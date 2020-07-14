National and Federal Opportunities for the week ending July 10!

Career Pathways & Vacancies

U.S. Office of Personnel Management

FREE WEBINARS HOSTED BY THE U.S. OFFICE OF PERSONNEL MANAGEMENT

If you or someone you know is interested in working for the federal government, then the following webinars will be of interest. All sessions are free. However, they are limited to 1,500 participants each. All times are Eastern.

Writing Your Federal Resume

Interested in a Federal Government job and learning from the experts? The staff of the Recruitment Policy and Outreach (RPO) division at the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) will present an in-depth webinar that provides attendees with the tips and tools needed to write a competitive Federal resume.

August 10, 2020, 11:00 a.m. REGISTER

August 27, 2020, 3:00 p.m. REGISTER

September 15, 2020, 11:00 a.m. REGISTER

Navigating USAJOBS – Finding and Applying for Federal Jobs

Join the staff of the Recruitment Policy and Outreach (RPO) division of the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), for an in-depth webinar that provides a step-by-step process for navigating USAJOBS. We cover job searching, creating your account/profile, reviewing Job Opportunity Announcements, applying, and application status.

August 5, 2020, 4:00 p.m. REGISTER

August 26, 2020, 2:00 p.m. REGISTER

September 9, 2020, 11:00 a.m. REGISTER

Interviewing

Join the staff of the Recruitment Policy and Outreach (RPO) division of the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), for an in-depth webinar on the Federal Government interview process. It explains the types of interviews, delivery methods, common questions, responding using the S.T.A.R. (Situation/Task, Action, Result) method and preparing for an interview.

July 14, 2020, 12:00 p.m. REGISTER

August 25, 2020, 11:00 a.m. REGISTER

September 17, 2020, 3:00 p.m. REGISTER

September 30, 2020, 1:00 p.m. REGISTER

Career Vacancies

To view and apply for FWS positions, please click here: FWS Vacancy Announcements. If you have a question about a specific position vacancy, please contact the Human Resources point of contact listed at the bottom of the announcement. For more information about FWS job opportunities and employee benefits, please visit our FWS Human Resources page.

Internships

Students interested in wildlife conservation and stewardship are encouraged to apply for our paid internships through our partnership organizations. Opportunities with FWS and other conservation agencies throughout the country can be found on the following partner’s websites:

*You will need to use the agency filter to see our internships offered by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is Hiring

The Department of Homeland Security’s compelling mission draws candidates seeking to join a team that makes a difference in the lives of their fellow citizens. The threats and challenges facing the Department and the Nation are complex and constantly evolving. Now more than ever, DHS must recruit, develop, and retain a talented and diverse workforce.

DHS is seeking hundreds of qualified individuals to fill critical positions in cybersecurity, information technology, intelligence analysis, law enforcement, travel security, and emergency prevention, response, and management. We will also be filling other critical positions to include business operations, mission support, and more.

As part of our hiring efforts, we will host a series of webinars to provide information on the Department’s mission, DHS career opportunities, special hiring authorities, effective resume writing, and how to create a profile on USAJOBS.

These webinars are open to the public:

Date Time Date July 13 6 – 8 p.m. DHS is Hiring – Mission and Component Overview July 21 2 – 4 p.m. DHS is Hiring – Individuals with Disabilities August 3 1 – 3 p.m. DHS is Hiring – A Day in the Life of U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Information Technology August 12 1 – 3 p.m. DHS is Hiring – Military Spouses August 20 1 – 3 p.m. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Student Programs September 9 6 – 8 p.m. DHS is Hiring – Veterans September 23 6 – 8 p.m. DHS is Hiring – Students and Recent Graduates

To register for our webinars, visit https://www.dhs.gov/homeland-security-careers/hiring-event.

For more information on career opportunities at DHS, please visit www.dhs.gov/careers or contact DHSRecruitment@hq.dhs.gov.

