National and Federal Opportunities for the week ending June 11, 2021!
HBCU Battle of the Brains
It is with extreme excitement that I share the fifth annual HBCU Battle of the Brains will be taking place October 20 – October 23, 2021, in Austin, Texas! Yes, this event will be in person! The National Football League returns as Title Sponsor for our fifth annual event.
Themed #MoreToBattleFor, HBCU Battle of the Brains promises to be more impactful than ever with a significant focus on “more”. More scholarship prizes, more jobs, and internships, more mentoring, simply… more for our HBCU students. If you would like to learn more about how you and your company can support us and our students, please feel free to respond to this email or email us at: communications@hbcubattleofthebrains.com.
If you are a former mentor, we would love to have you back to pour into our students once again. If you are new to this experience, we are happy to welcome you to the family!
Interested in serving as a mentor? Please register at this link!
Student Opportunities
Global Livingston Institute2021 Virtual Fellowship Program Opportunities
GSFP is a 5-week interactive online classroom & research experience geared towards both undergraduate & graduate students across all disciplines. The program features weekly lecture series and discussions with key community development leaders from US & East Africa; involvement in collaborative research projects focused on several community development sectors; and remote mentoring/advisory support from the GLI team!
Interested students can Apply via our GSFP Website Page<http://www.globallivingston.org/program/gsfp> or via this direct Application Link<https://forms.gle/22fR6a5gyavNPc8w6>! Enrollment is open for up to 50 spots in each cohort, and our 2021 cohort dates are listed below alongside application deadlines.
2021 GSFP Cohort Schedule
Cohort 7 | October 4 – November 5, 2021 (App Deadline: Sep 3)GLI is committed to its mission of educating students & community leaders on innovative approaches to international development and empowering awareness, collaboration, conversations and personal growth, we have just expanded this to a virtual platform!
Please forward this along to anyone from your networks that may be interested in this type of opportunity. And if you’re a student or young professional, we hope you’ll consider applying!
For additional information or questions, please visit GLI’s website
White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP)The White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) is seeking Fall 2021 interns. Selected interns will help support the Biden-Harris Administration’s Drug Policy Priorities for Year One:
Expanding access to evidence-based treatment;Advancing racial equity in our approach to drug policy;Enhancing evidence-based harm reduction efforts;Supporting evidence-based prevention efforts to reduce youth substance use;Reducing the supply of illicit substances;Advancing recovery-ready workplaces and expanding the addiction workforce; andExpanding access to recovery support services.Participating students have the opportunity to work in various program areas within ONDCP. The duties often entail assisting in the oversight of program policy, conferences, briefings, and meetings. Students also assist with drafting letters, memoranda, and action documents; planning travel and conference/convention events; as well as performing research, database development, and other challenging assignments.
This position would be unpaid. Prior work experience either with drug policy issues or in the Federal government is not required. Interns must be enrolled in an accredited educational institution at least half-time. Students must possess good writing and organizational skills, as well as the ability to accept and accomplish multiple tasks simultaneously.
This internship can be performed remotely (following initial onsite onboarding and contingent on the internship supervisor’s approval).
Upcoming Virtual Events
U.S. Department of StateVirtual Student Federal Service Info Sessions,SFS – Be a Virtual Visionary!
The Virtual Student Federal Service (VSFS) invites all U.S. government employees and contractors to participate in the 2021–2022 virtual internship cycle and to check out our new look! This is an opportunity to have an intern work remotely an average of 10 hours per week on a project for your office. The project proposal submission period opens May 1, 2021, on vsfs.state.gov, and projects must be submitted by June 18, 2021, using a .gov or .mil email. U.S. citizens in college apply via USAJOBS.gov between July 1 and July 31, 2021. August is a matching month; mentor interviews and selects from the students who applied to their projects. Selected interns will start in September 2021 and complete the projects in May 2022.
All work must be unclassified because selected students will not have security clearances and will not have access to OpenNet. Student application numbers have soared since the beginning of the pandemic; students need virtual opportunities #nowmorethanever. In the directive, please review paragraph two for VSFS informational sessions schedules and paragraph nine for instructions on submitting project proposals.
