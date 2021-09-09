National and Federal Opportunities for the week ending September 10, 2021!
|HBCU AnnouncementsBack to School: Helping Students ThriveAdolescents are returning to school after a very difficult year. As the new year kicks off, they may need extra support. You can find resources in the CDC Back-to-School digital toolkit.
Launch Back to School with NASA: Student and Educator Resources for the New School Year As students across the country are saying goodbye to the summer and the new school year is kicking off, NASA is gearing up to engage students in exciting activities and thought-provoking challenges throughout the year ahead with its Launch Back to School with NASA. NASA has prepared a long list of mission-related resources and opportunities for students, educators, and families to utilize during the 2021-2022 school year. The agency offers many resources to inspire the next generation of explorers, and help educators and students stay involved in its missions.
Back to School with the NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab (JPL) The JPL Education team at the California Institute of Technology has created a packed Back to School resources center including: STEM Activities, Resources & Events; Student Challenges and STEM Stories & Opportunities.
U.S. Department of AgricultureEstablishes Dairy Donation Program, Part of Continuing USDA Pandemic Assistance
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Deputy Secretary Jewel Bronaugh today announced the establishment of a $400 million Dairy Donation Program (DDP) on a call with Senate Agriculture Committee Chair Debbie Stabenow. The DDP, established by USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) in accordance with the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, aims to facilitate timely dairy product donations while reducing food waste.
The establishment of DDP is part of $6 billion of pandemic assistance USDA announced in March and follows last week’s announcement of $350 million Pandemic Market Volatility Assistance Program for dairy farmers on August 19. It is the second part of an over $2 billion comprehensive package to help the dairy industry recover from the pandemic and improve or establish programs to make it more resilient to future challenges.
Under the DDP, eligible dairy organizations will partner with non-profit feeding organizations that distribute food to individuals and families in need. Those partnerships may apply for and receive reimbursements to cover some expenses related to eligible dairy product donations.
Emergency Broadband Benefit Program
The Federal Communications Commission continues to encourage eligible consumers to apply for the Emergency Broadband Benefit program. The benefit will provide eligible households up to $50 per month off the household’s monthly internet bill.
Eligibility for households includes:
Approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision in the 2019-2020 or 2020-2021 school year.Received a federal Pell Grant during the current award year.Upcoming Virtual EventsAre you looking for internship opportunities in Tech and Business?If so, you need to attend the first-ever Tech Conference for HBCUs to Drive Digital Transformation & Expand Access in Higher Education to Tech & Business Careers for Students.
Notable hosts, panelist include: LaRonn Harris Regional Manager & HBCU ERG & DEI Emerging Talent for Atlantic Records, Maurice Stinnett Global Head of DEI for WMG, Dallas Martin of Asylum Records & executive vice president of Atlantic Records, Lanre Gaba, executive vice president of Urban A&R at Atlantic Records who has advanced women in music, including Cardi B & Lizzo; Congresswoman Alma Adams (D-NC-12), founder & co-chair of the Congressional Bipartisan HBCU Caucus along w/ other WMG/Atlantic Records talented HBCU alum, ERG & DEI executives.
Register for your spot here:
https://bit.ly/378ay9k
or scan the barcode on the flyer no later than September 10th, 2021 to secure your spot & for your chance to win a brand new HP laptop.
HP expands partnership with HBCUs by launching virtual conference with Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Intel, & Microsoft while introducing WMG & Atlantic Records to the roundtable discussion. This conference will demonstrate our collective commitments to drive greater diversity, equity, & inclusion in tech & business. More than 100 HBCUs across the U.S. can gain latest insights into digital transformation to help meet their needs for the future of education.
The virtual conference will promote learning, networking, & lasting connections to inspire digital transformation & accelerate digital equity. Digital transformation is a series of deep & coordinated culture, workforce & technology shifts that enable new educational & operating models & transform an institution’s operations, strategic direction, & value proposition, according to EDUCAUSE.
Presidential Management Fellows ProgramJoin us for an info session on the PMF Program for HBCU students on 9/22!
