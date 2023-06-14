National and Federal Opportunities for the week ending June 9, 2023

By: U.S. Department of Education

White House Initiative on advancing educational equity, excellence, and economic opportunity through Historically Black Colleges and Universities

The White House Initiative on HBCUs

In celebration of Juneteenth, join us for a conversation about the history and impact of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

The Legacy of HBCUs: A Juneteenth Celebration Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 1:00 – 1:30 pm ET

HBCUs are a source of accomplishment and great pride for the African American community as well as the entire nation. In this webinar, we will hear about the legacy of HBCUs, from the first institution founded before the civil war to efforts today to provide our colleges and universities with the support they need to thrive and succeed. We will also learn about the history of 1890 land-grant institutions, a designated set of HBCUs that receive federal funds to support teaching, research and extension intended to serve underserved communities.

Registration Link: The Legacy of HBCUs

HBCU Student Opportunities

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Environmental Protection Specialist- GS-07/09 (Recent Grads)-OCSPP OPPT ECRMD RMB 1, 2, and 3. The vacancy announcement for the positions is currently open and is scheduled to close on June 16, 2023. If you are interested in applying for the positions, please make sure to read the entire vacancy announcement and instructions for submitting all required/necessary documentation to ensure your application is complete and acceptable for review and consideration.

The following job opportunity is being announced within the Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention (OCSPP), Office of Pollution Prevention and Toxics (OPPT), Existing Chemicals Risk Management Division (ECRMD), Risk Management Branches 1, 2, and 3.

To view the specifics of this announcement, please click the following link: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/730995900

Announcement Number: RTP-MC-ORG-2023 0003

To be considered for this position, applicants must apply on-line at the USAJOBS.gov website by the closing date of the announcement and follow the vacancy announcement instructions. Please do not respond to this email. For questions regarding this job opportunity, please call 1-800-433-9633 contact RTP HR Shared ServiceCenter@epa.gov

U.S. Department of Energy

College Students + Professors—Gather Your Team for the Fall 2023 Geothermal Collegiate Competition!

First and second place teams from the 2022 Geothermal Collegiate Competition pose at their community engagement events.

It’s time to gather your team for the fall 2023 U.S. Department of Energy Geothermal Collegiate Competition (GCC)! The competition invites teams from collegiate institutions to develop real-world geothermal solutions while competing for thousands of dollars in cash prizes and gaining resume experience in the renewable energy industry.

Registration will open in August 2023 for teams of three or more undergraduate and/or graduate students. Students of any discipline can participate, and multidisciplinary teams are encouraged; see the competition rules to learn more. Final competition deliverables will be due in December 2023.

New to the Fall 2023 GCC, there are now two competition tracks: Technical and Policy.

Technical Track teams present a technical plan for deploying a geothermal heating and cooling system for a proposed community or campus of their choosing, including a conceptual design of the needed geothermal system based on community needs, benefits, and available resources.

teams present a technical plan for deploying a geothermal heating and cooling system for a proposed community or campus of their choosing, including a conceptual design of the needed geothermal system based on community needs, benefits, and available resources. Policy Track teams present a high-level plan for installing a geothermal heating and cooling system in a community or campus, focused on an analysis of the regulatory environment and an assessment of economic considerations for the project.

First-place teams in each track will earn $10,000 in prize funding from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), and second-place teams in each track will earn $6,000. In addition, teams will be recognized by DOE in various channels, including a public announcement and social media posts.

Professors are encouraged to embed the GCC into their fall semester courses for hands-on policy and technical applications for their students.

Start forming your team today and follow the challenge on HeroX to be notified when registration opens!

Register to join us for one of the GCC office hours! June 27, July 26

National Aeronautics and Space Administration

NASA Community College Aerospace Scholars (NCAS) Mission 1: Discover

Information Session: June 15, 2023 @ 4:30-5:00 PM CDT | Teams Link

NASA Community College Aerospace Scholars (NCAS) Mission 1: Discover registration is now open through June 26, 2023! Commencing in July, Mission 1: Discover takes students through a 5-week, self-paced online course where they gain broad knowledge of NASA’s mission directorates and discover NASA career paths. Students can expect to hear from subject matter experts and learn about NASA’s missions dedicated to space exploration, technology, and aeronautics research. Mission 1: Discover is the first of three missions designed to challenge and build student knowledge and skills by focusing on NASA’s mission goals, team collaboration, and career pathways. Mission 1: Discover sets a baseline for all participants wishing to pursue subsequent NCAS missions. For more information, eligibility, and the application process join an information session or visit the NCAS website.

