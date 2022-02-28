National and Federal Opportunities!
By: U.S. Department of Education
Health Equity Research Network (HERN) on Disparities in Maternal-Infant Health Outcomes
Submit your pre-proposal by Tuesday, March 8, 2022, 3 pm Central Time The American Heart Association (AHA) has committed $20 million to establish a Health Equity Research Network — an opportunity to significantly advance our understanding of the factors underlying the disproportionate impact of maternal mortality and morbidity on Black women, Native American women, and those living in rural areas. Because heart and vascular issues account for about half of these deaths, the AHA is uniquely positioned to address this critical issue. Among the unique features of this grant mechanism:
- Focus on population(s) with documented disparities
- Applicant teams will submit 3-5 projects
- At least one project must incorporate the use of community-based participatory research (CBPR) into its research design.
- Network proposals must originate from academic institutions that focus on educating individuals from groups who are under-represented in science
OR must partner with an institution focused on educating or serving under-represented individuals and communities (i.e., institution of higher learning focused on the education of Black/Hispanic/American Indian/non-White students or non-profit community hospital or other research/care institution that serves an underrepresented population).
Pre-proposals are due via email to StrategicAwards@heart.org and must use the template provided.
Invited full proposals will be due by Thursday, April 21, 2022, 3 pm Central Time.
|U.S. Department of LaborDOL Announces $113 million Apprenticeship Building America (ABA) Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA). FOA-ETA-22-06
Secretary Walsh announced today the availability of $113 million for the Apprenticeship Building America (ABA) grant program to support the expansion, modernization and diversification of Registered Apprenticeship programs (RAPs). ABA grants will accelerate the Administration’s goals and priorities for an equitable economic recovery post-COVID-19 pandemic by connecting more Americans to good jobs and careers in priority industry sectors, including those industries impacted by the pandemic, such as transportation and other occupations and industries in the critical supply chain.
Of the $113,000,000 in grants funds available for ABA, the Department intends to fund up to $50,000,000, in aggregate across all grant categories, for projects primarily focused on equity partnerships and pre-apprenticeship activities. The Department expects to fund 20 to 30 grants, with varying funding ranges based on grant categories.
Category 1: State Apprenticeship System Building and Modernization: up to $4 million;Category 2: Expansion of RAP Opportunities for Youth: up to $5 million;Category 3: Ensuring Equitable RAP Pathways Through Pre-apprenticeship Leading to RAP Enrollment and Equity Partnerships: up to $3 million;Category 4: Registered Apprenticeship Hubs: up to $6 million for projects with a local/regional or statewide geographic scope; and up to $8 million for projects with a national geographic scope.Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) Link and Application Due Date: The ABA FOA (FOA-ETA-22-06) is available on grants.gov and apprenticeship.gov. The closing date for receipt of applications under this Announcement is April 25, 2022. An ABA FOA frequently asked questions (FAQ) and prospective applicant webinar will also be posted no later than March 15, 2022, at the link identified in the FOA.
Program Goals: The ABA grant program will support, through a coordinated national investment strategy, a strengthened and modernized RAP system centered on equity that advances the Administration’s goals and priorities for an inclusive economic recovery by connecting more Americans to good jobs and careers, especially in high growth, in-demand industry sectors. ABA grantees will work with a range of partners to support the development of the Registered Apprenticeship ecosystem and meet the following goals:
State Apprenticeship System Building and Modernization: Grantees will coordinate RAP expansion and system building efforts at a state level across a wide array of industry sectors with employers, labor organizations, educational institutions, industry groups, joint labor-management partnerships, workforce and apprenticeship intermediaries, community-based organizations, and other non-profit and public sector partners. Grantees will develop strategies to improve coordination efforts around system alignment, data quality and use, program expansion into target industries, and goals and strategies to ensure equity in RAPs, and also facilitate other data sharing, system change, and governance requirements to comply with the law and ensure a strong and modernized Registered Apprenticeship system.Expand RAP opportunities for youth: Grantees will establish and expand partnerships that commit to expanding RAPs and/or pre-apprenticeship programs that lead to RAP enrollment for youth through coordination with industry, workforce intermediaries, labor organizations, K-12 districts, community colleges, youth-serving and community-based organizations, and other stakeholders.Ensure equitable RAP pathways through pre-apprenticeship leading to RAP enrollment and equity partnerships: Grantees will establish and develop equity-centered public-private partnerships with pre-apprenticeships leading to RAP enrollment that aim to increase diversity and equity in apprenticeship for underrepresented populations and underserved communities. Please see Appendix A for a definition on “Equity Partnerships.”Registered Apprenticeship Hubs:Grantees will establish a Registered Apprenticeship Hub by forming a multi-partner network capable of serving as a RAP sponsor or intermediary with the primary focus of supporting industry’s needs for creating and expanding RAPs in new and emerging sectors and occupations.Eligible Applicants: Eligible applicants vary by grant category, but broadly include states, cities, municipalities, workforce development entities, community-based organizations, industry groups and associations, labor and joint labor-management partnerships, workforce and apprenticeship intermediaries, educational institutions (e.g., Minority Serving Institutions, Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Hispanic Serving Institutions, school districts, career technical education, alternative, private or traditional high schools), and a consortium of organization lead by an eligible lead entity.
