12 Settings. Under Track A, NSF and the National Center for Education Research intend to fund an institute that will advance AI research on digital learning platforms and create next-generation architectures for preK-12 STEM learning. Through this track, researchers are invited to propose to study the design and implementation of AI technologies (such as intelligent/cognitive tutors) that support highly adaptable, personalized, and distributed systems to expand access, equity, and depth of learning across diverse learners, institutions, and settings.Theme 6 Track B: AI-Augmented Learning for Individuals with Disabilities. For Track B, NSF and the National Center for Special Education Research intend to fund an AI Research Institute that will advance AI-driven research and innovations for learners (birth through postsecondary) with or at risk for physical, cognitive, or social and behavioral disabilities, aiming to transform identification, assessment, and support for these learners. This institute will be funded through the American Rescue Plan and proposals must discuss how the work will respond to the needs of learners with or at risk for a disability in an area where the COVID-19 pandemic has further widened existing gaps and/or resulted in decreased access and opportunities for students with disabilities to learn and receive support services.We strongly encourage education and special education researchers to consider applying to this funding opportunity by establishing partnerships with experts in the field of AI to design a research-based approach to meet the goals of Theme 6.

Please review the full solicitation for more information about each track and additional requirements for this AI Institute. Additional program-related announcements and resources, including information about an upcoming webinar and FAQs, can be found here. Note the following important dates:

The deadline for required preliminary proposals is January 14, 2022The deadline for full proposals is May 13, 2022Projects can start as early as June 1, 2023 (For the work focused on students with disabilities (Track B) the start date can be as early as January 1, 2023)


