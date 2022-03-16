National and Federal Opportunities

U.S. Department of DefenseFiscal Year 2022 Funding Opportunity – Department of Defense Research and Education Program for Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Minority-Serving InstitutionsThe Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (OUSD(R&E)) in cooperation with the Office of Naval Research (ONR) is pleased to announce a new funding opportunity announcement (FOA) for your participation. The FY 2022 DoD Research and Education Program for Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Minority-Serving Institutions (HBCU/MI) seeks unclassified research proposals, basic or applied, from HBCU/MI in research topics of interest to DoD and ONR. Applications are due by May 06, 2022.The FOA aims to (a) enhance research programs and capabilities in scientific and engineering disciplines critical to the national security functions of DoD; (b) enhance the capacity of HBCU/MI to participate more fully in all DoD research programs and activities; (c) increase the number of graduates, including underrepresented minorities, in fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) important to the defense mission; and (d) encourage commitments by the eligible institutions to invest time and resources that will elevate their standing from R2 status to R1 status commensurate with the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education. To apply, please visit the provided FOA Link or search grants.gov, FOA Number N00014-22-S-F005: https://www.grants.gov/web/grants/view-opportunity.html?oppId=338321