National and Federal Opportunities

Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

EEOC’s Office of Federal Operations invites you to consider subscribing to the OFO You Tube channel-@EEOC_OFO. It is a great resource about the laws that EEOC enforces. Click on the links below to get an idea of the type of content that is available.

An Overview of Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act or GINA

An Overview of the Age Discrimination in Employment Act or ADEA

Theoretical GeoAg Engineering Summer Discussion Series

Civil Engineering and Landscape Architecture

The Morgan State University School of Engineering Center for Sustainable Infrastructure Development, Smart Innovation, and Resilient Engineering Research is hosting the Theoretical Geological Agriculture Engineering Summer Discussion Series (Lunch & Learn) on Wednesdays in July from 11am to 1pm. This discussion series is part of a new engineering research thrust into Geological Agriculture Engineering at Morgan State’s School of Engineering.

The virtual workshop is free and participants can use the link below to register for the workshop: https://forms.gle/U9LSeZvVb3pR48iK9

Wednesday, July 15, 2020

11 am to 12 noon – GeoAg Training Topic: GeoAg Irrigation Systems & Nutrient Signature Output Rates (NSOR) of Rocks with Richard Campbell, founder of Geological Agriculture

12 noon to 1 pm – Engineering Panel Topic: Theoretical GeoAg Civil Engineering and Landscape Architecture hosted by Dr. Oludare Owolabie, Morgan State University School of Engineering

Panelists

Dr. Oludare Owolabi,Director of Center of Sustainable Infrastructure Development, Smart Innovation and Resilient Engineering Research – Morgan State University

Dr. James Hunter, Associate Professor of Environmental Engineering – Morgan State University

Dr. Archma Sharma, Associate Professor of Landscape Architecture – Morgan State University

Mr. Michael Hines, Principal – Hines Real Estate Advisory – Washington, DC

Ms. Terri Lahlou, Associate Broker in DC, VA, & MD – Smart Realty, LLC – Silver Spring, MD

Mr. J.R. McNair, Owner – Real Estate Solutions Group, Landscaping Division – Atlanta, GA

Register today @ https://forms.gle/U9LSeZvVb3pR48iK9 or contact Dr. Oludare Owolabi for any questions at Oludare.Owolabi@morgan.edu

Open for HBCU faculty, staff, students, alumni and guests!

GRANTS

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

In response to the WHI-HBCU Competitiveness Strategy, the Department of Housing and Urban Development is making HBCU participation in its funding opportunities a priority. HUD has incorporated preference points for HBCUs and for organizations partnering with HBCUs into many of its funding opportunity notices. As of July 6, 2020, 12 fiscal year 2020 notices offering preference points have been posted. The Department’s funding opportunities are posted here: https://www. hud.gov/grants. Opportunities are also posted to Grants.gov. Check back regularly for new postings.

PRESS RELEASES

National Endowment of the Humanities

WASHINGTON, D.C. (July 2, 2020) — The ratification of the Nineteenth Amendment in August of 1920 was the culmination of a lengthy and hard-won struggle fought by legions of American women who organized, campaigned, marched, and engaged in civil disobedience to achieve the goal of women’s suffrage.

Premiering on PBS American Experience on July 6, The Vote, a two-part documentary funded by a $350,000 grant to City Lore from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH), tells the story of the final decade of the transformative cultural and political movement that resulted in the largest expansion of voting rights in U.S. history. Directed and produced by Michelle Ferrari, the film examines the major turning points within the women’s suffrage movement between 1909 to 1920, the debates among its leaders about the best tactics for effecting social and political change, the unsung leaders of the movement, and the controversies over gender roles and race that divided the nation.

The Vote is one of several NEH-supported projects focused on women’s history and 100 years of women’s suffrage.