Background and Selection Overview: VSFS has become an invaluable resource for U.S. government agencies. Since 2009, over 10,000 U.S. college students have worked on more than 4,000 projects during their academic year for more than 70 federal agencies. Offices wanting to participate are encouraged to review the following information and submit project proposal requests at: http://vsfs.state.gov for one or more VSFS interns between May 1 and June 18, 2021. Project Examples: Descriptions of all 750 plus projects submitted last year are available at: http://vsfs.state.gov/projects. Current examples include:
Uncovering social media manipulation in the PRC Infosphere.Analyzing and mapping environmental defense efforts.Building out data analytics and visualizations capabilities.Developing iOS/Android Apps.
Program Management: The Bureau of Information Resource Management’s (IRM) Office of eDiplomacy is responsible for management and support of VSFS, and it has developed guidelines, best practices, testimonials, helpful tips, and FAQs for employees and teams participating in VSFS internships. VSFS also offers information sessions about the program and how to write a project proposal that will appeal to students. Questions concerning this cable or the VSFS program should be directed to IRM’s Office of eDiplomacy VSFS team at: vsfs@state.gov. The deadline for your office to submit projects is June 18, 2021, and all projects must be unclassified.
U.S. Department of Health and Human ServicesNew rural health workforce funding opportunity!
HRSA, in collaboration with the Delta Regional Authority, released a Notice of Funding Opportunity for the Delta Region Rural Health Workforce Program. Funding will support education and training for current and future health professionals in the rural counties and parishes of the Mississippi River Delta Region and Alabama Black Belt region, and will focus on critical administrative support occupations including medical coding and billing, claims processing, information management, and clinical documentation. Applications are due July 9, 2021.
U.S. Department of EnergyU.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Bioenergy Technologies Office (BETO) will be hosting and featured in a number of events in the upcoming weeks. We invite you to register for the following events:
BETO recently held an informational webinar on a Biomass Analysis Technologies (BAT) Direct Funding Opportunity (DFO). With funding from BETO, the BAT team is overseeing a DFO to collaborate with NREL on analytical methods for mixed carbohydrate, lignocellulosic, and organic waste streams. For more information, including how to apply, check out the BAT DFO website
June 17, 2021, 3 PM – 4 PM ET “Webinar: Waste-to-Energy Technical Assistance Program” Join U.S. Department of Energy Bioenergy Technologies Office (BETO) Technology Manager Beau Hoffman to learn about opportunities for U.S. local governments to receive waste-to-energy (WTE) technical assistance. This BETO-funded technical assistance program, run by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, addresses knowledge gaps, specific challenges, decision-making considerations, planning, and project implementation strategies related to WTE. During this webinar, Mr. Hoffman will discuss what the program currently offers and where it is headed.
U.S. Office of Personnel ManagementIf you or someone you know is interested in working for the federal government, then the following webinars will be of interest. All sessions are free. However, they are limited to 1,500 participants each. All times are Eastern. Thanks for sharing with your network.
Writing Your Federal Resume: Interested in a Federal Government job and learning from the experts? The staff of the Recruitment Policy and Outreach (RPO) division at the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) will present an in-depth webinar that provides attendees with the tips and tools needed to write a competitive Federal resume.
Thursday, June 24, 2021 @ 1:00 p.m. –REGISTER
Employment OpportunitiesU.S. Department of JusticeOJPs Funding News & Opportunities, New Opportunities
U.S. Department of LaborDOL/ILAB/OCFT Position open: International Relations Specialist in Research & Policy Unit
Please find below the links to the vacancy announcement for an International Relations Specialist (GS-11/12) position in DOL/ILAB/OCFT’s Research and Policy (R&P) unit. This posting is currently open until Friday, June 18, 2021.
MS Vacancy- current/former Federal employees wcompetitive/reinstatement eligibility: # MS-21-PHIL-ILAB-0100DE Vacancy- open to U.S. citizens: # DE-21-PHIL-ILAB-0048Open and close dates: 06/04/2021- 06/18/2021 If you have any questions, you may reach out to the HR Specialist, Tugba Tayhan, at tayhan.tugba@dol.gov.