Dragonfly Student and Early Career Investigator Program

Audience: Graduate students/undergrad STEM students

Graduate students/undergrad STEM students Application Deadline: June 16, 2023

June 16, 2023 Contact: dragonfly-seo-leadership-l@listserv.jhuapl.edu

Set to launch in 2027, NASA’s Dragonfly mission will send a rotorcraft lander to explore a variety of locations on Saturn’s moon Titan. Graduate students are invited to apply for a two-year term to work with Dragonfly mission team members to conduct Titan research, help formulate Dragonfly mission science and operations plans, or assist in the development of instrumentation, hardware, or testing.

Applicants must be U.S. citizens pursuing a master’s or doctoral degree in the physical sciences, biological sciences, computer sciences, mathematics, or engineering. Undergraduate STEM students who will be graduating with bachelor’s degrees in May 2023 are also eligible to apply, provided that they will be enrolled in STEM graduate programs in fall 2023.

NASA Aeronautics University Student Research Challenge

Proposal Deadline: June 22

June 22 Contact: HQ-USRC@mail.nasa.gov

Visit the solicitation page for more details and to apply.

Visit NASA’s Internship Program website for pertinent information about various programs and deadlines, and to receive guidance about best practices that can be used in the application process. Upcoming internships include:

Headquarters’ Archives seeks an intern to process and digitize analog collections. In addition to processing textual collections, the intern will digitize and process digital facsimiles of analog records. Apply here.

Ames Research Center seeks an intern for aeromechanics technology solutions that will enable the development of vertical flight vehicles, both piloted and uninhabited, providing unlimited mobility in three dimensions for terrestrial and planetary science applications. Apply here.

Headquarters seeks a virtual Financial Analyst Intern to conduct a series of financial analyses to support the Strategic Investments Division, Agency Investment Analysis Branch. Basic coding skills in R or Python are required. Apply here.

View other open fall internship opportunities on the NASA internship search page

Psyche Inspired Intern Applications Now Open

Audience: Undergrad students from any discipline

Undergrad students from any discipline Application Deadline: June 23, 2023 @ 12:00 PM PDT

June 23, 2023 @ 12:00 PM PDT Contact: Form available here

Human Lander Challenge (HuLC)

Audience: Full-time or Part-Time Undergrad and Grad Students

Full-time or Part-Time Undergrad and Grad Students Information Site : Learn more & apply here

: Learn more & apply Application Deadline: Notice of Intent due Oct. 22| Proposals due March 4

Notice of Intent due Oct. 22| Proposals due March 4 Contact: hulc@nianet.org

Early Career Researcher Opportunity to Develop New Concepts for Astrobiology Missions

The NASA Astrobiology Program has partnered with Knowinnovation (KI)to host a pilot Astrobiology Mission Ideation Factory focused on the search for life on Mars. NASA would like to provide early career researchers the opportunity to develop new concepts for Astrobiology missions. This event will be an Ideas Lab-like activity focused on developing Astrobiology missions, will provide an enrichment experience for the participants, and is intended to be a first step in further development of the top ideas.

Participants who are early career post-docs and graduate students, with an interest in becoming more involved in astrobiology-focused space missions are invited to apply. The event is scheduled for the week of August 21 at the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, MD.

Upcoming Events & Opportunities

National Science Foundation

Join the National Science Foundation’s Directorate for Geosciences Innovation Hub (GEO iHub) to learn more about funding opportunities in the innovation space, how they work, and how to quickly deliver your geoscience research results to society and the economy. GEO iHub Meet-Ups happen every month starting June 2023. Each virtual session features a brief presentation from NSF program staff on exciting opportunities to increase the impact of your work and help you be successful in the growing portfolio of NSF-funded innovation, use-inspired, translational, and transdisciplinary proposal calls. Register to join us for the next GEO iHub Meet-Up!

Register in advance for this meeting: https://nsf.zoomgov.com/meeting/register/vJIscO-qrzwpHt823VTawbGaFR_jyVotXPA



U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Save the Date: Collaborative Models for Building Equality and Equity in Research Conference.

For more information, please contact Annette Owen-Scarboro at scarbora@od.nih.gov

U.S. Department of Transportation

The Federal Highway Administration is Hiring!