On July 10, PBS American Masters will also premiere the documentary Unladylike2020, on female trailblazers in politics and civil rights. Directed and produced by Charlotte Mangin, this special one-hour broadcast is part of an NEH-funded multimedia series that illuminates the inspiring stories of little-known American heroines. Unladylike2020 spotlights 26 American changemakers through 26 short online documentaries and includes biographies of women such as Bessie Coleman, the first African American to earn an international pilot’s license; Susan La Flesche Picotte, the first Native American physician who also founded a hospital on the Omaha Reservation; Jeanette Rankin, the first woman elected to the U.S. Congress; and Gertrude Ederle, the first woman to swim across the English Channel.

The Unladylike2020 documentary series and corresponding U.S. history curriculum materials for grades 6–12 was supported by grants from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) and additional funding from eleven of NEH’s state and local affiliates: California Humanities, Humanities DC, Rhode Island Council for the Humanities, Humanities Nebraska, Humanities Montana, South Dakota Humanities Council, Virginia Humanities, Utah Humanities, Ohio Humanities, South Carolina Humanities, and Humanities New York.

“NEH’s ‘A More Perfect Union’ initiative, which commemorates the upcoming 250th annivers ary of the United States’s founding in 2026, was created to fund projects like The Vote and Unladylike2020 that explore the individuals, events, and ideas that have shaped our society,” said NEH Chairman Jon Parrish Peede. “NEH is proud to support these exceptional documentaries, which bring the stories of pioneering American women to a broad public as we contemplate this important milestone in our nation’s history.”

PBS’s summerlong focus on American women trailblazers also includes the broadcast of the new NEH-funded American Masters documentary Mae West: Dirty Blonde, a biography of the entertainment legend who “climbed the ladder of success wrong by wrong.”

Other NEH-supported resources:

At the Staten Island Museum, currently closed due to the pandemic, visitors can take a virtual tour of the new NEH-funded exhibition Women of the Nation Arise!,about Staten Island’s unique place in the women’s suffrage movement. And the Philadelphia Area Consortium of Special Collections Libraries is using an NEH grant to digitize letters, photographs, diaries, and other materials documenting a century of women’s activism leading up to the Nineteenth Amendment at a project called In Her Own Right.

Recent issues of NEH’s HUMANITIES magazine feature articles on the women� ��s suffrage movement, including the divided movement that brought about the Nineteenth Amendment , the forgotten suffragists, and Hallie Quinn Brown and the movement’s black activists, and a profile of Helen Hamilton Gardener, who helped convert President Wilson into a supporter of the Nineteenth Amendment.

NEH’s educational website, EDSITEment!, offers several resources for teachers and studen ts about women’s suffrage, including a lesson plan on the geographic spread of women’s voting rights in the United States, a history of the “foremothers” of the women’s suffrage mo vement, and suggestions for teaching women’s history through great speeches.

Other recent NEH-funded documentaries focusing on the lives and achievements of American women include Lorraine Hansberry: Sighted Eyes/Feeling Heart, Worlds of Ursula K. Le Guin, and Flannery, about writer Flannery O’Connor.

NEH funds ongoing work on the Eleanor Ro osevelt Papers Project, The Complete Letters of Willa Cather, and the Jane Addams Papers Project. Recently awarded NEH Public Scholar grants are supporting work on books on the 19th-century Blackwell sisters and their pioneering work in American medicine, a biography of Anne Moody, author of the civil rights era memoir Coming of Age in Mississippi (1968); and a biography of Sacagawea as a window into the experiences of Northern Plains, Rockies, and Pacific Northwest Native American tribes.

CARES Act Funding

Economic Development Administration

EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance, Overview

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, signed into law by President Donald J. Trump, provides the Economic Development Administration (EDA) with $1.5 billion for economic development assistance programs to help communities prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus.

EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance, which is being administered under the authority of the bureau’s flexible Economic Adjustment Assistance (EAA) (PDF) program, provides a wide-range of financial assistance to communities and regions as they respond to and recover from the impacts of the pandemic.

On May 7, 2020, Secretary Wilbur Ross made EDA’s CARES Act Recovery Assistance funding available with the announcement that EDA had published an Addendum to its FY 2020 Public Works and Economic Adjustment Assistance Notice of Funding Opportunity. EDA intends to deploy its CARES Act funding as quickly, effectively, and efficiently as possible, and in a manner that meets communities needs.

