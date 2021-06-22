National and Federal Opportunities for the week ending June 18, 2021!

Morgan State University

Morgan State University Awarded $6.25M in Grants from Leading Tech Giants, Google and Apple, Capping Historic Day of Investment

BALTIMORE — Morgan State University, Maryland’s Preeminent Public Urban Research University, today announced two significant grants totaling $6.25 million from leading big tech companies, Apple and Google. Aiming to foster equity in computing education and tech proficiencies at historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and meet the high demands to diversify the STEM talent pipeline, Google by way of its Pathways to Tech initiative awarded a one-time unrestricted financial $5 million grant, and Apple by way of its Racial Equity and Justice Initiative presented Maryland’s largest HBCU with a three-year $1.25 million grant.

Morgan State University Receives $1.25 Million Apple Innovation Grant To Expand Silicon and Hardware Technologies

Google Awards Morgan State University $5 Million Grant to Help Create Pathways and Opportunities for Black Students in STEM Fields

HBCU Battle of the Brains

It is with extreme excitement that I share the fifth annual HBCU Battle of the Brains will be taking place October 20 – October 23, 2021, in Austin, Texas! Yes, this event will be in person! The National Football League returns as Title Sponsor for our fifth annual event.

Themed #MoreToBattleFor, HBCU Battle of the Brains promises to be more impactful than ever with a significant focus on “more”. More scholarship prizes, more jobs, and internships, more mentoring, simply… more for our HBCU students. If you would like to learn more about how you and your company can support us and our students, please feel free to respond to this email or email us at: communications@hbcubattleofthebrains.com.

If you are a former mentor, we would love to have you back to pour into our students once again. If you are new to this experience, we are happy to welcome you to the family!

Interested in serving as a mentor? Please register at this link!

Student Opportunities

Peace Corps Virtual Series for HBCU Students, Faculty and Alumni

2021 Virtual Fellowship Program Opportunities

GSFP is a 5-week interactive online classroom & research experience geared towards both undergraduate & graduate students across all disciplines. The program features weekly lecture series and discussions with key community development leaders from US & East Africa; involvement in collaborative research projects focused on several community development sectors; and remote mentoring/advisory support from the GLI team!

Interested students can Apply via our GSFP Website Page<http://www.globallivingston.org/program/gsfp> or via this direct Application Link<https://forms.gle/22fR6a5gyavNPc8w6>! Enrollment is open for up to 50 spots in each cohort, and our 2021 cohort dates are listed below alongside application deadlines.

2021 GSFP Cohort Schedule



Cohort 7 | October 4 – November 5, 2021 (App Deadline: Sep 3)

GLI is committed to its mission of educating students & community leaders on innovative approaches to international development and empowering awareness, collaboration, conversations and personal growth, we have just expanded this to a virtual platform!

Please forward this along to anyone from your networks that may be interested in this type of opportunity. And if you’re a student or young professional, we hope you’ll consider applying!

For additional information or questions, please visit GLI’s website

White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP)

The White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) is seeking Fall 2021 interns. Selected interns will help support the Biden-Harris Administration’s Drug Policy Priorities for Year One:

Expanding access to evidence-based treatment;Advancing racial equity in our approach to drug policy;Enhancing evidence-based harm reduction efforts;Supporting evidence-based prevention efforts to reduce youth substance use;Reducing the supply of illicit substances;Advancing recovery-ready workplaces and expanding the addiction workforce; andExpanding access to recovery support services.Participating students have the opportunity to work in various program areas within ONDCP. The duties often entail assisting in the oversight of program policy, conferences, briefings, and meetings. Students also assist with drafting letters, memoranda, and action documents; planning travel and conference/convention events; as well as performing research, database development, and other challenging assignments.

This position would be unpaid. Prior work experience either with drug policy issues or in the Federal government is not required. Interns must be enrolled in an accredited educational institution at least half-time. Students must possess good writing and organizational skills, as well as the ability to accept and accomplish multiple tasks simultaneously. This internship can be performed remotely (following initial onsite onboarding and contingent on the internship supervisor’s approval).

