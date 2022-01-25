National and Federal Opportunities
|Coca-Cola HBCU Grant Opportunity$40K and production focused programs.The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is facilitating this opportunity for Coca-Cola. They reached out to me because they were not getting any responses from HBCUs to give this money to.
See this letter you can share and the Academy point of contact.
|National Endowment for the ArtsResearch Funding Opportunities. Guidelines are available for two funding programs offered through the National Endowment for the Arts’ Office of Research & Analysis:
Research Grants in the Arts funds research studies that investigate the value and/or impact of the arts, either as individual components of the U.S. arts ecology or as they interact with each other and/or with other domains of American life. Matching/cost share grants of $10,000 to $100,000 will be awarded.NEA Research Labs funds transdisciplinary research teams grounded in the social and behavioral sciences, yielding empirical insights about the arts for the benefit of arts and non-arts sectors alike. Matching/cost share grants of $100,000 to $200,000 will be awarded. Application guidelines for the present round of funding are available on the Arts Endowment website. The upcoming deadline for both programs is March 28, 2022. The NEA will conduct a live webinar on February 9, at 2:00 pm Eastern Time (ET) featuring an overview presentation followed by a Q&A session. Register for the webinar; an archive will be added to the Applicant Resources page. Questions should be directed to the Office of Research & Analysis staff at nearesearchgrants@arts.gov.
|U.S. Department of CommerceRequest for Comments on the Execution of the FY 22/26 Learning Agenda
Agency: Office of the Under Secretary for Economic Affairs, U.S. Department of Commerce. Action: Request for information. In accordance with the Foundations for Evidence-Based Policymaking Act of 2018 (the Evidence Act), Public Law 115-435,[1] the Department of Commerce has developed a draft Learning Agenda for FY 2022 to FY 2026. The Learning Agenda lists significant priority evidence/evaluation questions that will be researched over the next four years to help achieve the Department’s Strategic Objectives. The final plan will be published in February 2022 and will be reviewed annually for possible updates and improvements. Research questions in the plan cover a broad range of topics reflecting the wide-ranging authorities and programs across the Department. One common theme across many bureaus, and consistent with the Administration’s focus on equitable economic growth, is the extent to which programs are reaching traditionally underserved communities and populations and meeting their needs. These questions are listed in the Supplementary Information.
General comments are invited but input is particularly requested on:
Strategies to best engage with underserved communities and populations on research methodologyData sets maintained by states, localities, regional organizations, or non-profits that could support the researchRecent significant research most relevant to the Learning Agenda questionsThe information provided will be used to develop and refine the approach used to conduct research. This includes identifying organizations and individuals who will be included in focus groups.
Dates: Comments must be received by 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on January 31, 2022. Written comments in response to the RFI should be submitted according to the instructions in the Addresses sections below. Submissions received after that date may not be considered.
Address: Comments must be submitted via email to EvaluationOfficer@doc.gov. Attachments to the email will be accepted only in ADOBE® portable document format or MICROSOFT WORD® format. All submissions, including attachments and other supporting materials, will become part of the public record and subject to public disclosure. The Department of Commerce reserves the right to publish relevant comments publicly, unedited, and in their entirety. Personal information, such as account numbers or Social Security numbers, or names of other individuals, should not be included. Do not submit confidential business information or otherwise sensitive or protected information.
For Further Information Contact: For questions regarding this notice please call 202-604-5634 or email EvaluationOfficer@doc.gov.
|The NASA SBIR and STTR 2022 Phase I Program Solicitationsare now open, with proposals due by March 9, 2022, at 5:00 pm ET.
The annual NASA SBIR and STTR Phase I solicitations are your invitation to join a community of NASA experts, small businesses, and research institutions who are researching and developing the technologies of tomorrow. If selected, you could be awarded up to $150,000 to further develop your technology idea. And Phase I is just your start…you can receive up to $1.15 million during your first three years, plus up to nearly $3 million or more through our Post Phase II opportunities. Here are a few tips to help you get started on your submission:
1. Carefully read the solicitation(s) you’re applying to, including:
Chapter 2, which has information about how to complete the Small Business Administration (SBA) and SAM.gov registration processes: SBIR | STTRChapter 9, which contains the Focus Area and Subtopics that you will need to choose from: SBIR | STTR2. Attend the January 20th “Dissecting the Solicitations” webinar. A recording will be posted on the program’s website if you are unable to attend.
3. Consider applying for the Innovation Corps (I-Corps) Program and/or Technical and Business Assistance (TABA), which help small businesses commercialize their innovations through additional funding and other support. You’ll be able to indicate interest in either one when submitting your proposal.
4. Review other materials available on the NASA SBIR/STTR program website, such as:
The Firm Templates, which will get you familiar with required formsThe Resource Library, especially the “Preparing for a Phase 1 submission to increase likelihood of award” section We look forward to receiving your proposals by March 9, 2022, at 5:00 pm ET
|Institutes for Education Sciences (IES) Invites Applications for The Community College Recovery Research NetworkThe Institute of Education Sciences (IES) is encouraging applications from eligible postsecondary education agencies , community college systems, and researchers to the Improving Pandemic Recovery Efforts in Education Agencies grant program (84.305X), to examine recovery activities in community colleges. This grant program seeks to address disruptions caused by COVID-19 which have led to significant reductions in overall enrollments for learners at community colleges, stressed the existing support systems that community colleges use for meeting learners’ academic and non-academic needs, and highlighted existing disparities between community colleges and four-year institutions. IES encourages applicants to proposed projects that address the needs of student subgroups that have disproportionately been affected by COVID-19 including low-income students, racial/ethnic minority students, students experiencing homelessness, students with disabilities, migrant students, and students with low English proficiency.