EDA Resources

EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance Frequently Asked Questions **Updated**

EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance Frequently Asked Questions (Printable .PDF)

U.S. Department of Commerce Announces Availability of $1.5 Billion in CARES Act Funds to Aid Communities Impacted by the Coronavirus Pandemic (press release)

EDA CARES Act Overview Webinar Recording

EDA CARES Act Non-Competitive Awards Overview Webinar Recording

NEW: Eligibility of Destination Marketing Organizations for EDA Assistance/Frequently Asked Questions (PDF)

Latest CARES Act Press Releases

CARES Act Recovery Assistance External News Clips

CARES Act Job Postings

EDA regional office contacts

Economic Development Districts and Indian Tribes Resources

Scope of Work for EDA Economic Development Districts and EDA Indian Tribe Planning Grant Recipients*

Specific Award Conditions: Economic Development Districts and Indian Tribes*

Revolving Loan Fund Resources

Specific Award Conditions: Revolving Loan Fund Awards*

EDA’s CARES Act Recovery Assistance Revolving Loan Fund Award Flexibilities Frequently Asked Questions **Updated**

EDA’s CARES Act Recovery Assistance Revolving Loan Fund Award Flexibilities Frequently Asked Questions (Printable .PDF)

University Centers Resources

Scope of Work for University Center Grantees*

Specific Award Conditions: University Centers*

EDA University Center COVID-19 Resources

Other Federal Resources

www.coronavirus.gov

www.coronavirus.gov/smallbusiness/

www.CDC.gov/COVID19/

www.USA.gov/coronavirus/

Washington, DC—The National Endowment for the Arts announces the nonprofit arts organizations recommended for direct funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. These 855 organizations—located in every state, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico—will receive a total of $44.5 million in nonmatching funds to support staff salaries, fees for artists o r contractual personnel, and facilities costs.

Grants of $50,000 are offered to 846 organizations while nine local arts agencies will receive $250,000 each to further award to arts organizations in their area. The National Endowment for the Arts received more than 3,100 eligible applications requesting $157 million for the $45 million available in direct assistance. To review the applications, the agency used more than 200 application readers and panelists to review and score each application using the published review criteria.

“All of us at the National Endowment for the Arts are keenly aware that arts organizations across the country are hurting, struggling, and trying to survive and that our supply of funding does not come close to meeting the demand for assistance,” said Arts Endowment Chairman Mary Anne Carter. “That said, I am enormously proud of the over-and-above efforts of the Arts Endowment staff to swiftly and professionally manage such a large amount of additional work in a relatively short period of time on behalf of the American public.”

Organization Size Percent Budget Size Category Percent SMALL 32% Less than $250K 15% $250K – LT $500K 16% MEDIUM 36% $500K -LT $2M 36% LARGE 32% $2M+ 32%

These awardees represent the diverse nature of arts organizations around the country. Overall funding is divided nearly evenly between small, medium, and large arts organizations. Also, 18% went to organizations either in rural (non-metro) areas or in metro areas with populations below 250,000.

In April, the agency announced the distribution of the required 40 percent of the CARES Act’s $75 million appropriation to the state and regional arts agencies for their granting programs. Each agency has its own process and timeline for awarding those funds, however, the Arts Endowment anticipates that together those entities will make between 4,200 and 5,600 awards.

From the beginning, the Arts Endowment has pursued both speed in making awards, and maintaining the agency’s reputation for organizational excellence. Just 12 days after President Trump signed the CARES Act legislation, the Arts Endowment posted guidelines for direct funding applicants. In less than three weeks, the agency had announced awards to state arts agencies and regional arts organizations. This press release marks less than 14 weeks since the legislation was made into law.