Upcoming Virtual Events

Federal Communications CommissionEmergency Connectivity Fund , New FCC Emergency Connectivity Fund to Help Schools and Libraries

Yesterday the FCC announced the initial filing window for the Emergency Connectivity Fund, a $7.17 billion program that will help schools and libraries provide the tools and services their communities need for remote learning during the COVID-19 emergency period.

From June 29, 2021 to August 13, 2021, eligible schools and libraries can apply for financial support to purchase connected devices like laptops and tablets, Wi-Fi hotspots, modems, routers, and broadband connectivity to meet unmet needs for off-campus use by students, school staff, and library patrons during the COVID-19 emergency period. During this application filing window, eligible schools and libraries, in addition to consortia of schools and libraries, can submit requests for funding to purchase eligible equipment and services between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022.

You can view an FCC Fact Sheet on the program by visiting: https://www.fcc.gov/sites/default/files/ecf_factsheet.pdf

The FCC will host a webinar on June 25, at 2 pm ET on fcc.gov/live to provide an overview of the Emergency Connectivity Fund, including applicant eligibility, supported equipment and services, reasonable support amounts, and the application and invoicing processes.

Additionally, the Universal Service Administrative Company (USAC) will host a series of outreach and training sessions about the Emergency Connectivity Fund Program. You may register for one of the training sessions using the links provided below.

Wednesday, June 23 @ 3:00 p.m. ET: Emergency Connectivity Fund Overview for Potential Applicants – Register More information about the program is available at emergencyconnectivityfund.org, including information about how to apply and what schools and libraries can do now to prepare. Schools and libraries can sign up to receive programs updates and information about future training sessions. Help with program questions is also available by calling 800-234-9781 from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET.

USAC will serve as the program’s administrator with FCC oversight. Congress authorized funding for the Emergency Connectivity Fund as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. In compliance with the Act and after receiving input from a wide variety of stakeholders, on May 10, 2021, the FCC adopted a Report and Order, establishing the rules and policies for the Emergency Connectivity Fund Program.



U.S. Department of Health and Human ServicesNew rural health workforce funding opportunity!

HRSA, in collaboration with the Delta Regional Authority, released a Notice of Funding Opportunity for the Delta Region Rural Health Workforce Program. Funding will support education and training for current and future health professionals in the rural counties and parishes of the Mississippi River Delta Region and Alabama Black Belt region, and will focus on critical administrative support occupations including medical coding and billing, claims processing, information management, and clinical documentation. Applications are due July 9, 2021.



U.S. Office of Personnel ManagementIf you or someone you know is interested in working for the federal government, then the following webinars will be of interest. All sessions are free. However, they are limited to 1,500 participants each. All times are Eastern. Thanks for sharing with your network.

Writing Your Federal Resume: Interested in a Federal Government job and learning from the experts? The staff of the Recruitment Policy and Outreach (RPO) division at the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) will present an in-depth webinar that provides attendees with the tips and tools needed to write a competitive Federal resume.

Thursday, June 24, 2021 @ 1:00 p.m. –REGISTER

Employment Opportunities

U.S. Department of JusticeOJPs Funding News & Opportunities, New Opportunities

U.S. Department of LaborJob Opportunities

Below you will find the link to the Office of the Senior Procurement Executive (OSPE) job opportunities currently posted on USAJobs. Current OSPE Job Postings

Supervisory Acquisition Analyst, Strategy & Administration (S&A), Policy/Project Management Division (PPMD) (GS-15) Current OSPE Job Postings

Cost Accountant, Strategy & Administration (S&A), Cost & Price Determination Division (CPDD) (GS-13/14) Washington, D.C. | San Francisco, CA | Atlanta, GA | Chicago, IL | Boston, MA | New York, NY | Philadelphia, PA | Dallas, TX | Beckley, WV

Open unit: 07/01/2021

Please note there is only one vacancy and only one selection will be made. The duty location will be determined based on the final selection.



To view and apply for FWS positions, please click here: FWS Vacancy Announcements. If you have a question about a specific position vacancy, please contact the Human Resources point of contact listed at the bottom of the announcement.

For more information about FWS careers and available internship opportunities, please visit our FWS Recruitment Opportunities page. You can also explore and learn more about the careers we have at FWS and others within the Department of the Interior by clicking here



National and Federal Opportunities

Please find the link below for the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ solicitation for Oracle Enterprise Edition software updates and security patches. The RFQ is posted to the Unison website to be competed under NASA SEWP and can be viewed HERE!



