National and Federal Opportunities!

U.S. Department of LaborDOL Announces $113 million Apprenticeship Building America (ABA) Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA). FOA-ETA-22-06

Secretary Walsh announced today the availability of $113 million for the Apprenticeship Building America (ABA) grant program to support the expansion, modernization and diversification of Registered Apprenticeship programs (RAPs). ABA grants will accelerate the Administration’s goals and priorities for an equitable economic recovery post-COVID-19 pandemic by connecting more Americans to good jobs and careers in priority industry sectors, including those industries impacted by the pandemic, such as transportation and other occupations and industries in the critical supply chain.

Of the $113,000,000 in grants funds available for ABA, the Department intends to fund up to $50,000,000, in aggregate across all grant categories, for projects primarily focused on equity partnerships and pre-apprenticeship activities. The Department expects to fund 20 to 30 grants, with varying funding ranges based on grant categories.

Category 1: State Apprenticeship System Building and Modernization: up to $4 million;Category 2: Expansion of RAP Opportunities for Youth: up to $5 million;Category 3: Ensuring Equitable RAP Pathways Through Pre-apprenticeship Leading to RAP Enrollment and Equity Partnerships: up to $3 million;Category 4: Registered Apprenticeship Hubs: up to $6 million for projects with a local/regional or statewide geographic scope; and up to $8 million for projects with a national geographic scope.Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) Link and Application Due Date: The ABA FOA (FOA-ETA-22-06) is available on grants.gov and apprenticeship.gov. The closing date for receipt of applications under this Announcement is April 25, 2022. An ABA FOA frequently asked questions (FAQ) and prospective applicant webinar will also be posted no later than March 15, 2022, at the link identified in the FOA.

Program Goals: The ABA grant program will support, through a coordinated national investment strategy, a strengthened and modernized RAP system centered on equity that advances the Administration’s goals and priorities for an inclusive economic recovery by connecting more Americans to good jobs and careers, especially in high growth, in-demand industry sectors. ABA grantees will work with a range of partners to support the development of the Registered Apprenticeship ecosystem and meet the following goals:

State Apprenticeship System Building and Modernization: Grantees will coordinate RAP expansion and system building efforts at a state level across a wide array of industry sectors with employers, labor organizations, educational institutions, industry groups, joint labor-management partnerships, workforce and apprenticeship intermediaries, community-based organizations, and other non-profit and public sector partners. Grantees will develop strategies to improve coordination efforts around system alignment, data quality and use, program expansion into target industries, and goals and strategies to ensure equity in RAPs, and also facilitate other data sharing, system change, and governance requirements to comply with the law and ensure a strong and modernized Registered Apprenticeship system.Expand RAP opportunities for youth: Grantees will establish and expand partnerships that commit to expanding RAPs and/or pre-apprenticeship programs that lead to RAP enrollment for youth through coordination with industry, workforce intermediaries, labor organizations, K-12 districts, community colleges, youth-serving and community-based organizations, and other stakeholders.Ensure equitable RAP pathways through pre-apprenticeship leading to RAP enrollment and equity partnerships: Grantees will establish and develop equity-centered public-private partnerships with pre-apprenticeships leading to RAP enrollment that aim to increase diversity and equity in apprenticeship for underrepresented populations and underserved communities. Please see Appendix A for a definition on “Equity Partnerships.”Registered Apprenticeship Hubs:Grantees will establish a Registered Apprenticeship Hub by forming a multi-partner network capable of serving as a RAP sponsor or intermediary with the primary focus of supporting industry’s needs for creating and expanding RAPs in new and emerging sectors and occupations.Eligible Applicants: Eligible applicants vary by grant category, but broadly include states, cities, municipalities, workforce development entities, community-based organizations, industry groups and associations, labor and joint labor-management partnerships, workforce and apprenticeship intermediaries, educational institutions (e.g., Minority Serving Institutions, Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Hispanic Serving Institutions, school districts, career technical education, alternative, private or traditional high schools), and a consortium of organization lead by an eligible lead entity.

Applicants should refer to the FOA for a full list of eligible applicants for each grant category.

Have questions? All question on this FOA should be directed to the Grants Management Specialist identified in the FOA, Denise Roach, Grants Management Specialist, Office of Grants Management, at roach.denise@dol.gov.