Are you currently pursuing or have you recently completed your advanced degree (Master’s, PhD, JD, etc.)? Are you interested in an exciting and rewarding career in public service, and are you ready to lead in confronting the nation’s challenges in public health, environment, employment, education, national security, and more? Look no further than the PMF Program. The PMF Program is looking for eligible students at HBCUs to apply for this unique opportunity to launch your career in government, and we invite you to join us for an info session on 9/22 hosted by the PMF Program Office and the White House Initiative on HBCU.
Please RSVP using the following link and prior to the session you will receive an email with details for accessing the info session: https://pmfinfosessionforhbcustudents.eventbrite.com
This info session will provide a general overview of the Presidential Management Fellows (PMF) Program, details about the 2022 application cycle, and, if time permits, allow for any questions. The session will also feature HBCU PMF Alumni from NASA, EPA, and USAID. This session is open to graduate students (and recent grads) across all academic disciplines. This webinar will be hosted on Microsoft Teams and closed captioning will be provided.
The PMF Program is the Federal Government’s premier leadership development program for advanced degree holders. It is a prestigious two-year fellowship at a Federal agency with full salary and benefits leading to a career in government. The PMF Class of 2022 Application runs from 9/28/2021 to 10/12/2021 (opening and closing at Noon ET). For additional information on the application, visit: https://www.pmf.gov/become-a-pmf/2022-application/.
U.S. Department of AgricultureHosts Roundtable on Food Waste Solutions in the U.S. and Abroad
Join us on September 15, 11 a.m. ET for a virtual roundtable titled Exploring Food Waste Solutions: Success Stories from the U.S. and Beyond and learn about innovative policies and approaches to reduce food waste in the U.S., Europe, and the UK. This 90-minute roundtable will feature public and private leaders in the food waste prevention sector followed by a Q&A session. Registration is free but required to attend the roundtable.
2021 HBCU Making and Innovation SummitRegistration is Now Open!
On behalf of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), we invite you to register for our inaugural AAAS HBCU Innovation Summit – Leveraging STEM Talent to Advance Innovation at HBCUs. This virtual convening is supported by a grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF), Grant No. HRD-1746043. The Summit will be held from 11:00am – 5:00pm ET on Zoom.
The goals and objectives for the Virtual HBCU Innovation Summit are as follows:
Convene past participants of the AAAS HBCU Making & Innovation Showcase, the 2021 cohort, and HBCU leadership to develop solutions to advance innovation capacity at HBCUs.Provide a platform to develop strategic partnerships and collaborations to advance innovation.
The deadline to register is 5:00pm ET, Monday, September 13th, 2021.
*Registered participants will receive their confirmation email that includes the Zoom link to attend the Summit the week of September 13th. The confirmation email and Zoom link will be sent to the email address used at registration.
To learn more about the Summit you can visit our site here. To view the agenda, visit here. We look forward to seeing you on September 20th.
Follow us on twitter at @AAASMaker and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/groups/8954208/
Share your feedback and insights on the AAAS HBCU Making and Innovation Virtual Summit using #AAASHBCUInnovation
For questions please contact our team at hbcumaker@aaas.org
General Services AdministrationSmall Business Works 2021: Level Up & Network Series
A Virtual Training & Matchmaking EventJoin us to learn about upcoming federal contracting opportunities and doing business with GSA, while expanding your network at the GSA Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization’s National Small Business Training and Matchmaking event.
This FREE virtual training and matchmaking event will provide you with the resources your small business needs to thrive in the federal marketplace!
During this one-day event, you will learn how to:
Become a GSA Multiple Award Schedule program supplierNavigate federal procurement opportunitiesAccess capitalUse data to develop business strategyRespond to requests for information, quotes, and proposalsMeet DOD’s Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification requirementsRegister today to reserve your virtual seat!
U.S. Office of Personnel ManagementThe U.S. Office of Personnel Management is offering FREE webinars!
Writing Your Federal Resume Interested in a Federal Government job and learning from the experts? The staff of the Recruitment Policy and Outreach (RPO) division at the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) will present an in-depth webinar that provides attendees with the tips and tools needed to write a competitive Federal resume.