Please see below a link to Employment and Training Administration’s solicitation for the Operation of the Turner Job Corps Center with Outreach & Admissions and Career Transition Services, posted on Beta.sam.gov. (RFP)



Please find the link below for the Employment and Training Administration’s solicitation for the Operation of the Paul Simon Job Corps Center with Admissions & Outreach and Career Transition Services posted on Sam.gov. Proposals are due July 7, 2021.RFP 1605JW-21-R-00006



U.S. Health Resources & Services AdministrationHAB Notice of Funding Opportunity Announcement

U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES

HIV/AIDS Bureau, Office of Program Support

Building the HIV Workforce and Strengthening Engagement in Communities of Color (B-SEC)

Funding Opportunity Number: HRSA-21-124

Funding Opportunity Type(s): New

Assistance Listings (CFDA) Number: 93.145

NOTICE OF FUNDING OPPORTUNITY, Fiscal Year 2021 Application Due Date: July 6, 2021

Ensure your SAM.gov and Grants.gov registrations and passwords are current immediately! HRSA will not approve deadline extensions for lack of registration. Registration in all systems, including SAM.gov and Grants.gov, may take up to 1 month to complete.



Small Business AdministrationSBA opportunities for HBCUs

Growth Accelerator Fund Competition and SBIR Catalyst Open Until July 2. Over $5 million in cash prizes will be awarded to impactful and inclusive approaches that support entrepreneurs involved in cutting edge R&D.

The SBA seeks proposals from the nation’s innovation-focused entrepreneur support organizations (ESOs) that outline programs to speed the launch, growth, and scale of deep-tech small businesses across the country. Applicants submit a 12-slide deck and a 90-second video, addressing the relevant elements of one of the following tracks, by no later than 4:00 EDT on July 2, 2021:

Track 1: The Growth Accelerator Fund Competition—Prizes of $50,000 for efforts to provide focused assistance to STEM/R&D entrepreneurs, including support for company formation as well as awareness and education of SBIR/STTR programs. Contestants must focus their proposed efforts on one of the following groups: women entrepreneurs, minority entrepreneurs, or other target entrepreneurs identified by applicants (ie. rural, veterans, individuals with disabilities, etc.).

Track 2: SBIR Catalyst—Prizes of $150,000 to scale collaborative partnerships, strengthen ties between stakeholders (including public, private, non-profit, and academic partners) in support of SBIR/STTR applicants and awardees. SBIR Catalyst winners will help fulfill the SBA’s goal of addressing current gaps in access to the innovation economy for communities of color, women entrepreneurs, and rural communities.

Competition rules, requirements, and additional information!

Watch the pre-application webinar recording



Register Today: National SBIR Week is Coming July 19 – 23

The 2021 National SBIR Week is a virtual, collaborative outreach effort connecting entrepreneurs working on advanced technologies and the organizations that support them to the country’s largest source of early stage funding – the Small Business Innovation Research/Small Business Technology Transfer (SBIR/STTR) programs. Also known as America’s Seed Fund, the SBIR/STTR programs provide over $4 billion in funding to small businesses each year in a wide variety of technology areas. The 2021 National SBIR Week will provide attendees with an opportunity to hear directly from the participating federal agency program managers that administer over 7,000 new awards annually and to meet virtually one-on-one with program decision makers. Learn more and register at SBIRRoadTour.com

$100M SBA Community Navigator Pilot Applications Due July 12



The US Small Business Administration (SBA) is now accepting applications for its new Community Navigator Pilot Program, a $100 million competitive grant program to strengthen outreach to businesses in underserved communities, enacted through the American Rescue Plan.

The initiative will leverage a Community Navigator Model to ensure that the nation’s smallest businesses equitably receive support to access federal programs, with a priority focus on those owned by socially and economically disadvantaged individuals, as well as women and veterans.

Applications for the competitive grant awards from $1 million to $5 million for a two-year performance period are due by July 12, 2021, with award decisions anticipated by August and performance periods projected to commence in September.

Learn more at sba.gov