More information about applying to this grant program can be found at the Funding Opportunities at IES web page. Interested applicants should consult the Request for Applications for the full set of eligibility and application requirements. Some key dates and resources are as follows:.
January 31, 2022: Deadline for submitting a prospectus (not required) of your project plan to the program officer (by midnight). The program officer will review prospectuses and provide written feedback by COB on February 11, 2022.March 10, 2022, by 11:59:59 pm Eastern Time: Applications are due.September 1, 2022: Approved projects will start.If you have questions about the Community College Recovery Research Network, please feel free to email the program officer responsible for this competition: James.Benson@ed.gov
|Joint IES and NSF Funding Opportunity for National Artificial Intelligence Research InstitutesIES has partnered with the National Science Foundation (NSF) in a new funding initiative to encourage scientists to focus on research and development of AI-driven innovations to radically improve human learning and education.
As a result of this partnership, IES is providing partial funding for NSF’s National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research Institutes – Accelerating Research, Transforming Society, and Growing the American Workforce (Solicitation 22-502) under Theme 6: AI-Augmented Learning to Expand Education Opportunities and Improve Outcomes. This theme has two tracks associated with the two IES Research Centers:
Theme 6 Track A: AI-Driven Digital Platforms to Expand and Accelerate STEM Learning in PreK-12 Settings. Under Track A, NSF and the National Center for Education Research intend to fund an institute that will advance AI research on digital learning platforms and create next-generation architectures for preK-12 STEM learning. Through this track, researchers are invited to propose to study the design and implementation of AI technologies (such as intelligent/cognitive tutors) that support highly adaptable, personalized, and distributed systems to expand access, equity, and depth of learning across diverse learners, institutions, and settings.Theme 6 Track B: AI-Augmented Learning for Individuals with Disabilities. For Track B, NSF and the National Center for Special Education Research intend to fund an AI Research Institute that will advance AI-driven research and innovations for learners (birth through postsecondary) with or at risk for physical, cognitive, or social and behavioral disabilities, aiming to transform identification, assessment, and support for these learners. This institute will be funded through the American Rescue Plan and proposals must discuss how the work will respond to the needs of learners with or at risk for a disability in an area where the COVID-19 pandemic has further widened existing gaps and/or resulted in decreased access and opportunities for students with disabilities to learn and receive support services.We strongly encourage education and special education researchers to consider applying to this funding opportunity by establishing partnerships with experts in the field of AI to design a research-based approach to meet the goals of Theme 6.
Please review the full solicitation for more information about each track and additional requirements for this AI Institute. Additional program-related announcements and resources, including information about an upcoming webinar and FAQs, can be found here. Note the following important dates:
The deadline for required preliminary proposals is January 14, 2022The deadline for full proposals is May 13, 2022Projects can start as early as June 1, 2023 (For the work focused on students with disabilities (Track B) the start date can be as early as January 1, 2023)The Institute of Education Sciences is the independent research, evaluation, and statistics arm of the U.S. Department of Education. Visit the IES website, sign up for the IES news flash or follow IES on Twitter and Facebook to learn more.
|IES Invites Applications for the PreK-12 Education Recovery Research NetworkThe Institute of Education Sciences (IES) is encouraging applications from eligible education agencies and researchers to the Improving Pandemic Recovery Efforts in Education Agencies grant program (ALN 84.305X), to examine recovery activities in preK through grade 12. This grant program will support research to counteract instructional and learning loss encountered by many learners during the COVID-19 pandemic; identify, explore, and evaluate state and local programs and policies designed to accelerate learning and recovery of those learners; and provide evidence to state and local agencies to improve learner engagement, reengagement and achievement through recovery activities. The specific research questions posed by the research teams should be determined by the education agencies partnering in the application. IES encourages applicants to propose projects that address the needs of student subgroups that have disproportionately been affected by COVID-19 including low-income students, racial/ethnic minority students, students experiencing homelessness, children and youth in foster care, students with disabilities, migrant students, and students with low English proficiency.
The network will have a Lead and 5 research teams. You may apply for either one. More information about applying to this grant program can be found at the Funding Opportunities at IES web page. Interested applicants should consult the Request for Applications for the full set of eligibility and application requirements. Some key dates and resources are as follows:
March 10, 2022, by 11:59:59 pm Eastern Time: Applications are due.September 1, 2022: Approved projects will start.If you have questions about the PreK-12 Education Recovery Research Network, please feel free to email the program officers responsible for this competition: Corinne.Alfeld@ed.gov and Allen.Ruby@ed.gov.
|U.S. Department of AgricultureAbout the Farm to School Grant Program On an annual basis, USDA awards competitive Farm to School grants that support planning, developing, and implementing farm to school programs. USDA’s Farm to School grants are an important way to help state, regional, and local organizations as they initiate, expand, and institutionalize farm to school efforts.
FY2022 Request for Applications (RFA) Now Available!
The Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 Farm to School Grant Program RFA is now available through www.Grants.gov. Be sure to visit the Grant Applicants Resources page to access other helpful resources, including links to webinars that provide specific assistance on applying for a Farm to School Grant.
Application Period Opens for Rural Business Development Grants
The Rural Business Development Grant (RBDG) is a competitive grant designed to support targeted technical assistance, training, and other activities leading to the development or expansion of small and emerging private businesses in rural areas that have fewer than 50 employees and less than $1 million in gross revenues.
Rural public entities are eligible to apply, including but not limited to: towns/local government, state agencies, authorities, nonprofit corporations, institutions of higher education, federally-recognized Tribes, and rural cooperatives (if organized as a private nonprofit corporation). RBDG funds must be used for projects that benefit rural areas or towns outside the urbanized periphery of any city with a population of 50,000 or more.
Applications must be submitted to Rural Development by February 28, 2022, 4:30 p.m. local time.