U.S. Department of Labor
Employment and Training Administration’s solicitation
Please find the link below for the Employment and Training Administration’s solicitation for the Operation of the Paul Simon Job Corps Center with Admissions & Outreach and Career Transition Services posted on Sam.gov. Proposals are due July 7, 2021.
RFP 1605JW-21-R-00006
To view and apply for FWS positions, please click here: FWS Vacancy Announcements. If you have a question about a specific position vacancy, please contact the Human Resources point of contact listed at the bottom of the announcement.Click to edit this placeholder text.
For more information about FWS careers and available internship opportunities, please visit our FWS Recruitment Opportunities page. You can also explore and learn more about the careers we have at FWS and others within the Department of the Interior by clicking here
National and Federal Opportunities
U.S. Department of LaborNotice of Grant Opportunity
This Announcement solicits applications for the WORC Initiative for grants serving the Appalachian and Delta regions. The purpose of this program is to demonstrate the alignment of regionally driven, comprehensive approaches to addressing economic distress and the necessary workforce development activities to ensure dislocated and other workers in the regions are capable of succeeding in current and future job opportunities. Successful long-term economic growth strategies build upon bottom-up, community-led plans that promote economic resilience and maximize regional strengths. The WORC Initiative grants take a long-term view toward assisting eligible communities, including those energy communities that currently or historically have had a high concentration of employment in energy extraction and related industries, in diversifying their economies by investing in developing a skilled workforce through training and other approaches that aligns with local strategies developed by regional partners. This long-term view also acknowledges the impact of the opioid crisis and the significant challenges it presents to a community’s workforce. To address these challenges, ETA encourages applicants to include within their applications strategies to address the employment and training needs of individuals affected by substance use disorder in their communities.
To see the full announcement, click here.
U.S. Health Resources & Services AdministrationHAB Notice of Funding Opportunity Announcement
U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
HIV/AIDS Bureau, Office of Program Support
Building the HIV Workforce and Strengthening Engagement in Communities of Color (B-SEC)
Funding Opportunity Number: HRSA-21-124
Funding Opportunity Type(s): New
Assistance Listings (CFDA) Number: 93.145
NOTICE OF FUNDING OPPORTUNITY, Fiscal Year 2021 Application Due Date: July 6, 2021
Ensure your SAM.gov and Grants.gov registrations and passwords are current immediately! HRSA will not approve deadline extensions for lack of registration. Registration in all systems, including SAM.gov and Grants.gov, may take up to 1 month to complete.
Small Business AdministrationSBA opportunities for HBCUs
Growth Accelerator Fund Competition and SBIR Catalyst Open Until July 2. Over $5 million in cash prizes will be awarded to impactful and inclusive approaches that support entrepreneurs involved in cutting edge R&D.
The SBA seeks proposals from the nation’s innovation-focused entrepreneur support organizations (ESOs) that outline programs to speed the launch, growth, and scale of deep-tech small businesses across the country. Applicants submit a 12-slide deck and a 90-second video, addressing the relevant elements of one of the following tracks, by no later than 4:00 EDT on July 2, 2021:
Track 1: The Growth Accelerator Fund Competition—Prizes of $50,000 for efforts to provide focused assistance to STEM/R&D entrepreneurs, including support for company formation as well as awareness and education of SBIR/STTR programs. Contestants must focus their proposed efforts on one of the following groups: women entrepreneurs, minority entrepreneurs, or other target entrepreneurs identified by applicants (ie. rural, veterans, individuals with disabilities, etc.).
Track 2: SBIR Catalyst—Prizes of $150,000 to scale collaborative partnerships, strengthen ties between stakeholders (including public, private, non-profit, and academic partners) in support of SBIR/STTR applicants and awardees. SBIR Catalyst winners will help fulfill the SBA’s goal of addressing current gaps in access to the innovation economy for communities of color, women entrepreneurs, and rural communities.
Competition rules, requirements, and additional information!
