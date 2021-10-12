National and Federal Opportunities for the week ending October 8, 2021!!

HBCU Announcements𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐙 𝐁𝐄 𝐁𝐎𝐋𝐃AZ BE BOLD is AutoZone’s Black Employee Business Resource group which exists to drive a diverse and inclusive environment that connects AutoZoners through networking, educational opportunities and community engagement to impact talent acquisition, retention, leadership development, and cultural awareness.

This event will provide students with an amazing opportunity to learn more about our organization and our culture, listen to key guest speakers, participate in workshops, and interview for upcoming paid internships for Summer 2022 that have the possibility of converting into full-time opportunities! This event is an exclusive, invitation-only event for all participants. You must complete an application to be considered: https://careers.autozone.com/jobs/2100049B…

C𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐥𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐞𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

Accounting/Finance (Finance Internship)

Retail/Merchandising/Marketing (Merchandising Internship)

Retail/Business (Store Operations Internship)

Store Planning & Construction (Store Development Internship)

Supply Chain & Logistics (Supply Chain Internship)

Information Systems or IT Management (Information Technology Internship)

Justice and Law (Legal Internship)

Criminal Justice (Loss Prevention Internship)

Marketing or Management (E-Commerce Internship).

**𝐏𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧.



𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬

Student must attend an HBCU to be eligible for this event

Must be able to live in Memphis for a minimum of two months during summer 2022

No relocation or living expenses provided

Upcoming Virtual EventsHBCU Tax Prep Session, October 19, 2021The Initiative in collaboration with the IRS will be hosting a HBCU Tax Prep Session on October 19, 2021 from 4-:5:30PM, ET. This session is to inform our HBCU community about the tax filing process and give them a head start in preparing their taxes.

Join ZoomGov Meeting https://irs.zoomgov.com/j/1602027894?pwd=OE1BaUp5cXp5b1FhdzV5dmNqVk9NUT09 Meeting ID: 160 202 7894 Passcode: v5NmB8@q

Meeting ID: 160 202 7894 Find your local number: https://irs.zoomgov.com/u/aDTtZKCxF

Environmental Protection Agency

Mark your calendars! Environmental Protection Agency – The Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance (OECA) will host its first Virtual Career Fair on October 20, 2021 from 9:30 am – noon and 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm.

The fair will share information about work performed by each office within OECA, provide information about career opportunities available in those offices, include general information on applying for Federal positions, and showcase a day in the life for some of OECA’s advertised positions. Please feel free to share the event and registration information with your friends. Space is limited.

The White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities invites you to learn about a special opportunity from our federal agency partner, the U.S. Department of Commerce.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric AdministrationIntroduction to the NOAA Commissioned Corps

Date/Time: Wednesday, October 20th at 3:00 PM EST

Join the meeting: https://call.lifesizecloud.com/10862627 Passcode: 1917#

Click to call from Mobile (audio only) United States: +1 (877) 422-8614,, 10862627#,,1917# Call in by Phone (audio only) United States: +1 (877) 422-8614 Meeting extension: 10862627# Passcode: 1917#

The NOAA Commissioned Corps:

NOAA is a US federal government agency committed to enriching lives through science. NOAA’s mission is “to understand and predict changes in climate, weather, oceans, and coasts, to share that knowledge and information with others, and to conserve and manage coastal and marine ecosystems and resources.” In order to accomplish these missions, NOAA is staffed with over 12,000 civilians and approximately 330 active duty commissioned officers. The NOAA Commissioned Officer Corps is the uniformed component of the NOAA, and 1 of 8 current Uniformed Services of the US. A typical officer’s career is spent in a broad variety of assignments that alternate between operational/deployable duty and land/shore duty. Assignments are not necessarily related to an officer’s academic field, but each will contribute to the officer’s development as a technically competent leader. NOAA Corps officers operate research and hydrographic ships, fly research aircraft, lead mobile field parties, conduct diving operations, manage research projects, and serve in staff positions throughout NOAA. If you are interested in a career that includes service, science, and adventure, you will find a unique opportunity in the NOAA Corps. Selected applicants attend training as Officer Candidates at the US Coast Guard Academy, and are commissioned as Ensigns (O-1) at the completion of the training program.

