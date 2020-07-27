National and Federal Opportunities for the week ending July 24!

Some Good News…

Congratulations Livingstone College!

In under two years, Livingstone College has been awarded a total $1 million to rehabilitate the historic Andrew Carnegie Library, located on its Salisbury campus.

The National Park Service announced the first award in August 2018. The second grant award was made this spring, a welcomed announcement during the coronavirus pandemic.

The award was made possible through the Historically Black Colleges and Universities grant program, funded by the Historic Preservation Fund, and administered by the National Park Service, Department of Interior. It is part of $7.7 million in grants to 18 projects in 12 states for the preservation of historic structures on campuses of HBCUs.

Career Vacancies & Internships

White House Internship Program

The Spring 2021 White House Internship Program Application is Live!

The Spring 2021 White House Internship Program application is live on the White House website, along with more information about the program, eligibility requirements, and a list of upcoming term dates and deadlins. Please share with those who may be interested in applying for the Spring 2021 term, which will run from Wednesday, January 27 to Friday, April 16, 2021.

Students who are interested can apply HERE.

Applications are due no later than Friday, August 28, 2020. Questions about the White House Internship Program or the application can be directed to intern_application@who.eop.gov.

Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is hiring!

We are looking for candidates with diverse backgrounds across multiple cyber specialties, such as incident response, digital forensics, network operations, systems security, IT project management, investment portfolio management, system testing and evaluation, vulnerability assessment and more. End each workday knowing you played a role in protecting the Nation from some of the most emerging and critical threats.

For more information, please view the flyer here:CISA July Hiring Event – Cyber.pdf

U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service Vacancy Announcements

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) is sharing links to our lists of career and internship opportunities, along with other information of interest to potential applicants.

Career Vacancies

To view and apply for FWS positions, please click here: FWS Vacancy Announcements. If you have a question about a specific position vacancy, please contact the Human Resources point of contact listed at the bottom of the announcement. For more information about FWS job opportunities and employee benefits, please visit our FWS Human Resources page.

Internships

Students interested in wildlife conservation and stewardship are encouraged to apply for our paid internships through our partnership organizations. Opportunities with FWS and other conservation agencies throughout the country can be found on the following partner’s websites:

*You will need to use the agency filter to see our internships offered by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service

U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is Hiring

The Department of Homeland Security’s compelling mission draws candidates seeking to join a team that makes a difference in the lives of their fellow citizens. The threats and challenges facing the Department and the Nation are complex and constantly evolving. Now more than ever, DHS must recruit, develop, and retain a talented and diverse workforce.

DHS is seeking hundreds of qualified individuals to fill critical positions in cybersecurity, information technology, intelligence analysis, law enforcement, travel security, and emergency prevention, response, and management. We will also be filling other critical positions to include business operations, mission support, and more.

As part of our hiring efforts, we will host a series of webinars to provide information on the Department’s mission, DHS career opportunities, special hiring authorities, effective resume writing, and how to create a profile on USAJOBS.

Appalachian Regional Commission

Request for Proposals: Research on Agriculture and Local Food Activity in the Appalachian Region

The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) invites proposals from qualified researchers and consultants to examine agriculture and local food activity in the Appalachian Region (Region) using both quantitative and qualitative analysis. The main purposes of the research are to (1) provide a comprehensive quantitative overview of agricultural and local food activity throughout the Region, including changes over recent years, (2) identify best practices and promising models from across Appalachia, as well as elsewhere in the country, that support the development of local food systems and help farms increase revenues, and (3) identify emerging opportunities in agriculture throughout the Region, including types of crops and products as well as strategic and technological innovations. Researchers should consider the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on local food sy stems and agricultural activity throughout the Region, as well as the ways in which these impacts may bring about long-lasting changes to these areas.

The selected contractor will work closely with ARC to shape this effort over the course of a twelve-month period beginning October 1, 2020 and concluding September 30, 2021. Proposals will be evaluated on contractors’ qualifications, expertise, track record, work samples, and cost-effectiveness.

