National and Federal Opportunities for the week ending July 30, 2021!
HBCU Faculty Development Network
28th Annual HBCU Faculty Development Network Virtual Conference, October 28 – 29, 2021
Theme: “Higher Education: Leading, Managing, Teaching, and Motivating Students for Success in the New Environment”
Focus of 2021 Conference The 28th Annual HBCU Faculty Development Network Conference will focus on the Theme: “Higher Education: Leading, Managing, Teaching, and Motivating Students for Success in the New Environment.” Today, effective academic leadership and management are crucial for the successful operations of every aspect of higher educational institutions. Therefore, a different leadership approach is needed to support the current generations of students, faculty and staff at the workplace. The current pandemic crisis requires more significant changes in designing and delivering instruction, and in facilitating the motivation of students to learn. Also, budgetary constraints, and the competition among HBCUs for the same pool of students make leadership and managing even more challenging in a turbulent pandemic. This year’s conference will also highlight some of best practices in leading, managing, teaching, and facilitating the motivation of students as well as programs that enhance students’ academic success. The HBCU Faculty Development Network Ensuring quality in higher education has been a cornerstone of the HBCU Faculty Development Network Annual Conference. For over 28 years, the HBCU Faculty Development Network has covered a variety of programs for administrators, faculty and staff, aimed at improving students learning outcomes. Programs range from quality management, curriculum development, and faculty development, etc. This year’s conference celebrates 28 years of continuous programs and service in developing the faculty workforce, especially at HBCU institutions.
Proposal Submission We cordially invite you to participate in this 28th Annual HBCU Faculty Development Network Virtual Conference to be held on October 28 – 29, 2021. We invite faculty, administrators, faculty development directors, and personnel of all areas that support an academic program to submit proposals for presentation at this year’s conference that support the theme: Higher Education: Leading, Managing, Teaching, and Motivating Students for Success in the New Environment
Click here to submit a proposal.
The proposal submission deadline is August 15, 2021
For additional information contactLaurette B. Foster, Executive Director lbfoster@pvamu.edu/936.261.3640
Upcoming Virtual Events
|U.S. Office of Personnel ManagementThe U.S. Office of Personnel Management is offering FREE webinars!
Writing Your Federal Resume Interested in a Federal Government job and learning from the experts? The staff of the Recruitment Policy and Outreach (RPO) division at the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) will present an in-depth webinar that provides attendees with the tips and tools needed to write a competitive Federal resume.
Thursday, August 5, 2021 @ 2:00 p.m. REGISTER
Monday, August 23, 2021 @ 11:00 a.m. REGISTER
Thursday, September 23, 2021 @ 2:00 p.m. REGISTER
Navigating USAJOBS – Finding and Applying for Federal Jobs Join the staff of the Recruitment Policy and Outreach (RPO) division of the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), for an in-depth webinar that provides a step-by-step process for navigating USAJOBS. We cover job searching, creating your account/profile, reviewing Job Opportunity Announcements, applying, and application status.
Thursday, August 19, 2021 @ 3:00 p.m. REGISTER
Monday, September 20, 2021 @ 11:00 a.m. REGISTER
Interviewing Join the staff of the Recruitment Policy and Outreach (RPO) division of the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), for an in-depth webinar on the Federal Government interview process. It explains the types of interviews, delivery methods, common questions, responding using the S.T.A.R. (Situation/Task, Action, Result) method and preparing for an interview.
Tuesday, August 10, 2021 @ 1:00 p.m. REGISTER
Tuesday, August 17, 2021 @ 2:00 p.m. REGISTER
Thursday, September 9, 2021 @ 2:00 p.m. REGISTER
Thursday, September 16, @ 1:00 p.m. REGISTER
|105 Voices of HistoryIt is with great honor and excitement the HBCU National Choir “105 Voices of History” announces the 2021 HBCU National Soloist Competition. The winner and university will OWN the title among HBCUs “The HBCU National Voice” . This competition is within (ONLY) the HBCU community to recognize, showcase, celebrate and award student talent among the universities recognized as official HBCUs.. The competition announcement is being shared with key federal agencies; National Endowment for the Arts, Kennedy Center, The MET, Disney and Industry Leaders such as Grammy U, SAC Music, BMI and African American Music Museum. The competition is an opportunity to showcase the talent across and within the HBCU collective community.