The NOAA Corps is currently accepting applications for Basic Officer Training Class (BOTC) 140.

Benefits:

Salary (Basic Pay) starting as an O-1 after successful completion of BOTC Housing stipend (known as Basic Allowance for Housing)Sea pay for mariners and aviation incentive pay for aviatorsRetirement and pension available after 20 years of service30 days paid leave (i.e. vacation) per yearMontgomery GI Bill and/or Post 9/11 GI Bill used to pay for further educationExtensive maritime training satisfying many USCG license requirementsOpportunity to earn commercial pilot multi-engine certificate w/instrument ratingScience, service, travel, adventureMinimum Qualifications:

US CitizenshipGraduation from a four-year accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree, of which 48 semester (72 quarter) hours of coursework in STEMDuties:

For maritime officers, operate NOAA’s fleet of hydrography, ocean exploration, and fisheries research vessels.For aviation officers, fly an assortment of data collection surveys (e.g. coastal mapping, air chemistry, marine mammal).Complete collateral duties while at sea or ashore as assigned (e.g. navigation, safety, ecological compliance, budget, medical etc).Complete mandatory and recommended training for professional, personal, and technical development.Specific defined duties while assigned to various research and staff offices throughout the country.Supervise civilian and uniformed personnel as assigned.Other duties as assigned.During the month of October, several divisions from the Internal Revenue Service will be hosting information sessions highlighting various positions, which we anticipate multiple openings nationwide in FY2022. We are inviting students and alumni from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) to learn more about the work we do at the Internal Revenue Service and some of the great career opportunities to make the IRS a career choice. .

IRS representatives will share insight into these exciting career opportunities along with how to apply for them. These information sessions are your opportunity to speak to IRS employees to gain a better understanding of their day-to-day work.

To register for one of these sessions, please see the attached or RSVP using one of the links below. Please note that capacity is limited for these sessions, so we advise you to register early.

Sessions will be held via Zoom, every Tuesday from 4:00pm to 6:00pm Eastern Standard Time to discuss the following positions:

October 19 HBCU 10/19 Info Session – Human Resources & Administration careers – Examining Technician, Clerks, Management & Program analysts, and more.

October 26 HBCU 10/26 Info Session – IT & Business Administration careers Revenue Agent, Tax Law Specialist, Revenue Officer and paralegals

October 28 HBCU 10/28 Info Session – Pathways, Federal Hiring Process, Resume Tips, Special Hiring Authorities and more!

Click here to learn more about our organization and some of our positions. Make Your Future Count!

Student Opportunities, Internships & Employment OpportunitiesThe Entertainment Law & Policy Fellowship, is the result of a partnership between the Motion Picture Association and the Entertainment Industry College Outreach Program. It is the first of its kind to serve recent graduates from Historically Black Colleges & Universities, Hispanic Serving Institutions and other minority serving institutions. This prestigious program eliminates systemic barriers to entry by providing selected Fellows with housing, travel and pay stipends to participate in the year-long program. Fellows will gain relevant work experience working with MPA member studios, interacting with senior-level industry executives and policy makers, while building the skills needed to prepare them to lead as future law and policy leaders.

This pipeline solution program is designed to equip a talent pool ready-for-hire in today’s global creative workforce. Fellows will join EICOP’s thriving HBCU in LA alumni network upon completion of the program to ensure they have the support and resources needed to successfully navigate their professional career goals.

All applicants must have a demonstrated interested and focus in entertainment law and/or policy. The program will take place between Washington, DC and Los Angeles.

APPLY TODAY

HBCU In LA Internship Program NOW OPEN!!It’s time for us to begin our search for the next cohort of HBCU Scholars and to let the HBCU community know that the HBCU in LA Internship Program application is now open!! I The application officially opened September 10th and will close December 20, 2021 at 11:59pm PST.

Begin your application now HERE!

The Entertainment Industry College Outreach Program “HBCU in LA Internship Program” application for Summer 2022 will open September 10th!

We are looking for the best and brightest diverse student leaders to participate in this historic program. It is for both undergraduate and graduate students from HBCUs and other predominantly minority-serving institutions.