Thursday, September 23, 2021 @ 2:00 p.m. REGISTER
Navigating USAJOBS – Finding and Applying for Federal Jobs Join the staff of the Recruitment Policy and Outreach (RPO) division of the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), for an in-depth webinar that provides a step-by-step process for navigating USAJOBS. We cover job searching, creating your account/profile, reviewing Job Opportunity Announcements, applying, and application status.
Monday, September 20, 2021 @ 11:00 a.m. REGISTER
Interviewing Join the staff of the Recruitment Policy and Outreach (RPO) division of the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), for an in-depth webinar on the Federal Government interview process. It explains the types of interviews, delivery methods, common questions, responding using the S.T.A.R. (Situation/Task, Action, Result) method and preparing for an interview.
Thursday, September 16, @ 1:00 p.m. REGISTER
Internship & Employment OpportunitiesDepartment of Navy STEM Education & Workforce ProgramThe Office of Naval Research (ONR) is interested in proposals to cultivate a diverse, world-class STEM workforce to maintain the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps’ technological superiority. The funding opportunity announcement (FOA) explicitly encourages programs that improve the capacity of education systems and communities to create impactful STEM educational experiences for students of all ages and the naval related workforce. Applications are due October 8, 2021
U.S. Secret Service is Hiring!Leave Your Ordinary Life At The Door. Join The U.S. Secret Service. You’ve imagined finding a great job. But have you ever considered finding it with the U.S. Secret Service? We’ll let you in on a secret: We’re currently hiring for a wide variety of positions and we’re especially interested in high-caliber people like you, with an education in law, criminal justice, political science, economics, and public administration. Our Special Agents, Uniformed Officers and cybersecurity specialists carry out the country’s most challenging and important security missions. Plus, they enjoy the satisfaction that comes from knowing they’re protecting our country at the highest level, while receiving excellent benefits:
Federal RetirementTuition reimbursementAnnual vacation and sick leave10 Federal Paid HolidaysLow-cost health and life insuranceChildcare subsidyPublic transportation subsidyExtra 25% Law Enforcement Availability Pay (LEAP) for Federal AgentsAt the Secret Service, there’s no such thing as “just another day at the office.” Consider the possibilities. Then consider this: The secret to having a long and
NASA is Recruiting Candidates for Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog (CHAPEA)Applications to participate as crew are being accepted starting 8am CST August 6, 2021 through 5pm CST September 17, 2021 for the one-year analog mission that starts in Fall 2022.
Qualifications
Crew selection will follow standard NASA inclusion and exclusion criteria for Astronaut Candidate applicants.
Be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident.Be within the ages of 30-55.Possess a master’s degree* in a STEM field, including engineering, biological science, physical science, computer science or mathematics, from an accredited institution.Have at least two years of related professional experience in a STEM field or at least 1,000 hours pilot-in-command time on jet aircraft.Be able to pass the NASA long-duration flight astronaut physical.*The master’s degree requirement can also be met by:
Two years (36 semester hours or 54 quarter hours) of work toward a doctoral program in a related science, technology, engineering or math field.A completed Doctor of Medicine or Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree.Completion (or current enrollment that will result in completion by June 2021) of a nationally recognized test pilot school program.*Participants with a Bachelor’s degree and other specific qualifications (e.g., relevant additional education, military, or at least 4 years of professional experience in a STEM field) may also be considered.