ARC is an economic development agency of the federal government and 13 state governments focusing on 420 counties across the Appalachian Region. ARC’s mission is to innovate, partner, and invest to build community capacity and strengthen economic growth in Appalachia to help the Region achieve socioeconomic parity with the nation. Learn More

Proposals are due by 12:00 p.m. EDT on August 19, 2020. Download the RFP

National and Federal Opportunities

HBCU Request for Information Issued by Frederick National Laboratory [FFRDC]

Attention Historically Black Colleges & Universities:

The Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research (FNL) sponsored by the National Cancer Institute has issued a Request For Information to assess the general capabilities of HBCUs and Minority Serving Institutions (MI) that align with the mission of the FNL.

The National Institutes of Health Path to Excellence & Innovation program strongly encourages all HBCUs with biomedical research capabilities to respond.

For assistance drafting a capabilities statement, please contact PEI@nih.gov.

U.S. Office of Personnel Management

FREE WEBINARS HOSTED BY THE U.S. OFFICE OF PERSONNEL MANAGEMENT

If you or someone you know is interested in working for the federal government, then the following webinars will be of interest. All sessions are free. However, they are limited to 1,500 participants each. All times are Eastern.

Writing Your Federal Resume

Interested in a Federal Government job and learning from the experts? The staff of the Recruitment Policy and Outreach (RPO) division at the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) will present an in-depth webinar that provides attendees with the tips and tools needed to write a competitive Federal resume.

August 10, 2020, 11:00 a.m. REGISTER

August 27, 2020, 3:00 p.m. REGISTER

September 15, 2020, 11:00 a.m. REGISTER

Navigating USAJOBS – Finding and Applying for Federal Jobs

Join the staff of the Recruitment Policy and Outreach (RPO) division of the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), for an in-depth webinar that provides a step-by-step process for navigating USAJOBS. We cover job searching, creating your account/profile, reviewing Job Opportunity Announcements, applying, and application status.

August 5, 2020, 4:00 p.m. REGISTER

August 26, 2020, 2:00 p.m. REGISTER

September 9, 2020, 11:00 a.m. REGISTER

Interviewing

Join the staff of the Recruitment Policy and Outreach (RPO) division of the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), for an in-depth webinar on the Federal Government interview process. It explains the types of interviews, delivery methods, common questions, responding using the S.T.A.R. (Situation/Task, Action, Result) method and preparing for an interview.

August 25, 2020, 11:00 a.m. REGISTER

September 17, 2020, 3:00 p.m. REGISTER

September 30, 2020, 1:00 p.m. REGISTER

Office of Management and Budget

Buying for America

On July 20, 2020, the Acting Director for the Office of Management and Budget released the “Buying for America” memorandum. This memo:

highlights the economic power of our Federal procurement system,

describes the smart contracting in the fourth quarter needed to boost the economic recovery,

calls upon agencies to take full advantage of acquisition flexibilities and innovative tools,

and calls for agencies to leverage small businesses, the AbilityOne Program, and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) so that all Americans can participate in recovery efforts.

Through smart buying for America, we will deliver the services our citizens need more rapidly while strengthening our nation’s economic recovery from the effects of the pandemic. View this memo

American Association for the Advancement of Science

Supporting Inclusive Innovation Ecosystems

In today’s innovation economy, the ability to apply entrepreneurial thinking and an invention mindset is critical in addressing the challenges that impact communities around the world. As we look at the shifting demographics in the country we must be intentional about ensuring that innovation ecosystems are inclusive of all stakeholders. Through this project, we support initiatives focused on catalyzing and sustaining systemic shifts in policy leading to positive social impacts and transformations in institutions, organizations, and communities.

