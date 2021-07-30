National and Federal Opportunities for the week ending July 30, 2021!

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban DevelopmentFY 2021 HBCU Cooperative Research in Housing Technologies

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is interested in receiving applications from Historically Black Colleges and Universities for cooperative agreements for pre-competitive research in homebuilding innovations or research related to housing technology/built environment and social determinants of health and well-being. HUD invites applications from a wide range of academic disciplines, such as engineering, architecture, urban planning, sociology, public policy, law, business, etc. Applications should not include trade secrets or other confidential information. However, the applicant should describe the technology in sufficient detail so that HUD can decide on the strength of the application. Applicants are invited to submit research proposals on a broad range of topics related to the built environment. The following is not intended to be an exhaustive list of possible topics: building codes, standards, and construction technologies (including factory-built housing and components); land-use planning and housing issues related to “green” construction and energy efficiency; disaster preparedness and climate-resilient construction; and housing and community planning addressing the needs of multiple ages, incomes, and accessibility groups. Topics may address retrofit or rehabilitation of existing structures, new construction, or both. Eligible Activities In support of the objectives listed in the section above, applicants are being asked to undertake a variety of research and evaluation activities, from articulating research questions, establishing appropriate testing and data analysis, data analysis, communicating research findings and producing informational tools and resources to improve practice and policy. Deliverables At a minimum, HUD expects the award recipient to produce the following deliverables. The Government Technical Representative (GTR) and/or other HUD staff, as assigned by the GTR, will work closely with the awardee on defining these deliverables. HUD expects to have an opportunity to review and comment on these deliverables to ensure that they meet the project objectives. The deliverables should not include trade secrets or other confidential information as part of the reporting requirements. However, testing data and other results are expected to be reported to help evaluate the effectiveness of any proprietary technologies.

Management and Work Plan (MWP): The MWP shall outline the overall strategy for completing the research within the budget and timeframe allotted. It will describe activities to be undertaken, assign staff, and provide a schedule of key tasks. A draft MWP must be submitted with the application. After award, HUD will provide comments to the awardee and a final MWP must be submitted to HUD within two weeks of the receipt of HUD comments. A revised final budget may also be required with the final MWP. Research Design (RD): The RD will describe the methodology to be used to complete the proposed effort including data collection, management, and analysis. If appropriate, describe the plan for testing and data analysis, specifically relating those actions to the existing codes, standards, and protocols. After award, HUD will provide feedback and a final RD must be submitted to HUD within four weeks of the receipt of HUD comments. Quality Control Plan (QCP): A draft QCP, which addresses all potential points of a Quality Control lapse shall be delivered within two weeks after the grant award and the final QCP shall be submitted for GTR approval within six weeks of grant award. A comprehensive QCP shall be submitted to the GTR within five working days when changes are made thereafter. The awardee shall receive the GTR’s acceptance in writing of any proposed change to the QCP. Quarterly Progress Reports: Quarterly Progress Reports will document activities completed in the most recent reporting period, planned activities for the upcoming reporting period, and budget expenditures by line item (including hours worked for specific staff). Progress reports must be submitted quarterly and shall be aligned with the submission of draw-down requests. Draft Final Report – Applicants will also be required to submit a draft final report which summarizes the entire work, achievements, and findings conducted under the award. The report format and style requirements are provided at https://www.huduser.gov/porta l/About/style-guide-for-reports.pdf. HUD will have 4 weeks to review the draft final report and return comments to the grantee. Final Report – Applicants shall submit a final report that adequately addresses the HUD comments. This report is expected to be submitted just before the conclusion of the grant.Preference Points: This program does not offer preference points for HBCUs, Opportunity Zones (OZs), or Promise Zones (PZs).

Program Office: Office of Policy Development and Research

Funding Opportunity Title: HBCU Cooperative Research in Housing Technologies

Assistance Listing Number: 14.506, 14.536

FAIN: FR-6500-N-55

OMB Approval Numbers: 2528-0299

Estimated Opening Date: June 29, 2021

Estimated Deadline Date: August 10, 2021

Agency Contact: Questions regarding specific program requirements for this NOFO should be directed to Katina.L.Jordan@hud.gov. Persons with hearing or speech impairments may access this number via TTY by calling the toll-free Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339. Please note that HUD staff cannot assist applicants in preparing their applications.

