National and Federal Opportunities!
By: U.S. Department of education
|Health Equity Research Network (HERN) on Disparities in Maternal-Infant Health OutcomesSubmit your pre-proposal by Tuesday, March 8, 2022, 3 pm Central Time The American Heart Association (AHA) has committed $20 million to establish a Health Equity Research Network — an opportunity to significantly advance our understanding of the factors underlying the disproportionate impact of maternal mortality and morbidity on Black women, Native American women, and those living in rural areas. Because heart and vascular issues account for about half of these deaths, the AHA is uniquely positioned to address this critical issue. Among the unique features of this grant mechanism:
Focus on population(s) with documented disparitiesApplicant teams will submit 3-5 projectsAt least one project must incorporate the use of community-based participatory research (CBPR) into its research design.Network proposals must originate from academic institutions that focus on educating individuals from groups who are under-represented in scienceOR must partner with an institution focused on educating or serving under-represented individuals and communities (i.e., institution of higher learning focused on the education of Black/Hispanic/American Indian/non-White students or non-profit community hospital or other research/care institution that serves an underrepresented population).
Pre-proposals are due via email to StrategicAwards@heart.org and must use the template provided.
Invited full proposals will be due by Thursday, April 21, 2022, 3 pm Central Time.
U.S. Nuclear Regulatory CommissionU.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission FY 2022 Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) for Research and Development Grants
The Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) issued its Fiscal Year 2022 Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) for Research and Development grants. The NOFO is now available at grants.gov and closes on April 5, 2022. All institutions of higher education are encouraged to apply. Feel free to forward this message to others that may be interested.
If you have questions regarding grants, please contact:
Nancy Hebron-Isreal; Program Manager, Sr. Grants Administrative Specialist , Program Management, Policy Development and Analysis, Office of Nuclear Regulatory Research, U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, Nancy.Hebron-Isreal@nrc.gov; 301-415-6996
U.S. Department of EducationGrant Opportunity for Minority Serving Institutions
The U.S. Department of Education, Office of Special Education Programs is pleased to announce a grant opportunity related to the preparation of special education, early intervention, and related services personnel attending minority serving institutions (MSIs), including Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs), Tribal Colleges and Universities (TCUs), and Asian American and Pacific Islander Serving Institutions (AAPISIs).
The purpose of this priority is to increase the number of ethnically and racially diverse personnel who are fully credentialed to serve children, including infants, toddlers, and youth with disabilities. Under this grant competition, the Department will fund high-quality projects within MSIs that prepare special education, early intervention, and related services personnel at the certification, bachelor’s degree, master’s degree, educational specialist degree, or clinical doctoral degree levels.
The purpose of the OSEP Personnel Development to Improve Services and Results for Children with Disabilities program is to:
help address State-identified needs for qualified personnel —in special education, related services, early intervention, and regular education— to work with infants, toddlers, and children with disabilities; and ensure that those personnel have the necessary skills and knowledge, derived from practices that have been determined through scientifically-based research and experience, to be successful in serving those children. We invite you to learn more about this grant opportunity. OSEP will post a pre-recorded webinar that can be found at http://www2.ed.gov/fund/grant/apply/osep/new-osep-grants.html by the end of the week (2/11/2022). A recording of the webinar will be available at www2.ed.gov/fund/grant/apply/osep/new-osep-grants.html within five days after the pre-application webinar.
For more details on grant application requirements please review the notice informing applicants: https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2022/02/04/2022-02392/applications-for-new-awards-personnel-development-to-improve-services-and-results-for-children-with . Lastly, prospective applicants can reach the OSEP point of contact for the grant program, Tracie Dickson at tracie.dickson@ed.gov, (202) 245-7844 or (202) 987-0145.
U.S. Economic Development AdministrationEDA’s American Rescue Plan Programs, Status update on EDA’s, American Rescue Plan programs
Due to the high volume of applications and interest EDA has received for its six innovative programs funded through the American Rescue Plan, EDA is providing the following status update. EDA strongly recommends any entities actively working on an application to contact their local Economic Development Representative to discuss their region’s availability of funds.
Read more about EDA’s American Rescue Plan programs
EDA seeks additional applications for grants to support research of EDA’s American Rescue Plan, which aim to strengthen regional economies nationwide and support economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
EDA is currently reviewing applications for American Rescue Plan funding and has determined that it has received no or limited applications addressing critical areas of research into the following EDA American Rescue Plan programs – Economic Adjustment Assistance (EAA); Indigenous Communities; Travel, Tourism & Outdoor Recreation; and Statewide Planning.
EDA encourages new applications specifically focused on these research areas or entities that have already submitted applications to submit modifications to their proposals to encompass these additional research areas. Click here to view the Notice of Funding Opportunity and to submit an application.
The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. ET March 11.
Research awards – ranging from $200,000 to $600,000 each – should be national in scope and focus on one of the research areas identified above; and will support real-time data collection and understanding of the implementation of an identified American Rescue Plan program. Specifically, EDA is looking to fund research projects that will allow EDA to understand how the full suite of American Rescue Plan funding is being used, identify lessons learned about how the programs are being implemented, and ultimately support, facilitate, and encourage learning in real-time. No matching funds are required. However, provision of match is an evaluation criterion under the Research component and applications that propose matching share may be considered more competitive in the evaluation process.
Awards will provide critical, cutting-edge research and best practices to regional, state, and local practitioners in the economic development field, thereby enhancing understanding and implementation of economic development concepts throughout the country.