This highly competitive program is open to students of all majors with a genuine interest and passion to pursue a career in the Entertainment, Media, Sports, Music, E-Sports, Communication, and Technology industry. Students accepted into the program will be immersed in an 8-10 week intensive internship experience working behind the scenes with major studios, networks, agencies, record labels, production companies, and other leading industry organizations.

Begin your application now HERE!

2022 Junior Fellows ProgramThe Junior Fellows Program is a paid, ten-week, virtual summer internship for undergraduate and graduate students. Junior Fellows work remotely with Library of Congress collections under the guidance of specialists and curators, gaining professional experience and producing a portfolio of work that increases access to the institution’s resources.

Key Dates

Wednesday, October 6, 2021: Application period opens

Friday, November 5, 2021: Application period closes

Monday, May 23, 2022: JFP starts

Friday, July 29, 2022: JFP ends

How to Apply

Prepare to Apply. Read the full description of the Junior Fellows Program on the Library’s Internships and Fellowships Opportunities portal, and get familiar with the expectations and eligibility criteria. Read through the list of projects and look for topics that align with your interests and goals.If this is your first time applying through USAJOBS.gov, you’ll want to create a login.gov account. Next, create a profile in USAJOBS.gov.Read the Job Posting Thoroughly. Click the USAJOBS.gov link from the full Junior Fellows Program description to access the job posting and preview the vacancy questions.Request Your Transcript. Request your transcript through your university. Because delivery can take a while, try to request your transcript as early as you can. Read the full JFP description to determine what will and won’t be accepted as a transcript.Build Your Resume. Build your federal-style resume in USAJOBS.gov. If you have an existing resume, be sure to convert it to federal style before uploading.Gather Your References. You don’t need to submit letters of reference for the JFP application, but you’ll want to give your references a heads up that you’ll be submitting their names and contact info. Your references will be contacted only if you are selected for the internship.Submit the Application. When you have all your materials prepared, you’re ready to submit the application via USAJOBS.gov. The deadline is 11:59 p.m. on Friday, November 5.Questions? Be sure to check out the FAQs for JFP in the full description of the program. If you can’t find your answer in the FAQs, feel free to email us: juniorfellows@loc.gov.SmithsonianTHE ROBERT FREDERICK SMITH APPLIED PUBLIC HISTORY FELLOWSHIP FOR HBCU GRADUATES

The Robert Frederick Smith Applied Public History Fellowship for HBCU Graduates offers a two-year appointment providing advanced training and scholarly support in public history, museum management, outreach programming, and partnership building.

Applications are due January 15, 2022.

Register for an informational applicant webinar on October 18 at 1 p.m. EDT.(link is external)

For more information, please visit: https://nmaahc.si.edu/connect/osp/robert-frederick-applied-public-history-fellowship-for-hbcu-graduates

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Division of Corporation Finance — Attorney and Law Clerk Openings, Disclosure Review Program

We are currently accepting applications for attorney and law clerk positions in the Division’s Disclosure Review Program.

The Division of Corporation Finance assists the Commission in executing its responsibility to oversee corporate disclosure of important information to the investing public. The Division’s staff routinely reviews documents that publicly-held companies are required to file with the Commission. The documents include registration statements; annual and quarterly filings; proxy materials sent to shareholders before an annual meeting; and filings related to mergers and acquisitions. These documents disclose information about the companies’ financial condition and business practices to help investors make informed investment decisions. Through the Division’s selective review process, the staff monitors compliance with disclosure requirements and seeks to improve the quality of the disclosure. The staff also provides companies with assistance interpreting the Commission’s rules and recommends to the Commission new rules for adoption.

For more information, please visit: https://www.sec.gov/corpfin/Article/corporation-finance-attorney-openings.html

U.S. Nuclear Regulatory CommissionFind you future at the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC)

NRC plays an important role in keeping America safe by protecting people and the environment through the management of nuclear materials in energy protection, medicine, industry and research.

Their summer internship program offers a select group of current students to join NRC in Summer 2022. This is a wonderful opportunity to look into, please see links below.

https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/612983900

U.S. Department of LaborIn our continued efforts to share federal career opportunities with Federal Colleagues, Students, Veteran groups, Military Spouses, Schedule A community, Affinity groups, Community and Public Networks, we invite you to share this weeks’ DOL highlighted job vacancy announcement information.

