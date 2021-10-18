National and Federal Opportunities for the week ending October 15, 2021!!

Upcoming Virtual EventsAmeriCorps

Are you interested in opportunities in public service?Join us for a virtual information session to find out if a year or summer as an AmeriCorps member serving with the VISTA program could be right for you. We’ll share service opportunities, benefits, requirements, and more.

AmeriCorps VISTA: Get the BasicsWednesday, October 20, 2-3 p.m. ETRegister

Environmental Protection Agency Mark your calendars! Environmental Protection Agency – The Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance (OECA) will host its first Virtual Career Fair on October 20, 2021 from 9:30 am – noon and 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm.

The fair will share information about work performed by each office within OECA, provide information about career opportunities available in those offices, include general information on applying for Federal positions, and showcase a day in the life for some of OECA’s advertised positions. Please feel free to share the event and registration information with your friends. Space is limited.

The White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities invites you to learn about a special opportunity from our federal agency partner, the U.S. Department of Commerce.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric AdministrationIntroduction to the NOAA Commissioned Corps

Date/Time: Wednesday, October 20th at 3:00 PM EST

The NOAA Commissioned Corps:

NOAA is a US federal government agency committed to enriching lives through science. NOAA’s mission is “to understand and predict changes in climate, weather, oceans, and coasts, to share that knowledge and information with others, and to conserve and manage coastal and marine ecosystems and resources.” In order to accomplish these missions, NOAA is staffed with over 12,000 civilians and approximately 330 active duty commissioned officers. The NOAA Commissioned Officer Corps is the uniformed component of the NOAA, and 1 of 8 current Uniformed Services of the US. A typical officer’s career is spent in a broad variety of assignments that alternate between operational/deployable duty and land/shore duty. Assignments are not necessarily related to an officer’s academic field, but each will contribute to the officer’s development as a technically competent leader. NOAA Corps officers operate research and hydrographic ships, fly research aircraft, lead mobile field parties, conduct diving operations, manage research projects, and serve in staff positions throughout NOAA. If you are interested in a career that includes service, science, and adventure, you will find a unique opportunity in the NOAA Corps. Selected applicants attend training as Officer Candidates at the US Coast Guard Academy, and are commissioned as Ensigns (O-1) at the completion of the training program.

The NOAA Corps is currently accepting applications for Basic Officer Training Class (BOTC) 140.

Benefits:

Salary (Basic Pay) starting as an O-1 after successful completion of BOTC Housing stipend (known as Basic Allowance for Housing)Sea pay for mariners and aviation incentive pay for aviatorsRetirement and pension available after 20 years of service30 days paid leave (i.e. vacation) per yearMontgomery GI Bill and/or Post 9/11 GI Bill used to pay for further educationExtensive maritime training satisfying many USCG license requirementsOpportunity to earn commercial pilot multi-engine certificate w/instrument ratingScience, service, travel, adventureMinimum Qualifications:

US CitizenshipGraduation from a four-year accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree, of which 48 semester (72 quarter) hours of coursework in STEMDuties:

For maritime officers, operate NOAA’s fleet of hydrography, ocean exploration, and fisheries research vessels.For aviation officers, fly an assortment of data collection surveys (e.g. coastal mapping, air chemistry, marine mammal).Complete collateral duties while at sea or ashore as assigned (e.g. navigation, safety, ecological compliance, budget, medical etc).Complete mandatory and recommended training for professional, personal, and technical development.Specific defined duties while assigned to various research and staff offices throughout the country.Supervise civilian and uniformed personnel as assigned.Other duties as assigned.Partnership with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) has never been more important, as the public health workforce needs highly skilled and diverse talent to meet the most critical public health challenges of the 21st century and beyond. As part of CDC’s commitment to improve outreach and recruitment of diverse talent, we are pleased to announce a special upcoming event: Noted. Building on the Legacy of HBCUs in Public Health. This event will provide up to 1,000 HBCU undergraduate, graduate, and professional students the opportunity to learn about CDC fellowship and training programs and to interact directly with HBCU alumni CDC leaders. Featured fellowship and training programs include:

CDC Evaluation Fellowship Program (Evaluation)CDC Undergraduate Public Health Scholars (CUPS)Commissioned Corps Student ProgramsEpidemic Intelligence Service (EIS)Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education (ORISE)Public Health Associate Program (PHAP)Public Health Informatics Fellowship Program (PHIFP)Additional details, including proposed invitational language, are found in the attached flyer and the online social media toolkit. Please share the event broadly on your campus among various colleges to encourage registration from HBCU students and recent graduates. We look forward to showcasing CDC fellowship and training programs to a large audience of HBCU students and recent graduates!

