National and Federal Opportunities for the week ending August 7, 2020!

Announcements

Black Enterprise

MacKenzie Scott, Ex-Wife of Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos, Donates $160 Million To HBCUs

Last year, it was reported that Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos, was divorcing his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie Scott as the two engaged in a court battle for assets. Scott ended up walking away with a $38 billion settlement from the divorce and now the author and philanthropist has continued her own career, reportedly do nating over $1 billion since the split. It was announced this week that Scott donated $160 million to various HBCUs.

Hampton University, Tuskegee University, Howard University, Spelman College, and Morehouse College are among the names that have received some of the largest donations in their history from Scott’s estimated $160 million donation distributed to several historically black institutions and two HBCU advocacy organizations.

Read the article here: https://www.blackenterprise.com/mackenzie-scott-ex-wife-of-amazon-founder-jeff-bezos-donates-160-million-to-hbcus/

Texas Southern is HIRING!!

HRIS ANALYST- For more information, please visit: Texas Southern is Hiring

Education Dive

A $25M gift to 11 colleges continues investment trend in HBCUs

Dive Brief:

Eleven historically Black colleges in four states will receive a combined $25 million over six years from Dominion Energy, the company announced late last week. Another $10 million will support scholarships across the company’s service area.

Recipients include Hampton University, in Virginia, Claflin University, in South Carolina, and Wilberforce University, in Ohio.

The gift follows other recent large donations to HBCUs, and it comes amid nationwide protests for racial and social justice and as the pandemic disproportionately impacts the Black population.

For more information, please visit: Education Dive

Career Vacancies & Internships

National Endowment for the HumanitiesStudent internship opportunities in the fall at NEH Chairman, Congressional Affairs, Communications and PublicationsProgram Offices

Register

If you do it, we need it. Science and technology. Business and mathematics. Foreign language and human resources. The United States Intelligence Community (IC) employs thousands of professionals in a wide variety of occupations. And we are currently looking for qualified candidates to fill key openings.

On Thursday, August 13, 2020, you can meet recruiters from many of the 17 U.S. Intelligence Agencies during the 2020 Fall Intelligence Community Virtual Career Fair. Reserve your spot today!

From the comfort of your computer or mobile device, you can:

Visit agency booths to explore available job opportunities

Chat with recruiters and subject matter experts

Learn about internships and other student opportunities

We are the IC – we are ready to hire you!

Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) Department of Energy (DOE) Department of Homeland Security Office of Intelligence and Analysis (DHS I&A) Department of State (DOS)/Bureau of Intelligence and Research Department of the Treasury Drug Enforcement A dministration (DEA) Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) National Security Agency (NSA) U.S. Air Force U.S. Army U.S. Coast Guard U.S. Marine Corps U.S. Navy (Naval Intelligence)

The IC is committed to creating a workforce that has a diverse set of backgrounds, experiences and points of view. The rich diversity of knowledge, skills, abilities, backgrounds and perspectives of our workforce is essential to the success of our mission. In the IC, diversity is about more than differences in skin color, culture, orientation, gender or gender identity. It’s about cultivating an environment where talented individuals of all backgrounds can contribute to something bigger than themselves – our national security.

Sneak Preview and On Demand!

Registration is your virtual ticket not only to the event, but also to a limited sneak preview period which opens Wednesday, August 12, and an on-demand period August 14 – 17.

At the sneak preview, you’ll be able to familiarize yourself with the show environment and download informational materials ahead of time.

The on-demand period lets you come back to the show at your leisure to collect the materials you gathered or review presentations and other information. Plus, if you know you won’t be available on event day, register anyway to attend the show during the on-demand period.

Chat-with-recruiter functionality will only be available on event day.

U.S. CITIZENSHIP REQUIRED

IC Agencies Are Equal Opportunity Employers All applicants for employment are considered without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, marital status, disability, sexual orientation, or status as a parent.

Accessibility Information If you are unable to attend the IC Virtual Career Fair or have difficulty with some components of the virtual environment using accessibility software (e.g., screen reading software, live-captioning services), please visit the agency websites listed above for more information and to apply online.

For more information, please visit: https://icvcf.6connex.com/event/ICVCF/fall2020-att/login

White House Internship Program

The Spring 2021 White House Internship Program Application is Live!

The Spring 2021 White House Internship Program application is live on the White House website, along with more information about the program, eligibility requirements, and a list of upcoming term dates and deadlins. Please share with those who may be interested in applying for the Spring 2021 term, which will run from Wednesday, January 27 to Friday, April 16, 2021.

Students who are interested can apply HERE.

Applications are due no later than Friday, August 28, 2020. Questions about the White House Internship Program or the application can be directed to intern_application@who.eop.gov.

Equal Employment Opportunity CommissionEqual Employment Opportunity CommissionThe Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) is hiring!Human Resources Specialist (Classification), GS-0201-14, FPL 14 (non-supervisory); Washington, DC – (1 vacancy); https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/574627200 (External)

USA Pavilion Youth Ambassador Program in Dubai

Now’s the time—the Expo 2020 USA Pavilion Youth Ambassador application portal is now open!