Wednesday, June 14th from 1 to 5 PM ET

Register today through Career Eco: https://tinyurl.com/86a75b309c

This event allows job seekers to learn about Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) careers while virtually engaging with current FHWA staff. During the career fair, there will be general information sessions, group chats, and opportunities to speak with FHWA recruiters one-on-one. Learn more about FHWA at https://www.fhwa.dot.gov/careers/

Volunteer Panel Reviewers & Subject Matter Experts Needed!

ROSES Panel Reviewers Needed! NASA’s Science Mission Directorate is seeking subject matter experts to serve as external and/or virtual panel reviewers of proposals to the “ROSES” research solicitation. All of the reviewer volunteer forms may be accessed on the main landing page. If your skills match the needs necessary for that review and there are not too many organizational conflicts of interest, someone will contact you to discuss scheduling. Questions specific to individual ROSES programs should be directed to the point(s) of contact for that program. Policy questions regarding ROSES may be directed to sara@nasa.gov. Current openings for volunteer panel reviewers include:

Earth Surface and Interior and Space Geodesy Programs

Space Apps Challenge

NASA International Space Apps Challenge is in search of Local Leads for its 2023 global hackathon! Local Leads work with NASA and the Space Apps Global Organizing Team to organize and host virtual or hybrid Space Apps Challenge events in their community. Local Leads are inclusive leaders of their local space and science communities who bring problem solvers and innovative thinkers together in 160+ countries/territories to solve real challenges on Earth and space. Learn more about how to become a Local Lead and apply here. Applications are due June 15, 2023.

Federal Opportunities

U.S. Department of Education

Notice Inviting Applications for OSERS-OSEP: Personnel Development to Improve Services and Results for Children with Disabilities—Personnel Preparation of Special Education, Early Intervention, and Related Services Personnel at Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Tribally Controlled Colleges and Universities, and Other Minority Serving Institutions (Assistance Listing Number 84.325M).

The purpose of this priority is to fund projects within Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), Tribally Controlled Colleges and Universities (TCCUs), and other Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs) that prepare special education, early intervention, and related services personnel at the bachelor’s degree, certification, master’s degree, educational specialist degree, or clinical doctoral degree levels to serve in a variety of settings, including natural environments, early learning programs, classrooms, schools, and distance learning.

Deadline for Transmittal of Applications: Friday, July 14, 2023

Point of contact for the 84.325M competition: Tracie Dickson (Tracie.Dickson@ed.gov)

The notice inviting applications is available online at FY23 NIA 84.325M. The application package for the 84.325M competition is posted on the Grants.gov website. A brochure describing the components of the NIA is online at: https://www2.ed.gov/programs/osepprep/325m-2023-program-brochure.pdf

U.S. Department of Transportation

Rail Research and Development Center of Excellence Grant Program Overview: This program makes funding available to establish a center to advance research and development efforts that seek to improve the safety, performance, and sustainability of freight, intercity passenger, and commuter rail. Applications to the grant program are due no later than 5:00 p.m. ET, July 3, 2023. See the FY22-23 Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) for more information.

Legislative Authority: This program was authorized under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), 2021 (Public Law 117–58; 49 U.S.C. 20108; November 15, 2021). The Secretary is authorized to fund the cost of establishing and maintaining the Center of Excellence (CoE) and related research activities. Only one CoE may be established, but that CoE may reside at one institution or be a consortium of member institutions.

Funding Available for Award Under FY22-23 NOFO: $5,000,000

Eligible Applicants:

Possess a strong past performance related to rail research, education, and workforce development activities;

Would involve public and private sector passenger and freight railroad operators in establishing and maintaining the CoE; and

Their work would have regional and national impacts that align with DOT Strategic Goals.

National Endowment for the Arts

Our Town Applications are Open! Deadline August 3

Guidelines and instructions for the National Endowment for the Arts’ Our Town grant program are now available online. Our Town is the NEA’s creative placemaking grants program. Through project-based funding, the program supports activities that integrate arts, culture, and design into local efforts that strengthen communities over the long term. Recently, Alabama State University was recommended for an FY2023 Our Town grant of $75,000 to support arts engagement activities and arts festivals that bring new attention to mental health awareness.

Our Town grants are cost share/matching grants ranging from $25,000 to $150,000, with funding starting July 1, 2024 for 1–2 year projects. The application is submitted in two parts; the Part 1 deadline is August 3, 2023. Opportunities to connect with Our Town staff include a webinar on June 15 at 2:00 pm ET and three Q&A sessions on June 27, July 20, and August 10. Registration information is on the Our Town Applicant Resources page.