For questions or additional information, please contact recruiter@cdc.gov, Nina Smith.

CDC HBCU Recruitment Flyer

Student Opportunities, Internships & Employment OpportunitiesNuclear Regulatory CommissionFind Your Future at Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) NRC plays an important role in keeping America safe by protecting people and the environment through the management of nuclear materials in energy production, medicine, industry, and research. Their Summer Internship Program offers a select group of current students the chance to join NRC during the summer of 2022 in a learning environment working side by side with NRC professionals.

Those applicants who are selected will be assigned to areas related to their academic experience and career goals. Areas of assignment include engineering, science, business, accounting, finance, emergency management, information technology, and other career areas. If selected, interns may be eligible for the Student Transportation and Lodging Program, if your current or permanent residence is at least 35 miles away from your official NRC assignment location. And depending on your GPA, area of study, and your specific assignment, you may qualify for up to $35.30 per hour. The internship also includes excellent federal benefits. This is a wonderful opportunity worth investigating.

U.S. Department of LaborThe Department of Labor, Office of the Solicitor, Honors Attorney Program Vacancy Announcement, Washington, DC

The United States Department of Labor (DOL), Office of the Solicitor seeks graduating law students who will graduate from law school between October 1, 2021 and September 30, 2022 and recent law school graduates who began participating and continue to be employed in eligibility preserving employment within 9 months of law school graduation. Eligibility preserving employment includes full-time activities starting after law school graduation that can preserve a law school graduate’s eligibility for the Honors Program such as judicial clerkships or time-limited court staff attorney positions; federal agency or state government Honors Attorney programs; or legal fellowships. We are recruiting at the GS-11 thru 14 grade levels.

The Honors Program in the Office of the Solicitor provides challenging professional opportunities for outstanding law school graduates. Honors Attorneys work with the various client agencies within the Department of Labor, gaining exposure to a broad range of substantive legal work in one of the government’s preeminent legal offices. Upon completion of the two-year program, Honors Program Attorneys continue their careers in public service in one of SOL’s offices. Our website is: Honors Program | U.S. Department of Labor (dol.gov).

More details on the position, qualifications requirements, and the application process are set forth in the vacancy announcement, EX-21-SOL-HONORS-02, which is available through the following USAJOBS link: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/617094300.

The deadline for submitting applications is Friday, November 12, 2021. We encourage anyone interested in the position to apply. Interested persons can also obtain information about working at SOL through the new “SOL Ambassadors Program” (https://www.dol.gov/agencies/sol/careers/ambassadors).

SOL Honors Flyer

U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Student Internship ProgramThis announcement is for all Current Students, Graduating Seniors, Recent Graduates, Alumni, and Other Job Seekers!!

Interested in a Challenging Career? Ever Thought About a Career in Agriculture? If so, please view the attached flyer for information on how to apply for a position under the Pathways Program. USDA FPAC is Hiring!

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Production and Conservation (FPAC) mission area has over 600 paid student internships and entry-level career opportunities under the Pathways Program. The opening date for the Student Internship Program is October 12th and the opening date for Recent Graduate opportunities is October 18th. Apply at www.usajob.gov! The announcement periods vary for the student internships and recent graduates programs! Here’s the link to view FPAC positions currently posted: https://www.usajobs.gov/Search/Results?a=AG99&a=AG16&a=AGFA&a=AG08&show=hp&show=ag&hp=student&hp=graduates&p=1

The FPAC mission area includes four agencies: Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), Farm Service Agency (FSA), Risk Management Agency (RMA), and FPAC Business Center.

The USDA FPAC has years of success in using the Pathways Program to recruit America’s students and recent graduates to rewarding careers in Federal public service. We are making every effort to connect qualified applicants, targeting diverse students, with agency hiring managers; therefore, we are encouraging you to apply at www.usajobs.gov.

The Student Internship Program are paid internship positions for students who are currently enrolled in a degree-seeking program at an accredited school from the high school to postgraduate level. Selections will be made by January 2022 and selected applicants will begin working around the May/June 2022 timeframe.

The Recent Graduates Program is a career-entry program for recent graduates who completed a qualifying associate, bachelor, master, professional, doctorate, vocational or technical degree or certificate within the last two years.