EDA will evaluate each application based on:
Organizational or applicant capacity and personnel;Strategic approach;Feasibility of the budget and financial match;Feasibility of deliverables and timeline;Sustainability, scalability, and dissemination; andCross-collaboration with other EDA and/or other economic development partners.For more information, click here to view a webinar about the EDA American Rescue Plan Research & Networks program. (Webinar PPT slides here – PDF) For more information about EDA’s American Rescue Plan, programs visit: https://eda.gov/arpa/ Questions? Email research@eda.gov.
The Institute of Education Sciences (IES)The Institute of Education Sciences (IES) is now accepting applications for its “Improving Pandemic Recovery Efforts in Education Agencies” grant program. The program seeks to counteract instructional and learning loss encountered by many learners during the COVID-19 pandemic by establishing two research networks: one examining recovery activities in Pre-K through Grade 12, and the other examining recovery activities in community colleges. IES is particularly interested in supporting research that addresses learning acceleration and recovery for underrepresented student subgroups that were disproportionately affected by COVID-19. Applications will be accepted through March 10, 2022. For more information, refer to the Request for Applications listed here or on grants.gov.
U.S. Department of TransportationFunding Opportunities
The Department of Transportation (DOT) currently has three (3) Notice of Funding Opportunities (NOFO) that will be open for the next two (2) months. We would like to make sure these NOFOs are circulated to HBCUs located in the following states noted below. These NOFOs are being announced to establish and support regional Small Business Transportation Resource Centers (SBTRC) to provide business training, technical assistance, and information to DOT grantees and recipients, prime contractors, and subcontractors.
DOT NOFO Funding Opportunities:
Central Regional Small Business Transportation Resource Center NOFOStates: Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, MississippiMid-Atlantic Regional Small Business Transportation Resource Center NOFOStates: Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey , PennsylvaniaSouthwest Regional Small Business Transportation Resource Center NOFOStates: Arizona, California, Hawaii, and NevadaNational Endowment for the ArtsResearch Funding Opportunities. Guidelines are available for two funding programs offered through the National Endowment for the Arts’ Office of Research & Analysis:
Research Grants in the Arts funds research studies that investigate the value and/or impact of the arts, either as individual components of the U.S. arts ecology or as they interact with each other and/or with other domains of American life. Matching/cost share grants of $10,000 to $100,000 will be awarded.NEA Research Labs funds transdisciplinary research teams grounded in the social and behavioral sciences, yielding empirical insights about the arts for the benefit of arts and non-arts sectors alike. Matching/cost share grants of $100,000 to $200,000 will be awarded. Application guidelines for the present round of funding are available on the Arts Endowment website. The upcoming deadline for both programs is March 28, 2022. Questions should be directed to the Office of Research & Analysis staff at nearesearchgrants@arts.gov.NASA SBIR and STTR 2022 Phase I Program SolicitationsThe NASA SBIR and STTR 2022 Phase I Program Solicitationsare now open, with proposals due by March 9, 2022, at 5:00 pm ET.
The annual NASA SBIR and STTR Phase I solicitations are your invitation to join a community of NASA experts, small businesses, and research institutions who are researching and developing the technologies of tomorrow. If selected, you could be awarded up to $150,000 to further develop your technology idea. And Phase I is just your start…you can receive up to $1.15 million during your first three years, plus up to nearly $3 million or more through our Post Phase II opportunities. Here are a few tips to help you get started on your submission:
1. Carefully read the solicitation(s) you’re applying to, including:
Chapter 2, which has information about how to complete the Small Business Administration (SBA) and SAM.gov registration processes: SBIR | STTRChapter 9, which contains the Focus Area and Subtopics that you will need to choose from: SBIR | STTR2. Attend the January 20th “Dissecting the Solicitations” webinar. A recording will be posted on the program’s website if you are unable to attend.
3. Consider applying for the Innovation Corps (I-Corps) Program and/or Technical and Business Assistance (TABA), which help small businesses commercialize their innovations through additional funding and other support. You’ll be able to indicate interest in either one when submitting your proposal.
4. Review other materials available on the NASA SBIR/STTR program website, such as:
The Firm Templates, which will get you familiar with required formsThe Resource Library, especially the “Preparing for a Phase 1 submission to increase likelihood of award” section We look forward to receiving your proposals by March 9, 2022, at 5:00 pm ETU.S. Department of AgricultureAbout the Farm to School Grant Program On an annual basis, USDA awards competitive Farm to School grants that support planning, developing, and implementing farm to school programs. USDA’s Farm to School grants are an important way to help state, regional, and local organizations as they initiate, expand, and institutionalize farm to school efforts.
FY2022 Request for Applications (RFA) Now Available!
The Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 Farm to School Grant Program RFA is now available through www.Grants.gov. Be sure to visit the Grant Applicants Resources page to access other helpful resources, including links to webinars that provide specific assistance on applying for a Farm to School Grant.
Application Period Opens for Rural Business Development Grants
The Rural Business Development Grant (RBDG) is a competitive grant designed to support targeted technical assistance, training, and other activities leading to the development or expansion of small and emerging private businesses in rural areas that have fewer than 50 employees and less than $1 million in gross revenues.
Rural public entities are eligible to apply, including but not limited to: towns/local government, state agencies, authorities, nonprofit corporations, institutions of higher education, federally-recognized Tribes, and rural cooperatives (if organized as a private nonprofit corporation). RBDG funds must be used for projects that benefit rural areas or towns outside the urbanized periphery of any city with a population of 50,000 or more.
Applications must be submitted to Rural Development by February 28, 2022, 4:30 p.m. local time.