Morgan State Engineering Host GeoAg Bio-Products Panel 7/29

The Morgan State University School of Engineering Center for Sustainable Infrastructure Development, Smart Innovation, and Resilient Engineering Research is hosting the Theoretical Geological Agriculture Engineering Summer Discussion Series (Lunch & Learn) on Wednesdays in July from 11am to 1pm. This discussion series is part of a new engineering research thrust into Geological Agriculture Engineering at Morgan State’s School of Engineering.

On Wednesday July 29, 2020 we will focus on Theoretical GeoAg Bioproducts Engineering, discussing GeoAg plant chemistry innovation and related by-products with special guest panelists from 3M, Clark Atlanta University and Tennessee State University.

Geological Agriculture (GeoAg) is the study and application of growing plants in rocks indoors and outdoors permanently without the use of soils and fertilizers. The collective of professors at Morgan State University and other institutions engaged in GeoAg research are referred to as the Academic Association of Geological Agriculture Research (AAGAR).

MSU Theoretical GeoAg Bioproducts Engineering Agenda

11am to 12noon – GeoAg and Plant Products with GeoAg Founder Richard C. Campbell

12noon to 1pm – Theoretical GeoAg Bioproducts Engineering Panel

Theoretical GeoAg Bioproducts Engineering Panelists

Mr. Herman Beck, Senior Industrial Customer Specialist, 3M Safety and Industrial Business Group

Dr. Oludare Owolabi, Director of Center of Sustainable Infrastructure Development, Smart Innovation and Resilient Engineering Research – Morgan State University

Dr. Jiangnan Peng, Assistant Professor, Departments of Chemistry and Biology – Morgan State University

Mr. Donald Hylton, Senior Research Scientist, Department of Chemistry – Clark Atlanta University

Dr. Carollyn Boykins-Winrow, Professor of Animal Science – Tennessee State University

RSVP Here

GRANTS

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

In response to the WHI-HBCU Competitiveness Strategy, the Department of Housing and Urban Development is making HBCU participation in its funding opportunities a priority. HUD has incorporated preference points for HBCUs and for organizations partnering with HBCUs into many of its funding opportunity notices.

As of July 21, 2020, 14 fiscal year 2020 notices offering preference points have been posted. The department’s funding opportunities are posted HERE . They are also posted to Grants.gov.

U.S. Department of Agriculture

USDA Announces $15 Million in Funding Opportunities to Support Socially Disadvantaged and Veteran Farmers and Ranchers

WASHINGTON, July 21, 2020 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced approximately $15 million in available funding to help socially disadvantaged and veteran farmers and ranchers own and operate successful farms. Funding is made through the USDA’s Outreach and Assistance for Socially Disadvantaged Farmers and Ranchers and Veteran Farmers and Ranchers Program (also known as the 2501 Program). The program is administered by the USDA Office of Partnerships & Public Engagement (OPPE).

“Socially disadvantaged and veteran farmers and ranchers deserve equal access to USDA programs and services,” said Mike Beatty, director of the USDA Office of Partnerships and Public Engagement. “2501 grants go a long way in fulfilling our mission to increase awareness of and ensure equitable participation in our programs. This can lead to more sustainable farming and ranching operations.”

For 30 years, the 2501 Program has helped reach socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers who have experienced barriers to service due to racial or ethnic prejudice. The 2014 Farm Bill expanded the program to veteran farmers and ranchers. The 2018 Farm Bill increased mandatory funding for the program through fiscal year 2023. With 2501 program grants, nonprofits, institutions of higher education and Indian Tribes can support socially disadvantaged and veteran farmers and ranchers through education, training, farming demonstrations, and conferences on farming and agri-business, and by increasing access to USDA’s programs and services.

Since 1994, 484 grants totaling more than $119 million have been awarded. Among recent FY 2019 grantees, Developing Innovation in Navajo Education, Inc. was awarded funds to improve the operations and profitability of Arizona’s Navajo socially disadvantaged and veteran farmers and ranchers, and increase the local production and consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables and healthy food. The Mississippi Association of Cooperatives helped socially disadvantaged and veteran farmers and ranchers and youth own and operate viable agricultural enterprises through an educational outreach program on farm management practices, financial management, and marketing.