FULL list of application links for all DOL career opportunities can be found at: https://www.usajobs.gov/Search?d=DL

The National FFA OrganizationFFA State Officer Summit Wraps in Washington, D.C. State FFA officers gathered in our nation’s capital at the of July, with 94 state officers attending in person and another 150+ joining virtually to develop skills in advocacy. State officers put these skills into action, with more than 100 legislative visits occurring during the week. In addition to advocating for FFA and agricultural education, state officers shared the importance of Broadband Access for All with their legislators.

GREAT JOB!!!

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 735,000 student members as part of 8,817 local FFA chapters in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. For more, visit the National FFA Organization online at www.FFA.org and on Facebook and Twitter.

Upcoming Events:

Oct. 27 – 30, 2021 – 94th National FFA Convention and Expo, Indianapolis, IN

For those interested in taking agriculture education classes and joining FFA, please consult our chapter locator to find a school. FFA has an extensive network of alumni and supporters, that that weren’t members but want to offer services to assist chapters and members, and more information can be found here.

Presidential Management Fellows ProgramCompleted your advanced degree (Master’s, PhD, JD)? Are you interested in an exciting and rewarding career in public service, and are you ready to lead in confronting the nation’s challenges in public health, national security, environment, education, and more? Look no further than the PMF Program. The Presidential Management Fellows (PMF) Program is the Federal Government’s premier leadership development program for advanced degree candidates across all disciplines. It is a two-year fellowship with full salary and benefits leading to a career in the Federal Government. The program works with over 100 Federal agencies to place Fellows (e.g., HHS, USDA, NASA, DOT, DOL, State, USAID, etc.). By drawing graduate students from all segments of society, the PMF Program provides a continuing source of trained individuals to meet the future challenges of public service.

Interested in applying or want to learn more? This year’s application will run from September 28 – October 12, 2021 (Opening and Closing at Noon ET). We are also hosting info sessions for prospective applicants on the program and application throughout the month of September. To learn more about the application and/or to sign up for an info session, visit https://www.pmf.gov/become-a-pmf/2022-application/. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to apply and launch your career in Federal service! You are eligible to apply if you are a recent grad (i.e., you obtained your advanced degree any time from September 28, 2019 through September 28, 2021), or a current grad (i.e., you expect to complete all advanced degree requirements, including the completion or successful defense of any required thesis or dissertation, by August 31, 2022).

Are you an academic stakeholder (career services staff, faculty, dean, etc.) who wants to learn more so you can share about this opportunity with your students? Sign up for our academia-specific listserv here (select “PMFCAMPUS” from the dropdown) and we will follow up with more information on our annual academic stakeholders meetings: http://go.usa.gov/xHcuP. For general information for academia, visit: https://www.pmf.gov/academia/overview/.

To learn more visit https://www.pmf.gov, and sign up for our listserv (select “PMF” from the drop down) http://go.usa.gov/xHcuP. Application-related inquiries can be sent to pmfapplication@opm.gov.

Career & Internship VacanciesTo view and apply for FWS positions, please click here: FWS Vacancy Announcements. If you have a question about a specific position vacancy, please contact the Human Resources point of contact listed at the bottom of the announcement.

Federal Deposit Insurance CorporationFDIC Financial Management Scholars Program

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) has upcoming internship positions available. Ideal candidates are students who have majors in accounting, banking, business administration, economics, finance, or a related field. The Financial Management Scholars (FMS) internship program is a pipeline for FDIC’s entry-level Financial Institution Specialist program. If students successfully complete the internships, they may be offered full-time positions — noncompetitively — upon graduation. The internship opportunity announcement is open through Nov. 30.

Compliance FMS Intern

Risk Management FMS Intern

National Oceanic and Atmospheric AdministrationCall for Summer 2022 Internship Projects: Ernest F. Hollings and EPP/MSI Undergraduate Scholars

The Office of Education seeks NOAA offices across the country to host Ernest F. Hollings and Educational Partnership Program with Minority Serving Institutions (EPP/MSI) Undergraduate Scholarship recipients for 9-week internships, beginning May 31, 2022. Internship projects are sought for the class of 2021 scholars in areas of research, technology, policy, resource management, and education.