Applicants should refer to the FOA for a full list of eligible applicants for each grant category.
Have questions? All question on this FOA should be directed to the Grants Management Specialist identified in the FOA, Denise Roach, Grants Management Specialist, Office of Grants Management, at roach.denise@dol.gov.
|Institute for Education SciencesINSTITUTE OF EDUCATION SCIENCES, UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION. JOB OPPORTUNITIES IN THE OFFICE OF SCIENCE: IES’ Office of Science is seeking professionals in education-related fields to join our team. The Office of Science, Standards and Review team is responsible for the scientific peer review of IES reports and for overseeing the scientific peer review of applications to research grant competitions. Information about the Office of Science is available here: https://ies.ed.gov/director/sro/index.asp.
Two excepted service position announcements have been posted on USAJOBS: Education Research Scientist (announcement number IES-2022-0003) and Associate Education Research Scientist (announcement number IES-2022-0004); both are 3-year term appointments with possible 3-year extensions. The Office of Science is particularly interested in mid-career candidates who meet the qualifications described in the Education Research Scientist announcement (https://www.usajobs.gov/job/633808700).
These positions opened on Friday, January 28, 2022, and will close on Monday, February 28, 2022 or as soon as 200 applications have been received, whichever is earlier. If you are interested, please submit your application through USAJOBS as soon as possible.
|U.S. Nuclear Regulatory CommissionU.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission FY 2022 Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) for Research and Development Grants
The Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) issued its Fiscal Year 2022 Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) for Research and Development grants. The NOFO is now available at grants.gov and closes on April 5, 2022. All institutions of higher education are encouraged to apply. Feel free to forward this message to others that may be interested.
If you have questions regarding grants, please contact:
Nancy Hebron-Isreal; Program Manager, Sr. Grants Administrative Specialist , Program Management, Policy Development and Analysis, Office of Nuclear Regulatory Research, U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, Nancy.Hebron-Isreal@nrc.gov; 301-415-6996
|U.S. Economic Development AdministrationEDA’s American Rescue Plan Programs, Status update on EDA’s, American Rescue Plan programs
Due to the high volume of applications and interest EDA has received for its six innovative programs funded through the American Rescue Plan, EDA is providing the following status update. EDA strongly recommends any entities actively working on an application to contact their local Economic Development Representative to discuss their region’s availability of funds.
Read more about EDA’s American Rescue Plan programs
EDA seeks additional applications for grants to support research of EDA’s American Rescue Plan, which aim to strengthen regional economies nationwide and support economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
EDA is currently reviewing applications for American Rescue Plan funding and has determined that it has received no or limited applications addressing critical areas of research into the following EDA American Rescue Plan programs – Economic Adjustment Assistance (EAA); Indigenous Communities; Travel, Tourism & Outdoor Recreation; and Statewide Planning.
EDA encourages new applications specifically focused on these research areas or entities that have already submitted applications to submit modifications to their proposals to encompass these additional research areas. Click here to view the Notice of Funding Opportunity and to submit an application.
The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. ET March 11.
Research awards – ranging from $200,000 to $600,000 each – should be national in scope and focus on one of the research areas identified above; and will support real-time data collection and understanding of the implementation of an identified American Rescue Plan program. Specifically, EDA is looking to fund research projects that will allow EDA to understand how the full suite of American Rescue Plan funding is being used, identify lessons learned about how the programs are being implemented, and ultimately support, facilitate, and encourage learning in real-time. No matching funds are required. However, provision of match is an evaluation criterion under the Research component and applications that propose matching share may be considered more competitive in the evaluation process.