U.S. Economic Development Administration

EDA University Centers and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs)

Six HBCUs have EDA University Centers designations as part of EDA’s efforts to ensure equity and diversity in economic development. Visit EDA University Centers and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) | U.S. Economic Development Administration to learn more

Economic Recovery Corps

Among the many exciting updates at EDA lately, we’re thrilled to share that the Economic Recovery Corps (ERC) program is now accepting applications from organizations interested in hosting a full-time fellow for 2.5 years (30 months). Funded by EDA and run by the International Economic Development Council (IEDC), we hope our partners can both support and benefit from this effort to further drive the implementation of locally driven economic development strategies across the country.

Are you interested in applying as a host organization?

Background: In 2022, the EDA awarded a $30 million CARES Act Recovery Assistance cooperative agreement to IEDC and its partners to establish and operate a nationwide Economic Recovery Corps program. The ERC program will build capacity in distressed and under-resourced communities across the country by connecting host organizations with highly trained, early- to mid-career professionals (Fellows) who will be based in the host organization’s community or region. Fellows will provide dedicated technical assistance, planning, and capacity-building support to build stronger, more resilient, equitable economies.

Click here for more information!

Environmental Protection Agency

Deadline Extension and Webinar – EPA EJ Thriving Communities Grantmaking Program (EJ TCGM) Due June 30th!

The Environmental Justice Thriving Communities Grantmaking (EJ TCGM) Program’s Request for Applications (RFA) has extended the application to June 30, 2023!

The entities eligible to apply under this RFA and serve as an Environmental Justice Thriving Communities Grantmaker fall into four categories. They include:

A community-based nonprofit organization;

A partnership of community-based nonprofit organizations;

A partnership between a Tribal Nation and a community-based nonprofit organization; or,

A partnership between an institution of higher education and a community-based nonprofit organization.

U.S. Department of Agriculture

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced approximately $45 million available to organizations that help underserved and veteran farmers, ranchers, and foresters own and operate successful farms. Funding is made through USDA’s Outreach and Assistance for Socially Disadvantaged Farmers and Ranchers and Veteran Farmers and Ranchers Program, also known as the 2501 Program. This program is administered by the USDA Office of Partnerships and Public Engagement (OPPE).

Eligible applicants include nonprofit organizations, community-based organizations, federally recognized tribes and tribal organizations, and a range of higher education institutions serving veteran farmers and African American, American Indian, Alaska Native, Hispanic, Asian, and Pacific Islander communities.

Applications must be submitted through Grants.gov and received by Tuesday July 25, 2023. Visit the 2501 Program page for more information on the 2501 funding opportunity.

Learn more through upcoming webinars:

Session 2: July 10 at 2 p.m. EDT: Meeting ID: 160 725 6449; Passcode: 595722

Call for Peer Review Panelists. USDA seeks qualified individuals to serve as peer reviewers to evaluate 2501 Program proposals for fiscal year 2023. The peer review approach brings together diverse individuals who can provide fair, expert, and unbiased evaluation of proposals. The process ensures that grant projects are properly planned, competition is open and fair, proposed budgets are carefully examined, and grant awards are structured to protect the interests of the government. The entire review process will be conducted virtually for approximately three to four weeks. Selected reviewers will receive compensation. Visit the OPPE website for full details.

Social Security Administration

The SSA is accepting applications for the Interventional Cooperative Agreement Program (ICAP), an exciting research opportunity! Information on this funding opportunity is available at https://www.grants.gov/web/grants/view-opportunity.html?oppId=348435. The application is open through Monday, July 31, 2023. We encourage institutions serving students of color, non-federal organizations serving diverse populations, and eligible institutions with equity-based researchers to apply.

ICAP allows us to enter into cooperative agreements with non-federal entities to conduct interventional research supporting our programs. The research and interventions funded by ICAP will target five priority research areas:

Eliminating the structural barriers for people with disabilities in the labor market, particularly for people of color and other underserved communities, that increase the likelihood of people receiving or applying for Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) or Supplemental Security Income (SSI);

Increasing employment and self-sufficiency of individuals with disabilities, including people in underserved communities;

Coordinating planning between private and public human services agencies to improve the administration and effectiveness of the SSDI, SSI, and related programs;

Assisting claimants in underserved communities to apply for or appeal decisions on claims for SSDI and SSI benefits; and

Conducting outreach to people with disabilities who are potentially eligible to receive SSI.