Request: This significant national event will occur for HBCU voices to recognize National HBCU WEEK September 7-10, 2021. It would be a SIGNIFICANT honor and reward for students (regional finalist and winner) who achieve this national success to have an opportunity attend and to be featured at specific White House Initiative House Conference events. Could consideration be given for the four HBCU national finalist soloists to perform during certain segments or events during the conference? This would be a big student award, recognition and resume item for students and a significant university highlight. It would be so meaningful to share the arts / HBCU student talent (non mass choirs) in the conference.
FYI- Transportation and lodging would be provided for the students to travel to Washington for the conference.
|U.S. Department of TransportationDid you know 70 aviation industry organizations have partnered with the Blue Lightning Initiative (BLI) to combat human trafficking, including a University? In recognition of National Aviation Day on August 19, BLI will be hosting two informational webinars for aviation organizations interested in learning more about the program.
During the webinars, attendees will hear from representatives at the U.S. Departments of Homeland Security (DHS) and Transportation (DOT) about the benefits of partnering with BLI and learn more about human trafficking recognition and response.
You can register for the sessions here.
August 17, 2021 at 2:00 – 2:45 pm ET: Commercial Aviation SectorAugust 18, 2021 at 2:00 – 2:45 pm ET: Regional Aviation SectorBLI is an element of the DHS Blue Campaign, led by DOT and DHS Component Agency, U.S. Customs and Border Protection. BLI trains aviation personnel to identify potential traffickers and human trafficking victims, and to report their suspicions to federal law enforcement. To date, more than 100,000 personnel in the aviation industry have been trained through BLI, and actionable tips continue to be reported to law enforcement.
Let us know if you have any questions and we hope you can join us
Employment Opportunities
|Alliance for Innovative RegulationAIR – the Alliance for Innovative Regulation – is searching for a TechSprint Manager to support the development of our AIR Accelerator strategy and execute various TechSprint events.
AIR is a global non-profit that is helping build a fair financial system by promoting use of responsible technology that improves the financial health of consumers and small businesses. AIR believes the financial industry and its regulators can use ‘technology for good’to advance financial consumer protection and inclusion, gender and racial equity, green finance and curtailment of crimes like human trafficking, in the US and globally.
Project Manager: Please see the vacancy announcement Project Manager
AIR Marketing Manager: Please see the vacancy announcement AIR Marketing Manager.pdf
|U.S. Department of LaborJob Opportunities at DOL
The following Job Opportunity Announcements (JOA) have posted to USAJobs.
JOA # DE-21-DAL-ETA-132, Accountant (Term), A link to this Job Opportunity Announcement is here.
JOA # DE-21-DAL-ETA-171,Accountant (Perm), A link to this Job Opportunity Announcement is here.
The Veterans’ Training & Education Program Specialist, GS-0301-9/11/12 positions (Trenton, NJ, Lansing, MI, and Madison, WI).
Please see the USAJOBS link below, and feel free to share broadly within your network and partners.
Link to DE-21-DAL-VETS-026
Link to MS-21-DAL-VETS-026
|Presidential Management Fellows ProgramCompleted your advanced degree (Master’s, PhD, JD)? Are you interested in an exciting and rewarding career in public service, and are you ready to lead in confronting the nation’s challenges in public health, national security, environment, education, and more? Look no further than the PMF Program. The Presidential Management Fellows (PMF) Program is the Federal Government’s premier leadership development program for advanced degree candidates across all disciplines. It is a two-year fellowship with full salary and benefits leading to a career in the Federal Government. The program works with over 100 Federal agencies to place Fellows (e.g., HHS, USDA, NASA, DOT, DOL, State, USAID, etc.). By drawing graduate students from all segments of society, the PMF Program provides a continuing source of trained individuals to meet the future challenges of public service.
Interested in applying or want to learn more? This year’s application will run from September 28 – October 12, 2021 (Opening and Closing at Noon ET). We are also hosting info sessions for prospective applicants on the program and application throughout the month of September. To learn more about the application and/or to sign up for an info session, visit https://www.pmf.gov/become-a-pmf/2022-application/. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to apply and launch your career in Federal service! You are eligible to apply if you are a recent grad (i.e., you obtained your advanced degree any time from September 28, 2019 through September 28, 2021), or a current grad (i.e., you expect to complete all advanced degree requirements, including the completion or successful defense of any required thesis or dissertation, by August 31, 2022).
