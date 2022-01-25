National and Federal Opportunities

Joint IES and NSF Funding Opportunity for National Artificial Intelligence Research InstitutesIES has partnered with the National Science Foundation (NSF) in a new funding initiative to encourage scientists to focus on research and development of AI-driven innovations to radically improve human learning and education.

As a result of this partnership, IES is providing partial funding for NSF’s National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research Institutes – Accelerating Research, Transforming Society, and Growing the American Workforce (Solicitation 22-502) under Theme 6: AI-Augmented Learning to Expand Education Opportunities and Improve Outcomes. This theme has two tracks associated with the two IES Research Centers:

Theme 6 Track A: AI-Driven Digital Platforms to Expand and Accelerate STEM Learning in PreK-12 Settings. Under Track A, NSF and the National Center for Education Research intend to fund an institute that will advance AI research on digital learning platforms and create next-generation architectures for preK-12 STEM learning. Through this track, researchers are invited to propose to study the design and implementation of AI technologies (such as intelligent/cognitive tutors) that support highly adaptable, personalized, and distributed systems to expand access, equity, and depth of learning across diverse learners, institutions, and settings.Theme 6 Track B: AI-Augmented Learning for Individuals with Disabilities. For Track B, NSF and the National Center for Special Education Research intend to fund an AI Research Institute that will advance AI-driven research and innovations for learners (birth through postsecondary) with or at risk for physical, cognitive, or social and behavioral disabilities, aiming to transform identification, assessment, and support for these learners. This institute will be funded through the American Rescue Plan and proposals must discuss how the work will respond to the needs of learners with or at risk for a disability in an area where the COVID-19 pandemic has further widened existing gaps and/or resulted in decreased access and opportunities for students with disabilities to learn and receive support services.We strongly encourage education and special education researchers to consider applying to this funding opportunity by establishing partnerships with experts in the field of AI to design a research-based approach to meet the goals of Theme 6.

Please review the full solicitation for more information about each track and additional requirements for this AI Institute. Additional program-related announcements and resources, including information about an upcoming webinar and FAQs, can be found here. Note the following important dates:

The deadline for required preliminary proposals is January 14, 2022The deadline for full proposals is May 13, 2022Projects can start as early as June 1, 2023 (For the work focused on students with disabilities (Track B) the start date can be as early as January 1, 2023)The Institute of Education Sciences is the independent research, evaluation, and statistics arm of the U.S. Department of Education. Visit the IES website, sign up for the IES news flash or follow IES on Twitter and Facebook to learn more.