Awards will provide critical, cutting-edge research and best practices to regional, state, and local practitioners in the economic development field, thereby enhancing understanding and implementation of economic development concepts throughout the country.
EDA will evaluate each application based on:
Organizational or applicant capacity and personnel;Strategic approach;Feasibility of the budget and financial match;Feasibility of deliverables and timeline;Sustainability, scalability, and dissemination; andCross-collaboration with other EDA and/or other economic development partners.For more information, click here to view a webinar about the EDA American Rescue Plan Research & Networks program. (Webinar PPT slides here – PDF) For more information about EDA’s American Rescue Plan, programs visit: https://eda.gov/arpa/ Questions? Email research@eda.gov.
|The Institute of Education Sciences (IES)The Institute of Education Sciences (IES) is now accepting applications for its “Improving Pandemic Recovery Efforts in Education Agencies” grant program. The program seeks to counteract instructional and learning loss encountered by many learners during the COVID-19 pandemic by establishing two research networks: one examining recovery activities in Pre-K through Grade 12, and the other examining recovery activities in community colleges. IES is particularly interested in supporting research that addresses learning acceleration and recovery for underrepresented student subgroups that were disproportionately affected by COVID-19. Applications will be accepted through March 10, 2022. For more information, refer to the Request for Applications listed here or on grants.gov.
|U.S. Department of TransportationFunding Opportunities
The Department of Transportation (DOT) currently has three (3) Notice of Funding Opportunities (NOFO) that will be open for the next two (2) months. We would like to make sure these NOFOs are circulated to HBCUs located in the following states noted below. These NOFOs are being announced to establish and support regional Small Business Transportation Resource Centers (SBTRC) to provide business training, technical assistance, and information to DOT grantees and recipients, prime contractors, and subcontractors.
DOT NOFO Funding Opportunities:
Central Regional Small Business Transportation Resource Center NOFOStates: Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, MississippiMid-Atlantic Regional Small Business Transportation Resource Center NOFOStates: Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey , PennsylvaniaSouthwest Regional Small Business Transportation Resource Center NOFOStates: Arizona, California, Hawaii, and Nevada
|National Endowment for the ArtsResearch Funding Opportunities. Guidelines are available for two funding programs offered through the National Endowment for the Arts’ Office of Research & Analysis:
Research Grants in the Arts funds research studies that investigate the value and/or impact of the arts, either as individual components of the U.S. arts ecology or as they interact with each other and/or with other domains of American life. Matching/cost share grants of $10,000 to $100,000 will be awarded.NEA Research Labs funds transdisciplinary research teams grounded in the social and behavioral sciences, yielding empirical insights about the arts for the benefit of arts and non-arts sectors alike. Matching/cost share grants of $100,000 to $200,000 will be awarded. Application guidelines for the present round of funding are available on the Arts Endowment website. The upcoming deadline for both programs is March 28, 2022. Questions should be directed to the Office of Research & Analysis staff at nearesearchgrants@arts.gov.
|NASA SBIR and STTR 2022 Phase I Program SolicitationsThe NASA SBIR and STTR 2022 Phase I Program Solicitationsare now open, with proposals due by March 9, 2022, at 5:00 pm ET.
The annual NASA SBIR and STTR Phase I solicitations are your invitation to join a community of NASA experts, small businesses, and research institutions who are researching and developing the technologies of tomorrow. If selected, you could be awarded up to $150,000 to further develop your technology idea. And Phase I is just your start…you can receive up to $1.15 million during your first three years, plus up to nearly $3 million or more through our Post Phase II opportunities. Here are a few tips to help you get started on your submission:
1. Carefully read the solicitation(s) you’re applying to, including:
Chapter 2, which has information about how to complete the Small Business Administration (SBA) and SAM.gov registration processes: SBIR | STTRChapter 9, which contains the Focus Area and Subtopics that you will need to choose from: SBIR | STTR2. Attend the January 20th “Dissecting the Solicitations” webinar. A recording will be posted on the program’s website if you are unable to attend.
3. Consider applying for the Innovation Corps (I-Corps) Program and/or Technical and Business Assistance (TABA), which help small businesses commercialize their innovations through additional funding and other support. You’ll be able to indicate interest in either one when submitting your proposal.
4. Review other materials available on the NASA SBIR/STTR program website, such as:
The Firm Templates, which will get you familiar with required formsThe Resource Library, especially the “Preparing for a Phase 1 submission to increase likelihood of award” section We look forward to receiving your proposals by March 9, 2022, at 5:00 pm ET