Are you an academic stakeholder (career services staff, faculty, dean, etc.) who wants to learn more so you can share about this opportunity with your students? Sign up for our academia-specific listserv here (select “PMFCAMPUS” from the dropdown) and we will follow up with more information on our annual academic stakeholders meetings: http://go.usa.gov/xHcuP. For general information for academia, visit: https://www.pmf.gov/academia/overview/.
To learn more visit https://www.pmf.gov, and sign up for our listserv (select “PMF” from the drop down) http://go.usa.gov/xHcuP. Application-related inquiries can be sent to pmfapplication@opm.gov.
|U.S. Secret Service is Hiring!Leave Your Ordinary Life At The Door. Join The U.S. Secret Service. You’ve imagined finding a great job. But have you ever considered finding it with the U.S. Secret Service? We’ll let you in on a secret: We’re currently hiring for a wide variety of positions and we’re especially interested in high-caliber people like you, with an education in law, criminal justice, political science, economics, and public administration. Our Special Agents, Uniformed Officers and cybersecurity specialists carry out the country’s most challenging and important security missions. Plus, they enjoy the satisfaction that comes from knowing they’re protecting our country at the highest level, while receiving excellent benefits:
Federal RetirementTuition reimbursementAnnual vacation and sick leave10 Federal Paid HolidaysLow-cost health and life insuranceChildcare subsidyPublic transportation subsidyExtra 25% Law Enforcement Availability Pay (LEAP) for Federal AgentsAt the Secret Service, there’s no such thing as “just another day at the office.” Consider the possibilities. Then consider this: The secret to having a long and successful career may be closer than you think. To find out more, visit careers.secretservice.gov.
Student Opportunities
|U.S. Department of StateThe 2021 Cox-State Department Diplomacy Virtual Seminar is Coming Soon!
The Cox-State Department Diplomacy Virtual Seminar is a competitive, fully-funded professional exploration program for undergraduate students from groups historically underrepresented in the U.S. Foreign Service. The seminar offers students the opportunity to gain a better understanding of the role of U.S. diplomats in promoting diplomacy and to learn about the U.S.Department of State’s educational programs, internships, and career opportunities available in the Foreign and Civil Services. Applications open on Monday, August 2, and we’re asking you to share this opportunity with your networks, mentees, and alma maters–anyone you think could benefit from:
Engaging with Foreign Service Officers and Specialists and others in international careersLearning about the educational programs, internships, and career opportunities availablethrough the U.S. Department of StateDiscussing career goals and strategiesNetworking with a cohort of peers navigating careers in international relations and public serviceAPPLICATION PERIOD: August 2-22, 2021
PROGRAM DATES: October 17-21, 2021
To learn more visit the Cox Foundation.
|2021 Virtual Fellowship Program OpportunitiesGSFP is a 5-week interactive online classroom & research experience geared towards both undergraduate & graduate students across all disciplines. The program features weekly lecture series and discussions with key community development leaders from US & East Africa; involvement in collaborative research projects focused on several community development sectors; and remote mentoring/advisory support from the GLI team!
Interested students can Apply via our GSFP Website Page<http://www.globallivingston.org/program/gsfp> or via this direct Application Link<https://forms.gle/22fR6a5gyavNPc8w6>! Enrollment is open for up to 50 spots in each cohort, and our 2021 cohort dates are listed below alongside application deadlines.
2021 GSFP Cohort Schedule
Cohort 7 | October 4 – November 5, 2021 (App Deadline: Sep 3)GLI is committed to its mission of educating students & community leaders on innovative approaches to international development and empowering awareness, collaboration, conversations and personal growth, we have just expanded this to a virtual platform!
Please forward this along to anyone from your networks that may be interested in this type of opportunity. And if you’re a student or young professional, we hope you’ll consider applying!
For additional information or questions, please visit GLI’s website
|White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP)The White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) is seeking Fall 2021 interns. Selected interns will help support the Biden-Harris Administration’s Drug Policy Priorities for Year One:
Expanding access to evidence-based treatment;Advancing racial equity in our approach to drug policy;Enhancing evidence-based harm reduction efforts;Supporting evidence-based prevention efforts to reduce youth substance use;Reducing the supply of illicit substances;Advancing recovery-ready workplaces and expanding the addiction workforce; andExpanding access to recovery support services.Participating students have the opportunity to work in various program areas within ONDCP. The duties often entail assisting in the oversight of program policy, conferences, briefings, and meetings. Students also assist with drafting letters, memoranda, and action documents; planning travel and conference/convention events; as well as performing research, database development, and other challenging assignments.