Application Process
Finalists will undergo medical evaluations, psychological testing, and psychiatric screening to determine suitability for a physically and mentally demanding long-duration isolation mission. All exams and their associated expenses will be arranged and paid for through NASA. Candidates will not be selected if they have any food allergies, avoidances, or gastrointestinal disorders, as these cannot be accommodated on a long-duration mission. Candidates must be willing to provide requested biological samples on required days and must eat the spaceflight-like diet provided during the mission. Candidates must not be prone to motion sickness with virtual reality equipment. Candidates on specific medications will be disqualified: Examples- blood pressure medications, blood thinners, seizure medications, daily allergy medications, diabetic insulin daily, sleeping aids, ADHD/ADD medications, antidepressants, anxiety medications. Food supplements will not be permitted during the mission. Vitamin D is provided during the missions. All other vitamins are available in the spaceflight food system and added vitamins are not permitted. Candidates will be required to have a COVID-19 vaccine and show proof of full vaccination. Candidates will be required to get their own COVID-19 PCR test and show proof of a negative test. Participants will be required to follow COVID-19 Risk mitigation protocols current to the JSC campus upon visiting.
Candidates who participate in this protocol are not guaranteed selection for the analog missions. The selection process timeline may take up to 13 months, with a maximum of 16 days of active time required by a candidate throughout this time. This includes time filling out the application, travel time, time at JSC for prescreening activities, and time at the National Outdoor Leadership School. Not all candidates will continue to each phase of screening. Crew selection applications will be evaluated in the order received for qualified applicants until all available spots are filled.
Compensation is available, and more information will be provided during the crew candidate screening process.
Risks of participating in this protocol may include loss of subject privacy or confidentiality, minor discomforts and low level radiation exposure from x-rays during medical exams, and physical injury or a highly unlikely chance of death. Mitigations include data protection on authenticated and encrypted systems, use of licensed and approved medical clinics, and safety mechanisms and injury prevention training.
How to Apply
Qualified candidate test subjects should apply now to have an opportunity to contribute to NASA’s work in preparing to journey to Mars. Learn more at: https://external.jsc.nasa.gov/chapea/
The National FFA OrganizationFFA State Officer Summit Wraps in Washington, D.C. State FFA officers gathered in our nation’s capital at the of July, with 94 state officers attending in person and another 150+ joining virtually to develop skills in advocacy. State officers put these skills into action, with more than 100 legislative visits occurring during the week. In addition to advocating for FFA and agricultural education, state officers shared the importance of Broadband Access for All with their legislators.
GREAT JOB!!!
The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 735,000 student members as part of 8,817 local FFA chapters in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. For more, visit the National FFA Organization online at www.FFA.org and on Facebook and Twitter.
Upcoming Events:
Oct. 27 – 30, 2021 – 94th National FFA Convention and Expo, Indianapolis, IN
For those interested in taking agriculture education classes and joining FFA, please consult our chapter locator to find a school. FFA has an extensive network of alumni and supporters, that that weren’t members but want to offer services to assist chapters and members, and more information can be found here.
U.S. Agency for International DevelopmentForeign Service Limited Job Opportunity
Program Officer, BS-02, FL-03, LAC/SPO, Location of Position and Duties: This position is located in the Bureau for Latin America and the Caribbean, Strategy and Program Office (LAC/SPO), which serves as the principle point of contact and coordination on Agency policies and strategies, and provides strategic planning, monitoring, evaluation, and learning expertise, communications and outreach guidance, and budget development and oversight for the LAC Bureau and its Missions and Washington-based Operating Units. LAC/SPO supports the development and management of activities for regional and non-presence programs, and provides donor coordination and external relations with the general public, constituency groups, Congress, and other U.S. Government entities when issues are not country-specific or when they relate to technical subjects. The Data Analyst will serve as a core member of the LAC/SPO Strategy team, and will report to the LAC/SPO Deputy Director. Collaboration with other LAC offices and Missions, other Bureaus and Offices within USAID, and interagency actors will be critical to the work of the Data Analyst.