The application will remain open from July 20, 2020 – Feb 26, 2021. Applications for these positions will be accepted until filled. I’ve attached the position description and more official marketing material for outreach is on its way to you. Please take this time to alert your networks that the opportunity is live. Feel free to share my email contact information with anyone who may be interested in the Youth Ambassador program. More information

Youth Ambassador Flyer

Student Opportunities

REGISTRATION OPEN: BPIA Diversity in International Affairs Virtual Conference and Career Fair 2020!ABOUT THIS CONFERENCEIn recent years, BPIA has held an annual international affairs career expo and panels on the historic campus of Howard University. As one of our high-impact programs, the career fairs have continued to connect diverse talent to international opportunities.This year, BPIA is moving its successful in-person career event to a virtual platform and expanding its scope and scale. The virtual event allows for a significantly broader and wider outreach to students and young professionals interested in careers with an international focus.This event is open to persons of all backgrounds and various professional levels. We invite undergraduate students, graduate students, and young professionals to explore our career fair which will feature organizations providing information about internships, full-time jobs, fellowships, scholarship and more. REGISTER AND LEARN MORE

2021 Presidential Management Fellows Program

Are you a rising leader interested in confronting the nation’s most pressing challenges through public service? Apply for the 2021 Presidential Management Fellows (PMF) Program. PMF is the Federal government’s flagship leadership development program for advanced degree candidates. The two-year fellowship offers full salary, benefits, and leadership training to develop a cadre of future government leaders. All academic disciplines are encouraged to apply.

Please register in advance at: https://ems8.intellor.com?do=register&t=1&p=828958

National Aeronautics and Space Administration It’s that time again! NASA is recruiting for the MUREP Innovation and Tech Transfer Idea Competition (MITTIC). Please help us spread the word about this opportunity for Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs). The deadline to submit a letter of intent is August 18, 2020. The timeline to apply for MITTIC is January 4-February 16, 2020 at midnight CT.See the MITTIC recruitment bookmark for information about MITTIC Feel free to use the generic email message below with your contacts at MSIs. Our website is go.nasa.gov/nasamittic. The MITTIC team is available to answer any questions or inquiries at HQ-MITTIC@mail.nasa.gov.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) is sharing links to our lists of career and internship opportunities, along with other information of interest to potential applicants.

Career Vacancies

To view and apply for FWS positions, please click here: FWS Vacancy Announcements. If you have a question about a specific position vacancy, please contact the Human Resources point of contact listed at the bottom of the announcement. For more information about FWS job opportunities and employee benefits, please visit our FWS Human Resources page.

Internships

Students interested in wildlife conservation and stewardship are encouraged to apply for our paid internships through our partnership organizations. Opportunities with FWS and other conservation agencies throughout the country can be found on the following partner’s websites:

*You will need to use the agency filter to see our internships offered by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

National and Federal Opportunities

Federal Aviation AdministrationLearn about opportunities for People with Disabilities offered through the FAA’s Aviation Development Program!FAA’s Aviation Development Program (ADP) provides Persons with Targeted Disabilities the opportunity to gain experience in the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) occupation.ADP participants must meet the same qualifications as any other Air Traffic Controller student. Those who demonstrate the aptitude and ability may receive an appointment to the Air Traffic Control Academy and, upon graduation, an Air Traffic Control Specialist (ATCS) (2152) position.ADP candidates must meet the following requirements:Be a United States citizenQualify under Schedule A Direct Hiring Authority and provide required documentationMeet Office of Personnel Management ATC Qualification StandardsPass the Air Traffic Skills Assessment (ATSA) Aptitude TestBe under the age of 31 as of September 30, 2020Pass a Medical/Security ReviewPossess English ProficiencyHave the following education and/or work experience: Three years of progressively responsible work experience; a Bachelor’s degree; or a combination of post-secondary education and work experience that totals three years.Virtual Information SessionsIf you are interested in learning more about this program, please register for one of the upcoming ADP virtual information sessions.Tuesday, July 28 12pm-1pm ETTuesday, August 11 12pm-1pm ETTuesday, August 25 12pm-1pm ETTuesday, September 8 12pm-1pm ETTuesday, September 22 12pm-1pm ET For individuals who require reasonable accommodations, please email contact outreach@faa.gov one week prior to your registered session.

OMH Announces Upcoming Virtual Symposium to Advance the Response to COVID-19

Office of Minority Health sent this bulletin at 07/30/2020 10:00 AM EDT

U.S. Department of Energy———- Department of Energy Challenge ———-JUMP (Join the discussion, Unveil innovation, Make connections, Promote tech-to-market) into STEM is accepting applications for the 2020-2021 competition.College and university students are encouraged to participate in JUMP by forming a two to four-person team to address current challenges in the building industry. Students can learn about a challenge topic and respond to it by developing a problem statement and a technical solution with a technology-to-market plan. Applicants must upload a response to jumpintostem.org no later than November 13. Finalists will present solutions during a final competition and compete for a paid summer 2021 internship at Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) or the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). 2020-2021 Challenges can be found online at JUMP into STEM. Topics for this year’s competition include:Advanced Building Construction MethodsGrid-Interactive Efficient Buildings (GEB)Building Energy Audits for Residential or Commercial BuildingsCo-led by ORNL and NREL with support from the Department of Energy’s Building Technologies Office, JUMP is open to both undergraduate and graduate students currently enrolled at a U.S college or university. The goal of JUMP is to attract a diverse group of innovative students to building science research and address some of the current challenges facing the industry. Diversity goals include encouraging participation from student groups who are underrepresented in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) as well as teams consisting of a broad variety of majors.