This position would be unpaid. Prior work experience either with drug policy issues or in the Federal government is not required. Interns must be enrolled in an accredited educational institution at least half-time. Students must possess good writing and organizational skills, as well as the ability to accept and accomplish multiple tasks simultaneously. This internship can be performed remotely (following initial onsite onboarding and contingent on the internship supervisor’s approval).
The application, which includes more information, is attached.
National and Federal Opportunities
Secure Seed Funding For A Local Initiative!!!
Unite Inc is proud to announce our newest initiative sponsored by OYUnited. We are looking to fund student let initiatives aimed to support opportunity youth. Are you a registered student organization on the campus of an HBCU? Are you interested in creating an initiative to support and advocate for opportunity youth? If you answered yes, then we would love to receive a proposal for funding from your organization. Deadline to submit is September 15, 2021!!
Click Here For More Information
|Appalachian Regional CommissionARC Issues RFP for Education and Workforce Development Projects
The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) has issued a request for proposals from consultants to assess the extent to which ARC’s education and workforce development grants have contributed to the achievement of ARC’s strategic goals. Education and workforce development grants support skill development and workforce training for students and adults with the aim of creating a seamless system enabling Appalachians to succeed in existing industries, expanding options for workers transitioning into different sectors, and encouraging innovation for future opportunities. Proposals should be submitted as one Word or PDF file to Regina Van Horne (rvanhorne@arc.gov), Program Evaluator Division of Research & Evaluation, by 5:00 PM Eastern Time on August 9, 2021. Visit our Q&A page for any additional guidance.
ARC Seeks Partner for Appalachian Entrepreneurship Academy Development
The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) is accepting proposals from organizations within the Region to work in partnership with ARC on the programming, curriculum development, and execution for the Appalachian Entrepreneurship Academy (AEA). Submitted proposals should describe a strategy for developing a residential summer camp experience for approximately 26 high school students on a college campus in the Appalachian Region. Proposals are due by 5:00 p.m. ET, September 3 and should be submitted via a PDF copy as one document to academies@arc.gov.
|National Science FoundationThe National Science Foundation is beginning a national search for the Assistant Director for Social, Behavioral, and Economic Sciences (SBE) and we seek your help in identifying visionary candidates. The new Assistant Director (AD) will succeed Dr. Arthur (Skip) Lupia, who has served with distinction since 2018.
The Assistant Director, SBE, leads a Directorate containing the Division of Behavorial and Cognitive Sciences (BCS), the Division of Social and Economic Sciences (SES), the SBE Office of Multidisciplinary Activities (SMA), and the National Center for Science and Engineering Statistics (NCSES). Together, the Directorate’s portfolio encompasses a broad range of the social, behavioral, and economic sciences with a total budget of nearly $283 million. The enclosed information sheet summarizes the Directorate’s activities, the responsibilities of the position, and the criteria for the search.
I am pleased that Dr. Robert Groves, Executive Vice President and Provost at Georgetown University, will chair the search committee. We seek your help in identifying candidates who are outstanding leaders, have a deep sense of scholarship, and understand the issues facing the social, behavioral, and economic science communities, particularly in education, innovation, and fundamental research. Candidates must also have the skills and temperament to serve effectively as a key member of the NSF senior management team, working with the NSF Director and other Assistant Directors on interdisciplinary activities. The AD/SBE also interacts with the executive and legislative branches of government and must be able to communicate effectively with leaders in business, industry, and philanthropy.
Employment in the position may be on a temporary or permanent basis in the Federal Service or by temporary assignment under provisions of the Intergovernmental Personnel Act. We welcome recommendations of individuals from any sector, including academia, industry, and government. The National Science Foundation is an equal opportunity employer committed to engaging a highly qualified staff that reflects the diversity of our nation.
Please send your recommendations, including any supporting information that you might be able to provide, to the AD/SBE Search Advisory Committee via e-mail to sbesrch@nsf.gov. In light of COVID-19, we cannot receive recommendations by conventional mail. Please submit your recommendations by September 13, 2021.