The Data Analyst will be responsible for the following results:
Support the incorporation of data and evidence into strategic planning; project and activity design; monitoring, evaluation, and learning plans; and budget processes, as appropriate;Advise leadership on data wrangling, including acquiring, validating, storing, protecting, and processing required data and to ensure the accessibility, reliability, and timeliness of the data for its users;Routinely collect and analyze data and information on priority topics as identified by the Bureau and implement data analysis projects in an agile way through the entire lifecycle with a focus on study design and stakeholder needs;Bring technical expertise to ensure the quality and accuracy of data;Contribute to a greater learning/knowledge learning agenda of the Bureau and Missions; andTranslate complex concepts, findings, and limitations into concise, plain language.Qualifications:
Must be a U.S. citizen;Academic, professional, and technical experience in relevant areas such as economics, science, development studies, management, public administration, international affairs, or other related academic discipline(s);Minimum of five years of progressively responsible professional or program experience in international development programs, or related public policy and research programs with USAID, multilateral or bilateral donors, NGOs, and/or government is required;Experience presenting both oral and written responses to senior decision-makers is required;Knowledge of best practices in monitoring and evaluation of multi sectoral programs is required;Demonstrated strong analytical, management and organizational skills are required;Possession of strong interpersonal and cross-cultural skills, the ability to work within a team setting and with minimal supervision;Must have excellent computer skills in all Microsoft Office and Google applications and an ability to learn other Agency applications; ability to design presentations and other content that is both user-friendly and communicative;Spanish language capabilities will be favorably considered;Application Process: Interested applicants should submit the following by email to Erin Means at emeans@usaid.gov by September 24, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. ET. Please label the subject line of the email “LAC/SPO, FSL-03, Data Analyst – Your Name Here.”
Resume/CV and a cover letter responsive to the qualifications and job duties and responsibilities;Four references with contact information, at least three of which are professional references;If already obtained, evidence of security clearance level; andA DD214 and any other veteran status documentation if application.The duration of the appointment is for an initial period of not to exceed five years, with the potential for extension depending on needs and requirements for additional service.U.S. Department of LaborEmployment and Training Administration Grant Opportunity
This Announcement solicits applications to establish and operate a Workforce System Technical Assistance (TA) Collaborative over a 3-year (36-month) period of performance from an anticipated start date of February 2022.
For more information, please visit: https://www.grants.gov/web/grants/view-opportunity.html?oppId=335390
Department of Labor Bureau of International Labor Affairs Career Opportunities
Below are two immediate vacancies in the Labor Department’s Bureau of International Labor Affairs (ILAB) – please see below and distribute widely.
The U.S. Department of Labor, Bureau of International Labor Affairs, Office of Trade and Labor Affairs, is posting a vacancy announcement for one International Relations Officer, GS-0131-14. This position is located in the Technical Assistance and Cooperation Division (TAC). This posting opens 9/3/2021 and closes on 9/24/2021. Below are the direct links:
Announcement number DE-21-PHIL-ILAB-0056, open to the public: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/613083800 Announcement number MS-21-PHIL-ILAB-0126, for status candidates or current federal employees: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/613084300The U.S. Department of Labor, Bureau of International Labor Affairs, Office of Trade and Labor Affairs (OTLA), is posting a vacancy announcement for one Stakeholder Engagement Specialist, GS-1104-14. This position is located in the OTLA Director’s office. This posting opens 9/3/2021 and closes on 9/24/2021. Below are the direct links:
Announcement number DE-21-PHIL-ILAB-0060, open to the public: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/613083200 Announcement number MS-21-PHIL-ILAB-0133, for status candidates or current federal employees: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/613082100Please also find here our diversity and inclusion statement that guides our hiring and operating practices: https://www.dol.gov/agencies/ilab/about-us/diversity-and-inclusion-statement. If you have any questions, you may reach out to the HR Specialist Laura Hammond at Hammond.Laura.C@dol.gov. Thank you!
Bonneville Power Administration (BPA)BPA Job Opportunities
The Bonneville Power Administration markets and delivers carbon-free federal hydropower across a vast high-voltage transmission grid in the Pacific Northwest. Learn more about job opportunities here: BPA Flyer
Center for Disease ControlFeatured Job Opportunity
Career Opportunity at NIOSH – Research Health Scientist
Application Period: Start: 08/31/2021 End: 09/13/2021
The CDC, National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) is recruiting for one supervisory position (GS-15) located in Cincinnati, OH. NIOSH has more than 1,300 employees from a diverse set of fields including epidemiology, medicine, nursing, industrial hygiene, safety, psychology, chemistry, statistics, economics, and many branches of engineering.