Arts and culture are a key component of the U.S. economy that contribute $877.8 billion, or 4.5 percent, to the nation’s gross domestic product in 2017 and employ over 5 million wage‐and‐salary workers who collectively earned $405 billion. This funding will help support those jobs and those nonprofit organizations during this time of great need so that arts and culture will persevere as a significant contributor to the American economy.

National Endowment for the Humanities

NEH Announces $40 million in CARES Act Grants

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) today announced $40.3 million in new CARES Act economic stabilization grants to support essential operations at more than 300 cultural institutions across the country.

NEH CARES grants, awarded across all 50 states and the District of Columbia, will allow the National World War II Museum in New Orleans to augment digital programming around its collections, will help the historic site of the Tulsa Race Massacre prepare a new exhibition and tours in preparation for the upcoming centennial, and will digitally document the history and daily life of Connecticut’s tribal communities in the early nineteenth century.

“Over the past few months we have witnessed tremendous financial distress at cultural organizations across the country, which have been compelled to furlough staff, cancel programs, and reduce operations to make up for revenue shortfalls caused by the pandemic,” said NEH Chairman Jon Parrish Peede. “NEH is pleased to provide $40 million to preserve thousands of jobs at museums, archives, historic sites, and colleges and universities that are vital to our nation’s cultural life and economy.”

In March, NEH received $75 million in supplemental grant funding through the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The agency has already distributed $30 million of that funding to the 56 state and jurisdictional humanities councils to support local cultural nonprofits and educational programming. Through the regranting of federal support, the councils reach an estimated annual audience of 137 million people.

For the highly competitive NEH CARES grant category, the Humanities Endowment received more than 2,300 eligible applications from cultural organizations requesting more than $370 million in funding for projects between June and December 2020. Approximately 14 percent of the applicants were funded.

These 317 grants will allow cultural organizations to retain staff to preserve and curate humanities collections, advance humanities research, and maintain buildings and core operations. An NEH CARES grant to the American Civil War Museum in Richmond, Virginia, will provide continued employment for 25 staff members responsible for the museum’s public history and interpretation work. Another grant will retain cultural heritage experts at the Foundation for Advancement in Conservation to ensure the protection of the country’s humanities collections. Grants will also sustain publication of academic books by the Ohio State University Press and Gallaudet University Press. The National World War I Museum and Memorial in Kansas City, Missouri, will focus on the digitization and transcription of a collection of 10,000 pages of World War I letters, journals, and diaries.

NEH CARES grants will also enable organizations to prepare buildings, exhibitions, and programs for reopening. The National Willa Cather Center in Nebraska will use an NEH CARES grant to plan for a phased reopening of its historic sites by retraining staff who work closely with visitors, and creating outdoor interpretation spaces to support self-guided tours. Another grant will enable completion of a 3D digital model of Diego Rivera’s monumental 1940 Pan American Unity fresco to make the 74-foot work in San Francisco accessible to viewers across the globe. Additional grants will support staff positions at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill in Kentucky, and smartphone tours at the Enfield Shaker Museum in New Hampshire.

Several recipients will use their grants to shift in-person programs and institutional resources online to reach a wider public during the pandemic. The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History will help fill gaps in remote learning through online summer seminars and digital programming for K–12 U.S. history educators. The American Writers Museum in Chicago will develop online exhibitions and curricular materials for the public, while Atlanta History Center will create a curriculum and virtual field trips for students in grades 3–12. Grants will provide for the expansion of Lakota language e-learning resources for teachers and schools in North Dakota and South Dakota, and will retain staff at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History & Culture to create an online version of its exhibition on the experiences of runaway slaves.

Other grantees, such as City Lore in New York City, will document the pandemic’s impact on American communities. Radio Diaries will use NEH funding to create a series of first-person narratives, and Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory’s humanities center will work on a large oral history initiative documenting biomedical history and pandemic response since 1890.

A complete list of all 317 new NEH CARES grants is available here.

A geographical breakdown of NEH CARES Act funding for the state and jurisdictional humanities councils is available here.