To see the full announcement, click here.
|Nuclear Regulatory CommissionNotice of Funding Opportunity Announcement
The Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) issued its Fiscal Year 2021 Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) for the University Nuclear Leadership Program (formerly the Integrated University Program), Scholarship and Fellowship Education Grant, Faculty Development Grant, and Trade School and Community College Scholarship Grant. The NOFO is now available at grants.gov and closes on October 4, 2021, to go directly to the NOFO, click link below. All institutions of higher education are encouraged to apply.
U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO), the University Nuclear Leadership Program (formerly the Integrated University Program), Scholarship and Fellowship Education Grant, Faculty Development Grant, and Trade School and Community College Scholarship Grant, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021The NRC will also need reviewers for faculty development, scholarship, fellowship, and trade school & community college scholarship proposals. Each reviewer will be assigned 5 – 8 proposals for review (depending on the number of proposals received) and will be expected to participate on a review panel teleconference. The tentative timeframe for the review process is November/early December.We ask that only serious and dedicated individuals volunteer to assist us as we diligently strive to continue the success of the NRC grant program.
If you are interested in serving on a panel, please respond with the program you’d like to review (i.e., faculty development, scholarship and fellowship, and trade school & community college scholarship).
If you are interested and/or have questions, please contact:
Nancy Hebron-Isreal; Program Manager, Sr. Grants Administrative Specialist
Program Management, Policy Development and Analysis
Office of Nuclear Regulatory Research
U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission
Nancy.Hebron-Isreal@nrc.gov; 301-415-6996
Feel free to forward this message to others that may be interested.
|U.S. Department of Health & Human ServicesNotice of Funding Opportunity Announcement
Announcement Number: MP-CPI-21-008 Opportunity Title: Minority Leaders Development Program Award Amount: $500,000 to $750,000 Estimated Total: $1,500,000 Application Due Date: August 17, 2021, 6:00 PM ET
This notice solicits applications for projects to develop and implement a fellowship program at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to provide training in health equity issues and leadership to early-career individuals to improve the health of racial and ethnic minorities and other disadvantaged populations. The Minority Leaders Development Program aims to enhance skills and competencies necessary for federal leadership among participants through a curriculum focused on health care policy, leadership skill-building, and cultural competence. The program also aims to incorporate fellowship-related work experiences, supplemental learning opportunities, and mentorship. The Minority Leaders Development Program is expected to support efforts to promote diversity, including racial and ethnic minorities, in senior positions within HHS agencies by providing professional development and career pathway opportunities.
Click on the following link to access the notice of funding opportunity (NOFO).
|Teaching Health Center Planning and DevelopmentNew Funding Opportunities Available!
The Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), through the American Rescue Plan, released two new Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) announcements to support primary care residency programs in rural and underserved communities and create new community-based residency programs.
Teaching Health Center Planning and Development Program (HRSA-22-107): This funding will create new community-based residency programs to increase the primary care workforce in rural and underserved communities. Up to 50 grantees will receive a total of approximately $25 million over two years to establish these residency programs or rural residency training tracks in family medicine, internal medicine, pediatrics, internal medicine-pediatrics, psychiatry, obstetrics and gynecology, general dentistry, pediatric dentistry, or geriatrics. Visit Grants.gov to apply.
Teaching Health Center Planning and Development — Technical Assistance (HRSA-22-108): One cooperative agreement will receive a total of approximately $5 million over three years to provide technical assistance to HRSA’s Teaching Health Center Planning and Development program. Visit Grants.gov to apply.
|Federal Mediation and Conciliation ServiceFMCS is Seeking Collaboration with Universities
The Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service (FMCS) believes that there is a great mutual benefit to be gained through collaboration with academic institutions. FMCS mediators, with their wealth of practical experience, have much to contribute to the learning and research in the field of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR). At the same time, FMCS mediators are always curious to learn from the cutting-edge research and methods of practice that originate at the university level. For these reasons, FMCS is pleased to make our second call for collaborators under its university collaboration program. Some ways in which FMCS might collaborate with universities through this program include:
Training of FMCS mediators by university professors in research, theory, and practice to expand their skill sets.Guest lecturing at universities by FMCS mediators.Participation by FMCS mediators in university-related conferences.Collaborating to further research in the field of ADR.Exchanges about various models of mediation and mediation techniques, as well as best practices for their use in different conflict situations.Collaboration in the design of training curricula, practice-based role plays, and other activities for both university courses and FMCS external programming.Facilitation of meetings and conference panels at both FMCS and university events.University participation in FMCS conferences, including the biennial National Labor-Management Conference.University participation in the various state and regional labor-management conferences that FMCS plays a major role in administering.University participation in the multitude of activities to strengthen conflict-management and resolution in the federal sector in which FMCS plays a majorIf you represent a university and have an idea for a possible collaboration between FMCS and your institution, please complete our online request form. FMCS will review all submissions to determine whether there is a mutual benefit to the Agency and the institution, as well as to confirm that the project furthers the mission of FMCS. FMCS reserves the right to not enter into collaborative arrangements based on these criteria. For more information about the program and possible activities, please see the “FMCS Collaboration with Universities” page on our website.