NIOSH is seeking a candidate to serve as the Branch Chief in the Division of Field Studies and Engineering (DFSE). The position will be responsible for technical and administrative direction and oversight of the day-to-day Branch operations. Applicants should have expert knowledge of (1) organizational management and development to align ongoing activities with short- and long-term organizational goals and objectives; and (2) conducting project and program evaluations that are accurate and timely.
Apply by clicking on the link below.
Open to the Public
Current Federal Employees and Status Candidates
Presidential Management Fellows ProgramCompleted your advanced degree (Master’s, PhD, JD)? Are you interested in an exciting and rewarding career in public service, and are you ready to lead in confronting the nation’s challenges in public health, national security, environment, education, and more? Look no further than the PMF Program. The Presidential Management Fellows (PMF) Program is the Federal Government’s premier leadership development program for advanced degree candidates across all disciplines. It is a two-year fellowship with full salary and benefits leading to a career in the Federal Government. The program works with over 100 Federal agencies to place Fellows (e.g., HHS, USDA, NASA, DOT, DOL, State, USAID, etc.). By drawing graduate students from all segments of society, the PMF Program provides a continuing source of trained individuals to meet the future challenges of public service.
Interested in applying or want to learn more? This year’s application will run from September 28 – October 12, 2021 (Opening and Closing at Noon ET). We are also hosting info sessions for prospective applicants on the program and application throughout the month of September. To learn more about the application and/or to sign up for an info session, visit https://www.pmf.gov/become-a-pmf/2022-application/. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to apply and launch your career in Federal service! You are eligible to apply if you are a recent grad (i.e., you obtained your advanced degree any time from September 28, 2019 through September 28, 2021), or a current grad (i.e., you expect to complete all advanced degree requirements, including the completion or successful defense of any required thesis or dissertation, by August 31, 2022).
Are you an academic stakeholder (career services staff, faculty, dean, etc.) who wants to learn more so you can share about this opportunity with your students? Sign up for our academia-specific listserv here (select “PMFCAMPUS” from the dropdown) and we will follow up with more information on our annual academic stakeholders meetings: http://go.usa.gov/xHcuP. For general information for academia, visit: https://www.pmf.gov/academia/overview/.
To learn more visit https://www.pmf.gov, and sign up for our listserv (select “PMF” from the drop down) http://go.usa.gov/xHcuP. Application-related inquiries can be sent to pmfapplication@opm.gov.
HBCU Student OpportunitiesFederal Deposit Insurance CorporationFDIC Financial Management Scholars Program
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) has upcoming internship positions available. Ideal candidates are students who have majors in accounting, banking, business administration, economics, finance, or a related field. The Financial Management Scholars (FMS) internship program is a pipeline for FDIC’s entry-level Financial Institution Specialist program. If students successfully complete the internships, they may be offered full-time positions — noncompetitively — upon graduation. The internship opportunity announcement is open through Nov. 30.
Compliance FMS Intern
Risk Management FMS Intern
National Oceanic and Atmospheric AdministrationCall for Summer 2022 Internship Projects: Ernest F. Hollings and EPP/MSI Undergraduate Scholars
The Office of Education seeks NOAA offices across the country to host Ernest F. Hollings and Educational Partnership Program with Minority Serving Institutions (EPP/MSI) Undergraduate Scholarship recipients for 9-week internships, beginning May 31, 2022. Internship projects are sought for the class of 2021 scholars in areas of research, technology, policy, resource management, and education.
Host offices are asked to identify a discrete project that the scholar can complete in nine weeks. Scholars present project results at a NOAA Student Symposium and up to two professional society conferences. Projects must be submitted in the Student Scholarship Internship Opportunity (SSIO) on-line system: https://oedwebdbapps.iso.noaa.gov/ssio/. The SSIO is open for past and potential Hollings and EPP/MSI mentors to view, update, delete, or create new projects. Scholars review opportunities in the SSIO and select a project between October 1, 2021, and March 31, 2022. Note that restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic may result in the 2022 internships being conducted virtually, and past and potential mentors should plan to develop or revise projects with this in mind.