Eligible 2501 program applicants include not-for-profit organizations, community-based organizations, and a range of higher education institutions serving African American, American Indian, Alaska Native, Hispanic, Asian, and Pacific Islander communities.

The deadline for applications is August 26, 2020. See the request for applications for full details.

The Office of Partnerships and Public Engagement will host an upcoming teleconference during the open period of this announcement, and more sessions may be added. No registration is required to participate.

July 28, 2020, 2 p.m. EDT

Telephone Number: (877) 692-8955

Passcode: 6433267USDA’

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Minority Health

FY 2020 Funding Opportunity Announcement

The Office of Minority Health (OMH) at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services administers grant programs to support projects that implement innovative models to improve minority health and reduce health disparities.

OMH has released the following funding opportunity announcements for which applications are now being accepted.

Announcement Number: MP-CPI-20-003 Opportunity Title: Reducing Cardiac Arrest Disparities Through Data Registries Initiative Award Ceiling: $70,000 Award Floor: $50,000 Estimated Total: $250,000 Application Due Date: August 17, 2020, 6:00 PM ET The Reducing Cardiac Arrest Disparities Through Data Registries Initiative supports demonstration projects to show whether participation in an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA) registry using standard data collection tools and data infrastructure supports the: (1) identification of racial and ethnic minority and/or disadvantaged populations experiencing cardiac arrest; and (2) implementation of evidence-informed interventions to improve cardiac arrest survival rates.

Click on the following link to access the funding opportunity announcement.

A technical assistance webinar for applicants will be held on July 22, 2020 from 4-5pm ET. Click on the following link to register for the webinar.

Announcement Number: MP-CPI-20-004 Opportunity Title: Sickle Cell Disease Clinical Data Collection Platform Award Ceiling: $1,000,000 Award Floor: $750,000 Estimated Total: $1,000,000 Application Due Date: August 18, 2020, 6:00 PM ET

The Sickle Cell Disease Clinical Data Collection Platform initiative supports a demonstration project to determine whether a standardized clinical data collection platform, shared across medical centers and other healthcare facilities, can serve as a central repository for analyzing data from large patient cohorts, recruiting patients for clinical trials, assess adherence to evidence-based clinical guidelines, and identifying new areas for research. The award will help develop and implement a Sickle Cell Disease clinical data collection platform and to create and manage a collaborative learning community of participating clinical care teams and patient/family members to pilot utilization of the shared data collection platform.

Click on the following link to access the funding opportunity announcement.

A technical assistance webinar for applicants will be held on July 21, 2020 from 3-4pm ET. Click on the following link to register for the webinar

Announcement Number: MP-CPI-20-005 Opportunity Title: Community-based Approaches to Strengthening Economic Supports for Working Families Award Ceiling: $450,000 Award Floor: $300,000 Estimated Total: $2,000,000 Application Due Date: August 17, 2020, 6:00 PM ET

The Community-based Approaches to Strengthening Economic Supports for Working Families initiative will serve low-income working families disproportionately at risk for adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), including racial and ethnic minority families. This initiative seeks to determine whether implementation of earned income tax credit (EITC) outreach and education activities in communities at higher risk for ACEs can result in (1) increased EITC receipt and (2) changes in risk and/or protective factors for ACEs. OMH expects projects funded under this initiative to: (1) establish multi-sectoral partnerships to support EITC outreach and education activities in communities at higher risk for ACEs; (2) plan and implement EITC outreach and education activities in communities at higher risk for ACEs; (3) develop and implement a process and outcome evaluation plan; (4) communicate and disseminate findings, successes and lessons learned; and (5) plan for sustainability of successful interventions.

Click on the following link to access the funding opportunity announcement.

A technical assistance webinar for applicants will be held on July 20, 2020 from 3-4pm ET. Click on the following link to register for the webinar.