|U.S. Department of EnergyU.S. Department of Energy’s Advanced Manufacturing Office’s Education and Workforce Development Workshop Series
The U.S. Department of Energy’s Advanced Manufacturing Office (AMO) invites you to participate in a virtual workshop series to gather input on Education and Workforce Development (EWD) gaps and needs in the manufacturing sector with respect to clean energy and energy efficiency. Your important contributions will inform the development of a unified, AMO-wide EWD strategy.
Due to the restrictions in place because of COVID-19 pandemic the AMO EWD workshop will be conducted virtually using a video conferencing platform. The stakeholder group discussions will target solution pathways that are relevant to each respective stakeholder group and address currently unmet needs. The full workshop series schedule is below.
Expected outcomes of the workshop series include:
Identify Advanced Manufacturing EWD gaps and AMO EWD nicheGain insight on EWD pipeline issues and understand where AMO investments would have most impactConvene key stakeholders in the EWD and Advanced Manufacturing to foster the communication that will assist in creating a more strategic EWD environmentIdentify best practices for diversity, equity, and inclusion to be baked in to all AMO EWD investmentsPlease register for the workshop series at this website: www.yesevents.com/AMOEWD
Full Workshop Series Schedule
August 5th: Stakeholder 6 Workshop – Minority Serving Organization/HBCUAugust 10th: Stakeholder 7 Workshop – Labor UnionAugust 12th: Placeholder for potential cross-collaboration Workshop 2August 18th: Re-Convene Full Workshop GroupAll workshops are scheduled for 11:00am to 12:30pm ET.
PLEASE NOTE: You have been identified as a Minority Serving Organization/HBCU and are invited to participate in the Stakeholder 6 Workshop – Minority Serving Organization/HBCU, August 5th, and the final Workshop on August 18th.
Each participant has been assigned a specific stakeholder group so that we benefit most from your perspectives. While we recognize many of you fit multiple groups, we have limited capacity in each stakeholder group workshop and ask that you please register as the stakeholder group to which you have been assigned, by selecting this category as your Registration Type on the registration page. If you feel you have been incorrectly assigned, please contact the workshop inbox at AMOEWDWorkshop@thebuildingpeople.com.
|TWO-YEAR POSITION IN THE INSTITUTE OF EDUCATION SCIENCES (NCSER) TO SUPPORT RESEARCH ON ACCELERATING PANDEMIC RECOVERY FOR LEARNERS WITH DISABILITIES
The National Center for Special Education Research (NCSER) in the Institute of Education Sciences is pleased to announce a two-year position to support the work NCSER is undertaking to accelerate pandemic recovery for learners with disabilities. The position, funded through the American Rescue Plan, is for an Associate Education Research Scientist (position series AD-1730). The incumbent will work with current NCSER staff to support research that addresses pandemic recovery for students with disabilities and manage projects funded through new pandemic recovery grant competitions and initiatives.
Those interested in applying can submit their application through USA Jobs through an existing position posting for an Associate Education Research Scientist (AD-1730-00) at https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/603739300.
Please note, IES can support a temporary detail to this position through the Intergovernmental Personnel Act (IPA) Mobility Program. This program provides for the temporary assignment of personnel between the Federal Government and state and local governments, colleges and universities, Indian tribal governments, federally funded research and development centers, and other eligible organizations. More information on an IPA can be found at https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/hiring-information/intergovernment-personnel-act/#url=Overview.
If you are interested in pursuing this opportunity and have additional questions, contact NCSER Commissioner Joan McLaughlin at NCSER.Commissioner@ed.gov.