The Entertainment Law & Policy Fellowship, is the result of a partnership between the Motion Picture Association and the Entertainment Industry College Outreach Program. It is the first of its kind to serve recent graduates from Historically Black Colleges & Universities, Hispanic Serving Institutions and other minority serving institutions. This prestigious program eliminates systemic barriers to entry by providing selected Fellows with housing, travel and pay stipends to participate in the year-long program. Fellows will gain relevant work experience working with MPA member studios, interacting with senior-level industry executives and policy makers, while building the skills needed to prepare them to lead as future law and policy leaders.

This pipeline solution program is designed to equip a talent pool ready-for-hire in today’s global creative workforce. Fellows will join EICOP’s thriving HBCU in LA alumni network upon completion of the program to ensure they have the support and resources needed to successfully navigate their professional career goals.

All applicants must have a demonstrated interested and focus in entertainment law and/or policy. The program will take place between Washington, DC and Los Angeles.

HBCU In LA Internship Program NOW OPEN!!It’s time for us to begin our search for the next cohort of HBCU Scholars and to let the HBCU community know that the HBCU in LA Internship Program application is now open!! I The application officially opened September 10th and will close December 20, 2021 at 11:59pm PST.

The Entertainment Industry College Outreach Program “HBCU in LA Internship Program” application for Summer 2022 will open September 10th!

We are looking for the best and brightest diverse student leaders to participate in this historic program. It is for both undergraduate and graduate students from HBCUs and other predominantly minority-serving institutions.

This highly competitive program is open to students of all majors with a genuine interest and passion to pursue a career in the Entertainment, Media, Sports, Music, E-Sports, Communication, and Technology industry. Students accepted into the program will be immersed in an 8-10 week intensive internship experience working behind the scenes with major studios, networks, agencies, record labels, production companies, and other leading industry organizations.

SmithsonianTHE ROBERT FREDERICK SMITH APPLIED PUBLIC HISTORY FELLOWSHIP FOR HBCU GRADUATES

The Robert Frederick Smith Applied Public History Fellowship for HBCU Graduates offers a two-year appointment providing advanced training and scholarly support in public history, museum management, outreach programming, and partnership building.

Applications are due January 15, 2022.

For more information, please visit: https://nmaahc.si.edu/connect/osp/robert-frederick-applied-public-history-fellowship-for-hbcu-graduates

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Division of Corporation Finance — Attorney and Law Clerk Openings, Disclosure Review Program

We are currently accepting applications for attorney and law clerk positions in the Division’s Disclosure Review Program.

The Division of Corporation Finance assists the Commission in executing its responsibility to oversee corporate disclosure of important information to the investing public. The Division’s staff routinely reviews documents that publicly-held companies are required to file with the Commission. The documents include registration statements; annual and quarterly filings; proxy materials sent to shareholders before an annual meeting; and filings related to mergers and acquisitions. These documents disclose information about the companies’ financial condition and business practices to help investors make informed investment decisions. Through the Division’s selective review process, the staff monitors compliance with disclosure requirements and seeks to improve the quality of the disclosure. The staff also provides companies with assistance interpreting the Commission’s rules and recommends to the Commission new rules for adoption.

For more information, please visit: https://www.sec.gov/corpfin/Article/corporation-finance-attorney-openings.html

The National FFA OrganizationFFA State Officer Summit Wraps in Washington, D.C. State FFA officers gathered in our nation’s capital at the of July, with 94 state officers attending in person and another 150+ joining virtually to develop skills in advocacy. State officers put these skills into action, with more than 100 legislative visits occurring during the week. In addition to advocating for FFA and agricultural education, state officers shared the importance of Broadband Access for All with their legislators.

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 735,000 student members as part of 8,817 local FFA chapters in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. For more, visit the National FFA Organization online at www.FFA.org and on Facebook and Twitter.

Upcoming Events:

Oct. 27 – 30, 2021 – 94th National FFA Convention and Expo, Indianapolis, IN

For those interested in taking agriculture education classes and joining FFA, please consult our chapter locator to find a school. FFA has an extensive network of alumni and supporters, that that weren’t members but want to offer services to assist chapters and members, and more information can be found here.

Federal Deposit Insurance CorporationFDIC Financial Management Scholars Program

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) has upcoming internship positions available. Ideal candidates are students who have majors in accounting, banking, business administration, economics, finance, or a related field. The Financial Management Scholars (FMS) internship program is a pipeline for FDIC’s entry-level Financial Institution Specialist program. If students successfully complete the internships, they may be offered full-time positions — noncompetitively — upon graduation. The internship opportunity announcement is open through Nov. 30.