These scholars are undergraduates majoring in NOAA mission fields, including physical and life sciences, engineering, mathematics, computer science, social sciences, and education. In addition to the internship, the awards provide scholarship funds in junior and senior year, conference fees, travel funds and housing allowances. The undergraduate scholarship programs allow NOAA to engage students to help realize the vision and goals of NOAA, while developing and sustaining a world-class workforce.
For assistance in hosting an Ernest F. Hollings or EPP/MSI Undergraduate Scholar, please review the frequently asked questions for mentors (click here) or contact Student Scholarship Programs: StudentScholarshipPrograms@noaa.gov or (301) 628-2913.
U.S. Department of JusticeW.E.B. Du Bois Program
Please see the attached flyer or the link to DOJ/National Institute of Justice DuBois scholarship/fellow program – https://nij.ojp.gov/funding/dubois-program-flyer-2021.pdf.
U.S. Department of Homeland SecurityDHS is Hiring and looking for Interns! See links below!DHS IA Internship
DHS is Hiring Webinar, August 31, 2021
National and Federal OpportunitiesU.S. Department of AgricultureAgriculture Innovation Center Grant Program – Application Deadline: September 27, 2021
The primary objective of the program is to provide grants to Agriculture Innovation Centers that will provide technical assistance to agricultural producers to market value-added agricultural products.
Forest Service Northeast and Midwest Landscape Scale Restoration 2022 – Application Deadline: November 5, 2021
The purpose if the Landscape Scale Restoration competitive grant program is: “To encourage collaborative, science-based restoration of priority rural forest landscapes.” This program supports, high impact projects that lead to measurable outcomes on the landscape, leverage public and private resources, and further priorities identified in each State Forest Action Plan or equivalent restoration strategy.
Specialty Crop Multi-State Program – Application Deadline: December 6, 2021
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS), requests applications for the fiscal year (FY) 2021 Specialty Crop Multi-State Program (SCMP). AMS will competitively award funds to enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops through collaborative, multi-state projects that address the following regional or national level specialty crop issues: food safety; plant pests and disease; research; crop-specific projects addressing common issues; and marketing and promotion.
Secondary Education, Two-Year Postsecondary Education, and Agriculture in the K-12 Classroom Challenge Grants Program – Application Deadline: February 4, 2022
The Secondary Education, Two-Year Postsecondary Education, and Agriculture in the K-12 Classroom Challenge Grants (SPECA) program seeks to: (a) promote and strengthen secondary education and two-year postsecondary education in the food, agriculture, natural resources and human (FANH) sciences in order to help ensure the existence of a workforce in the United States that’s qualified to serve the FANH sciences system; and (b) promote complementary and synergistic linkages among secondary, two-year postsecondary, and higher education programs in the FANH sciences in order to advance excellence in education and encourage more young Americans to pursue and complete a baccalaureate or higher degree in the FANH sciences.
Office of Special Education Programs (OSEP)
A list of all OSEP discretionary funding opportunitiesRehabilitation Services Administration (RSA)
Training of Interpreters for Individuals Who Are Deaf or Hard of Hearing and Individuals Who are Deaf-Blind — 84.160D — Applications Due: August 30, 2021AmeriCorps for Funding OpportunitiesAmeriCorps is a federal agency that funds organizations to make positive impact in communities. To support the placement of AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers in communities, AmeriCorps provides more than $800 million in grants each year.
To learn more about AmeriCorps Funding Grant opportunities please click here or visit the AmeriCorps Website
U.S. Department of EducationOffice of Elementary and Secondary Education (OESE): Impact Aid Discretionary Construction Grant
The Department of Education (Department) issued a notice inviting applications for fiscal year 2021 for the Impact Aid Discretionary Construction Grant Program, Assistance Listing Number 84.041C. This notice relates to the approved information collection under OMB control number 1810-0657.
