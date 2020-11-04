National and Federal Opportunities for Department of Energy

Department of Energy

Funding Announcement

Minority Serving Institutions Partnership Program (MSIPP) Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA)

The Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration is pleased to announce the release of its first Minority Serving Institutions Partnership Program – Tribal Education Partnership Program Funding Opportunity Announcement. This FOA aims to create and increase the technical STEM capacity at Tribal Colleges and Universities (TCU) and provide opportunities for students to work within the nuclear security enterprise. TCUs may partner with other MSIs to form a consortium. Please click: https://www.grants.gov/web/grants/view-opportunity.html?oppId=329412 to view the grant opportunity. Additionally, you may participate in the upcoming information session that is scheduled to be hosted as follows:

Date: November 10, 2020

Time: 15:00-16:00

Meeting link: https://doe.webex.com/doe/j.php?MTID=m62e39de4ac7a32f4bc6c18d936782ea0

Meeting number: 199 213 1950

Password: hpJdhVxJ848