Compliance FMS Intern

Risk Management FMS Intern

National Oceanic and Atmospheric AdministrationCall for Summer 2022 Internship Projects: Ernest F. Hollings and EPP/MSI Undergraduate Scholars

The Office of Education seeks NOAA offices across the country to host Ernest F. Hollings and Educational Partnership Program with Minority Serving Institutions (EPP/MSI) Undergraduate Scholarship recipients for 9-week internships, beginning May 31, 2022. Internship projects are sought for the class of 2021 scholars in areas of research, technology, policy, resource management, and education.

Host offices are asked to identify a discrete project that the scholar can complete in nine weeks. Scholars present project results at a NOAA Student Symposium and up to two professional society conferences. Projects must be submitted in the Student Scholarship Internship Opportunity (SSIO) on-line system: https://oedwebdbapps.iso.noaa.gov/ssio/. The SSIO is open for past and potential Hollings and EPP/MSI mentors to view, update, delete, or create new projects. Scholars review opportunities in the SSIO and select a project between October 1, 2021, and March 31, 2022. Note that restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic may result in the 2022 internships being conducted virtually, and past and potential mentors should plan to develop or revise projects with this in mind.

These scholars are undergraduates majoring in NOAA mission fields, including physical and life sciences, engineering, mathematics, computer science, social sciences, and education. In addition to the internship, the awards provide scholarship funds in junior and senior year, conference fees, travel funds and housing allowances. The undergraduate scholarship programs allow NOAA to engage students to help realize the vision and goals of NOAA, while developing and sustaining a world-class workforce.

For assistance in hosting an Ernest F. Hollings or EPP/MSI Undergraduate Scholar, please review the frequently asked questions for mentors (click here) or contact Student Scholarship Programs: StudentScholarshipPrograms@noaa.gov or (301) 628-2913.

National and Federal OpportunitiesU.S. Department of EnergyDOE Launches First Hydrogen Business Case Prize Competition

Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) is kicking off a weeklong celebration of Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Day, coming up on October 8, by launching the first ever Hydrogen Business Case Prize Competition. The Prize will challenge teams to develop user-friendly analysis tools that identify regional business cases where clean hydrogen can add value to specific sectors and technology applications. The Prize also builds upon the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) by creating educational and mentorship opportunities for stakeholders with an interest in hydrogen and fuel cells. The Hydrogen Business Case Prize supports DOE’s Hydrogen Shot and the Administration’s goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2050 by better informing future deployments of clean hydrogen applications. Read more

Environmental Protection AgencyThe Environmental Protection Agency vacancy announcement for this position is currently open and is scheduled to close on, October 27, 2021. If you are interested in applying for this position, please make sure to read the entire vacancy announcement and instructions for submitting all required/necessary documentation to ensure your application is complete and acceptable for review and consideration.

The following EPA job opportunity is being announced within the Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention (OCSPP), Office of Pollution Prevention and Toxics (OPPT), Immediate Office, (IO).

To view the specifics of this announcement, please click the following link: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/615462500

Federal Communications CommissionEmergency Broadband Benefit Program

The Federal Communications Commission continues to encourage eligible consumers to apply for the Emergency Broadband Benefit program. The benefit will provide eligible households up to $50 per month off the household’s monthly internet bill.

Eligibility for households includes:

Approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision in the 2019-2020 or 2020-2021 school year.Received a federal Pell Grant during the current award year.U.S. Department of AgricultureUSDA Announces Intent to Establish an Equity Commission, Solicits Nominations for Membership

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced it will establish an Equity Commission and is requesting nominations for membership on the Equity Commission Advisory Committee and Equity Commission Subcommittee on Agriculture. The Notice represents an important step towards implementing President Biden’s commitment to create an Equity Commission and the American Rescue Plan Act provision that directs USDA to “address historical discrimination and disparities in the agriculture sector… [through] one or more equity commissions to address racial equity issues within USDA and its programs.”

Nominations will be considered that are submitted via email or postmarked by October 27, 2021. Please submit nominations to Dr. Dewayne L. Goldmon, USDA Senior Advisor for Racial Equity, Office of the Secretary, Department of Agriculture, 1400 Independence Avenue SW, Room 6006-S, Washington, DC 20250; or send by email to: EquityCommission@usda.gov. A federal official of USDA will acknowledge receipt of nominations.

For further information, contact Dewayne L. Goldmon, Ph.D.; telephone: (202) 997-2100; email: dewayne.goldmon@usda.gov.

Read the full press release.

Read the full Federal Register notice.