Host offices are asked to identify a discrete project that the scholar can complete in nine weeks. Scholars present project results at a NOAA Student Symposium and up to two professional society conferences. Projects must be submitted in the Student Scholarship Internship Opportunity (SSIO) on-line system: https://oedwebdbapps.iso.noaa.gov/ssio/. The SSIO is open for past and potential Hollings and EPP/MSI mentors to view, update, delete, or create new projects. Scholars review opportunities in the SSIO and select a project between October 1, 2021, and March 31, 2022. Note that restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic may result in the 2022 internships being conducted virtually, and past and potential mentors should plan to develop or revise projects with this in mind.

These scholars are undergraduates majoring in NOAA mission fields, including physical and life sciences, engineering, mathematics, computer science, social sciences, and education. In addition to the internship, the awards provide scholarship funds in junior and senior year, conference fees, travel funds and housing allowances. The undergraduate scholarship programs allow NOAA to engage students to help realize the vision and goals of NOAA, while developing and sustaining a world-class workforce.

For assistance in hosting an Ernest F. Hollings or EPP/MSI Undergraduate Scholar, please review the frequently asked questions for mentors (click here) or contact Student Scholarship Programs: StudentScholarshipPrograms@noaa.gov or (301) 628-2913.

National and Federal OpportunitiesU.S. Department of EnergyDOE Launches First Hydrogen Business Case Prize Competition

Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) is kicking off a weeklong celebration of Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Day, coming up on October 8, by launching the first ever Hydrogen Business Case Prize Competition. The Prize will challenge teams to develop user-friendly analysis tools that identify regional business cases where clean hydrogen can add value to specific sectors and technology applications. The Prize also builds upon the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) by creating educational and mentorship opportunities for stakeholders with an interest in hydrogen and fuel cells. The Hydrogen Business Case Prize supports DOE’s Hydrogen Shot and the Administration’s goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2050 by better informing future deployments of clean hydrogen applications. Read more

Environmental Protection AgencyThe Environmental Protection Agency vacancy announcement for this position is currently open and is scheduled to close on, October 27, 2021. If you are interested in applying for this position, please make sure to read the entire vacancy announcement and instructions for submitting all required/necessary documentation to ensure your application is complete and acceptable for review and consideration.

The following EPA job opportunity is being announced within the Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention (OCSPP), Office of Pollution Prevention and Toxics (OPPT), Immediate Office, (IO).

To view the specifics of this announcement, please click the following link: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/615462500

Federal Communications CommissionEmergency Broadband Benefit Program

The Federal Communications Commission continues to encourage eligible consumers to apply for the Emergency Broadband Benefit program. The benefit will provide eligible households up to $50 per month off the household’s monthly internet bill.

Eligibility for households includes:

Approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision in the 2019-2020 or 2020-2021 school year.Received a federal Pell Grant during the current award year.U.S. Department of AgricultureUSDA Announces Intent to Establish an Equity Commission, Solicits Nominations for Membership

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced it will establish an Equity Commission and is requesting nominations for membership on the Equity Commission Advisory Committee and Equity Commission Subcommittee on Agriculture. The Notice represents an important step towards implementing President Biden’s commitment to create an Equity Commission and the American Rescue Plan Act provision that directs USDA to “address historical discrimination and disparities in the agriculture sector… [through] one or more equity commissions to address racial equity issues within USDA and its programs.”

Nominations will be considered that are submitted via email or postmarked by October 27, 2021. Please submit nominations to Dr. Dewayne L. Goldmon, USDA Senior Advisor for Racial Equity, Office of the Secretary, Department of Agriculture, 1400 Independence Avenue SW, Room 6006-S, Washington, DC 20250; or send by email to: EquityCommission@usda.gov. A federal official of USDA will acknowledge receipt of nominations.

For further information, contact Dewayne L. Goldmon, Ph.D.; telephone: (202) 997-2100; email: dewayne.goldmon@usda.gov.

Read the full press release.

Read the full Federal Register notice.

