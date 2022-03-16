National and Federal Opportunities

By: U.S. Department of Education
|U.S. Department of EducationThe Education Innovation and Research (EIR) Program provides funding to support field-initiated PK-12 innovations (including postsecondary preparation) to improve student achievement and attainment for high-need students and rigorously evaluate such innovations. Institutions of higher education with nonprofit status are eligible.Are you interested in learning more about potential grant opportunities through the Education Innovation and Research (EIR) program? Is your organization considering applying in FY 2022? If so, please join us for the EIR 101 Webinar.Date: March 24, 2022Time: 3-4 PM ESTJoin on your computer or mobile app Click here to join the meeting Call in (audio only) +1 202-991-0393,,417257479# Conference ID: 417 257 479#General program information is available on the EIR Program Website. Questions may be submitted to eir@ed.gov.
| National Institute of HealthThe NIH Common Fund’s New Funding opportunity to Address Health Disparities and Advance Health Equity, Due May 23, 2022FOA RFA-RM-22-001: https://grants.nih.gov/grants/guide/rfa-files/RFA-RM-22-001.html, Limited Competition: Transformative Research to Address Health Disparities and Advance Health Equity at Minority Serving Institutions (U01 Clinical Trial Optional) to bolster innovation, solve challenges, and address health disparities and advance health equity.
|U.S. Department of DefenseFiscal Year 2022 Funding Opportunity – Department of Defense Research and Education Program for Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Minority-Serving InstitutionsThe Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (OUSD(R&E)) in cooperation with the Office of Naval Research (ONR) is pleased to announce a new funding opportunity announcement (FOA) for your participation. The FY 2022 DoD Research and Education Program for Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Minority-Serving Institutions (HBCU/MI) seeks unclassified research proposals, basic or applied, from HBCU/MI in research topics of interest to DoD and ONR. Applications are due by May 06, 2022.The FOA aims to (a) enhance research programs and capabilities in scientific and engineering disciplines critical to the national security functions of DoD; (b) enhance the capacity of HBCU/MI to participate more fully in all DoD research programs and activities; (c) increase the number of graduates, including underrepresented minorities, in fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) important to the defense mission; and (d) encourage commitments by the eligible institutions to invest time and resources that will elevate their standing from R2 status to R1 status commensurate with the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education. To apply, please visit the provided FOA Link or search grants.gov, FOA Number N00014-22-S-F005: https://www.grants.gov/web/grants/view-opportunity.html?oppId=338321
|U.S. Nuclear Regulatory CommissionU.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission FY 2022 Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) for Research and Development GrantsThe Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) issued its Fiscal Year 2022 Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) for Research and Development grants. The NOFO is now available at grants.gov and closes on April 5, 2022. All institutions of higher education are encouraged to apply. Feel free to forward this message to others that may be interested.If you have questions regarding grants, please contact: Nancy Hebron-Isreal; Program Manager, Sr. Grants Administrative Specialist , Program Management, Policy Development and Analysis, Office of Nuclear Regulatory Research, U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, Nancy.Hebron-Isreal@nrc.gov; 301-415-6996
|U.S. Department of TransportationFunding OpportunitiesThe Department of Transportation (DOT) currently has three (3) Notice of Funding Opportunities (NOFO) that will be open for the next two (2) months. We would like to make sure these NOFOs are circulated to HBCUs located in the following states noted below. These NOFOs are being announced to establish and support regional Small Business Transportation Resource Centers (SBTRC) to provide business training, technical assistance, and information to DOT grantees and recipients, prime contractors, and subcontractors.DOT NOFO Funding Opportunities:Central Regional Small Business Transportation Resource Center NOFOStates: Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, MississippiMid-Atlantic Regional Small Business Transportation Resource Center NOFOStates: Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey , PennsylvaniaSouthwest Regional Small Business Transportation Resource Center NOFOStates: Arizona, California, Hawaii, and Nevada
|National Endowment for the ArtsResearch Funding Opportunities. Guidelines are available for two funding programs offered through the National Endowment for the Arts’ Office of Research & Analysis:Research Grants in the Arts funds research studies that investigate the value and/or impact of the arts, either as individual components of the U.S. arts ecology or as they interact with each other and/or with other domains of American life. Matching/cost share grants of $10,000 to $100,000 will be awarded.NEA Research Labs funds transdisciplinary research teams grounded in the social and behavioral sciences, yielding empirical insights about the arts for the benefit of arts and non-arts sectors alike. Matching/cost share grants of $100,000 to $200,000 will be awarded. Application guidelines for the present round of funding are available on the Arts Endowment website. The upcoming deadline for both programs is March 28, 2022. Questions should be directed to the Office of Research & Analysis staff at nearesearchgrants@arts.gov.