NCSER is intending to fill this position as soon as possible, so please apply by August 6, 2021.
|U.S. Department of Housing and Urban DevelopmentFY 2021 HBCU Cooperative Research in Housing Technologies
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is interested in receiving applications from Historically Black Colleges and Universities for cooperative agreements for pre-competitive research in homebuilding innovations or research related to housing technology/built environment and social determinants of health and well-being. HUD invites applications from a wide range of academic disciplines, such as engineering, architecture, urban planning, sociology, public policy, law, business, etc. Applications should not include trade secrets or other confidential information. However, the applicant should describe the technology in sufficient detail so that HUD can decide on the strength of the application. Applicants are invited to submit research proposals on a broad range of topics related to the built environment. The following is not intended to be an exhaustive list of possible topics: building codes, standards, and construction technologies (including factory-built housing and components); land-use planning and housing issues related to “green” construction and energy efficiency; disaster preparedness and climate-resilient construction; and housing and community planning addressing the needs of multiple ages, incomes, and accessibility groups. Topics may address retrofit or rehabilitation of existing structures, new construction, or both. Eligible Activities In support of the objectives listed in the section above, applicants are being asked to undertake a variety of research and evaluation activities, from articulating research questions, establishing appropriate testing and data analysis, data analysis, communicating research findings and producing informational tools and resources to improve practice and policy. Deliverables At a minimum, HUD expects the award recipient to produce the following deliverables. The Government Technical Representative (GTR) and/or other HUD staff, as assigned by the GTR, will work closely with the awardee on defining these deliverables. HUD expects to have an opportunity to review and comment on these deliverables to ensure that they meet the project objectives. The deliverables should not include trade secrets or other confidential information as part of the reporting requirements. However, testing data and other results are expected to be reported to help evaluate the effectiveness of any proprietary technologies.
Management and Work Plan (MWP): The MWP shall outline the overall strategy for completing the research within the budget and timeframe allotted. It will describe activities to be undertaken, assign staff, and provide a schedule of key tasks. A draft MWP must be submitted with the application. After award, HUD will provide comments to the awardee and a final MWP must be submitted to HUD within two weeks of the receipt of HUD comments. A revised final budget may also be required with the final MWP. Research Design (RD): The RD will describe the methodology to be used to complete the proposed effort including data collection, management, and analysis. If appropriate, describe the plan for testing and data analysis, specifically relating those actions to the existing codes, standards, and protocols. After award, HUD will provide feedback and a final RD must be submitted to HUD within four weeks of the receipt of HUD comments. Quality Control Plan (QCP): A draft QCP, which addresses all potential points of a Quality Control lapse shall be delivered within two weeks after the grant award and the final QCP shall be submitted for GTR approval within six weeks of grant award. A comprehensive QCP shall be submitted to the GTR within five working days when changes are made thereafter. The awardee shall receive the GTR’s acceptance in writing of any proposed change to the QCP. Quarterly Progress Reports: Quarterly Progress Reports will document activities completed in the most recent reporting period, planned activities for the upcoming reporting period, and budget expenditures by line item (including hours worked for specific staff). Progress reports must be submitted quarterly and shall be aligned with the submission of draw-down requests. Draft Final Report – Applicants will also be required to submit a draft final report which summarizes the entire work, achievements, and findings conducted under the award. The report format and style requirements are provided at https://www.huduser.gov/porta l/About/style-guide-for-reports.pdf. HUD will have 4 weeks to review the draft final report and return comments to the grantee. Final Report – Applicants shall submit a final report that adequately addresses the HUD comments. This report is expected to be submitted just before the conclusion of the grant.Preference Points: This program does not offer preference points for HBCUs, Opportunity Zones (OZs), or Promise Zones (PZs).
Program Office: Office of Policy Development and Research
Funding Opportunity Title: HBCU Cooperative Research in Housing Technologies
Assistance Listing Number: 14.506, 14.536
FAIN: FR-6500-N-55
OMB Approval Numbers: 2528-0299
Estimated Opening Date: June 29, 2021
Estimated Deadline Date: August 10, 2021
Agency Contact: Questions regarding specific program requirements for this NOFO should be directed to Katina.L.Jordan@hud.gov. Persons with hearing or speech impairments may access this number via TTY by calling the toll-free Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339. Please note that HUD staff cannot assist applicants in preparing their applications.