Watch the pre-application webinar recording
Register Today: National SBIR Week is Coming July 19 – 23The 2021 National SBIR Week is a virtual, collaborative outreach effort connecting entrepreneurs working on advanced technologies and the organizations that support them to the country’s largest source of early stage funding – the Small Business Innovation Research/Small Business Technology Transfer (SBIR/STTR) programs. Also known as America’s Seed Fund, the SBIR/STTR programs provide over $4 billion in funding to small businesses each year in a wide variety of technology areas. The 2021 National SBIR Week will provide attendees with an opportunity to hear directly from the participating federal agency program managers that administer over 7,000 new awards annually and to meet virtually one-on-one with program decision makers. Learn more and register at SBIRRoadTour.com
$100M SBA Community Navigator Pilot Applications Due July 12
The US Small Business Administration (SBA) is now accepting applications for its new Community Navigator Pilot Program, a $100 million competitive grant program to strengthen outreach to businesses in underserved communities, enacted through the American Rescue Plan. The initiative will leverage a Community Navigator Model to ensure that the nation’s smallest businesses equitably receive support to access federal programs, with a priority focus on those owned by socially and economically disadvantaged individuals, as well as women and veterans.Applications for the competitive grant awards from $1 million to $5 million for a two-year performance period are due by July 12, 2021, with award decisions anticipated by August and performance periods projected to commence in September.Learn more at sba.gov
U.S. Food and Drug AdministrationSmall conference grant program
FDA Support for Conferences and Scientific Meetings (R13 Clinical Trial Not Allowed) Funding Opportunity link
Application Due Date: October 11, 2021 by 11:59 PM Eastern Time.Letter of Intent Due Date: 8 weeks prior to the selected application due date. Prior approval (advance permission to apply) in the form of a Letter of Intent is required before submission of an application for conference support. Advance permission to submit an application must be requested early in the process and must be submitted no later than 8 weeks before the selected application due date. Letter(s) of Intent received after 8 weeks prior to the application submission date will not be accepted. Additional FDA Scientific Conference Grant website link
Appalachian Regional CommissionRFP for Access in Appalachia Pilot Project – Deadline to submit proposals is June 15 ARC is seeking proposals from consultants to determine how accessibility metrics from our Access in Appalachia report can best be used for state-level decision making regarding transportation. Read the RFP and respond by Tuesday, June 15.
ARC is seeking candidates for the following positions:
Financial Analyst Program Manager [Broadband] Human Resources Coordinator Program Analyst [Economic Development] For more information, visit arc.gov/careers.
General Services AdministrationGSA Federal Acquisition Services (FAS) Services Multi-Agency Contract (Services MAC) Indefinite-Delivery Indefinite-Quantity (IDIQ) Request for Information #2 (RFI) 47QRCA21N0001.
THIS REQUEST FOR INFORMATION (RFI) is issued in accordance with FAR 15.201(d) & (e). This RFI does not constitute a Request for Proposal (RFP), Invitation for Bid (IFB), or Request for Quotation (RFQ), and it is not to be construed as a commitment by the Government to enter into a contract, nor will the Government pay for the information submitted in response to this request. All information contained in this RFI is preliminary and is subject to change if, and when, a solicitation is issued. Responses to this notice are not offers and cannot be accepted by the U.S. Government to form a binding contract. If a competitive solicitation is released, it will be synopsized on the SAM.gov website. It is the responsibility of the interested parties to monitor this site for additional information pertaining to this RFI, or future solicitations.
This RFI is the second RFI that has been published, and seeks to identify the capabilities available in the service provider community and their alignment with anticipated requirements. Responses to the survey will impact GSA’s decision-making as this unique contract program is developed. All feedback provided will be reviewed and considered. We value your feedback and look forward to hearing from you.
The Survey Link is provided and will serve as the vehicle to respond to this RFI. You may have to cut and paste into your browser. Link is also available on attached RFI 2 Posting document.
RFI Response Due Date: June 21, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET
Please complete the information below as accurately as possible. It is estimated that a full response to this RFI will take ~30minutes. If you exit Qualtrics, you have the chance of losing progress of your responses. Only responses completed in Qualtrics will be considered, please do not complete in PDF document. If you have questions about your company’s contract information, you can find your company’s information in GSA’s eLibrary.