To learn more about the ICAP funding opportunity and how to apply, please attend an information session. Information sessions will be held on Friday, June 23, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. ET and on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. ET. You can register to attend either session at https://ocomm.gov1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_4Hi7cVXQ7qtqpGS. You can also visit our ICAP website https://www.ssa.gov/disabilityresearch/icap.html.

You may submit questions to SSA.ICAP@ssa.gov

National Aeronautics and Space Administration

Announcement of Opportunity: DYNAMIC Program

Information Site: Check out the DYNAMIC Acquisition homepage for more information.

Check out the for more information. Deadline: Mandatory Notice of Intent due June 30

Mandatory Notice of Intent due June 30 Contact: Email both jared.s.leisner@nasa.gov and elisabeth.l.morse@nasa.gov with email subject line “DYNAMIC Final AO”

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Consortium for Acquisition Development (HCAD)

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Headquarters Office of Procurement (HQ OP) is hereby requesting information from potential sources for the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Consortium for Acquisition Development (HCAD). HQ OP is issuing this Sources Sought Synopsis/Request for Information (RFI) as a means of conducting market research to identify parties having an interest in, and the resources to, support this requirement. The result of this market research will contribute to determining the contract type and method of procurement. The applicable North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) code assigned to this procurement is 541611, Administrative Management and General Management Consulting Services. Under this NAICS code, a business is considered small if its size standard in average annual receipts is no more than $24.5M.

Please see: https://sam.gov/opp/da14a5c7c9c4489cbed9d84ac50598f7/view for full details and instructions.

Research Opportunities in Space and Earth Sciences (ROSES) 2023

ROSESis an omnibus solicitation with individual program elements, each with its own due date(s) and topic(s). You can view the list of ROSES opportunities in Table 2 (organized by due date), Table 3 (organized by research), or by open program elements. Together, these program elements cover the wide range of basic and applied supporting research and technology in space and Earth sciences supported by NASA’s Science Mission Directorate. Visit the SARA ROSES blog for updates, clarifications, and amendments. Current ROSES opportunities include:

The Bridge Program Seed Funding (BPSF)

Award Amount: Maximum of $300k/year for 2 years

Maximum of $300k/year for 2 years Information Site: Check out the Research Initiation Awards website for FAQs

Check out the for FAQs Information Session: Recording available here

Recording available Proposal Deadline: Proposals due July 18

Proposals due July 18 Contact: hq-smd-ria@mail.nasa.gov

Research Initiation Awards program

The Early Career Investigator Program in Earth Science (ECIP-ES)

Award Amount: $3.9-4.4M/year for 5 years

$3.9-4.4M/year for 5 years Information Site: Check out the GLOBE Implementation Office site for more information

Check out the for more information Proposal Deadline : Step 1 Proposals due in October

: Step 1 Proposals due in October Contact: p.chen@nasa.gov(please use subject line: DRAFT A.40 Questions and Comments)

Employment Opportunities!

U.S. Department of Labor

Opportunities are open at the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) and are waiting for you! As we face the new challenges of the 21st-century, we need your talent, imagination, and dedication to public service to continue our tradition of excellence in serving the American people.

We’re seeking applicants to join our team from all backgrounds! DOL is committed to hiring a highly talented and diverse workforce to include veterans, individuals with disabilities, students and recent graduates, retirees, and those from the corporate world. Our positions offer valuable experience, training opportunities, excellent benefits, and opportunities for advancement.

To begin, visit usajobs.gov, the official website for searching for and applying to the federal government.

View all DOL Jobs Opportunities Open Now. Email questions to: DOL-Recruitment@dol.gov

U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service

The mission of the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service is to work with others to conserve, protect, and enhance fish, wildlife, plants, and their habitats for continuing benefit of the American people. The following opportunities to engage as an employee, intern, or volunteer help us to achieve that mission.

My DOI Career. FWS is one of the 11 bureaus within the Department of the Interior (DOI). Search the My DOI Career tool to learn about the types of careers across all of the DOI organizations, to find your career path, and to access other information and career resources. Our DOI Human Capital mobile app is available in the Apple App Store! Download the app to learn about DOI’s important work and to navigate information on a federal career through video vignettes, occupation information, and other resources.

Note: If you have a question about a specific position or internship, please contact the person listed directly in the announcement.

Reasonable Accommodation Policy Statement. Hiring officials shall make reasonable workplace accommodations for a qualified applicant or employee with a disability, if requested, unless so doing will result in undue hardship to the agency. Contact the listed person directly to request an accommodation.