Applications Available: Aug. 12
Deadline for Transmittal of Applications: Sept. 13
Deadline for Intergovernmental Review: Nov. 10
Other Department of Education Funding Opportunities
The Department’s discretionary grant applications page contains a list of competitions currently open.
Secure Seed Funding For A Local Initiative!!!Unite Inc is proud to announce our newest initiative sponsored by OYUnited. We are looking to fund student let initiatives aimed to support opportunity youth. Are you a registered student organization on the campus of an HBCU? Are you interested in creating an initiative to support and advocate for opportunity youth? If you answered yes, then we would love to receive a proposal for funding from your organization. Deadline to submit is September 15, 2021!!
Appalachian Regional CommissionARC Seeks Partner for Appalachian Entrepreneurship Academy Development
The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) is accepting proposals from organizations within the Region to work in partnership with ARC on the programming, curriculum development, and execution for the Appalachian Entrepreneurship Academy (AEA). Submitted proposals should describe a strategy for developing a residential summer camp experience for approximately 26 high school students on a college campus in the Appalachian Region. Proposals are due by 5:00 p.m. ET, September 3 and should be submitted via a PDF copy as one document to academies@arc.gov.
National Science FoundationThe National Science Foundation is beginning a national search for the Assistant Director for Social, Behavioral, and Economic Sciences (SBE) and we seek your help in identifying visionary candidates. The new Assistant Director (AD) will succeed Dr. Arthur (Skip) Lupia, who has served with distinction since 2018.
The Assistant Director, SBE, leads a Directorate containing the Division of Behavorial and Cognitive Sciences (BCS), the Division of Social and Economic Sciences (SES), the SBE Office of Multidisciplinary Activities (SMA), and the National Center for Science and Engineering Statistics (NCSES). Together, the Directorate’s portfolio encompasses a broad range of the social, behavioral, and economic sciences with a total budget of nearly $283 million. The enclosed information sheet summarizes the Directorate’s activities, the responsibilities of the position, and the criteria for the search.
I am pleased that Dr. Robert Groves, Executive Vice President and Provost at Georgetown University, will chair the search committee. We seek your help in identifying candidates who are outstanding leaders, have a deep sense of scholarship, and understand the issues facing the social, behavioral, and economic science communities, particularly in education, innovation, and fundamental research. Candidates must also have the skills and temperament to serve effectively as a key member of the NSF senior management team, working with the NSF Director and other Assistant Directors on interdisciplinary activities. The AD/SBE also interacts with the executive and legislative branches of government and must be able to communicate effectively with leaders in business, industry, and philanthropy.
Employment in the position may be on a temporary or permanent basis in the Federal Service or by temporary assignment under provisions of the Intergovernmental Personnel Act. We welcome recommendations of individuals from any sector, including academia, industry, and government. The National Science Foundation is an equal opportunity employer committed to engaging a highly qualified staff that reflects the diversity of our nation.
Please send your recommendations, including any supporting information that you might be able to provide, to the AD/SBE Search Advisory Committee via e-mail to sbesrch@nsf.gov. In light of COVID-19, we cannot receive recommendations by conventional mail. Please submit your recommendations by September 13, 2021.
Nuclear Regulatory CommissionNotice of Funding Opportunity Announcement
The Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) issued its Fiscal Year 2021 Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) for the University Nuclear Leadership Program (formerly the Integrated University Program), Scholarship and Fellowship Education Grant, Faculty Development Grant, and Trade School and Community College Scholarship Grant. The NOFO is now available at grants.gov and closes on October 4, 2021, to go directly to the NOFO, click link below. All institutions of higher education are encouraged to apply.
U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO), the University Nuclear Leadership Program (formerly the Integrated University Program), Scholarship and Fellowship Education Grant, Faculty Development Grant, and Trade School and Community College Scholarship Grant, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021The NRC will also need reviewers for faculty development, scholarship, fellowship, and trade school & community college scholarship proposals. Each reviewer will be assigned 5 – 8 proposals for review (depending on the number of proposals received) and will be expected to participate on a review panel teleconference. The tentative timeframe for the review process is November/early December.We ask that only serious and dedicated individuals volunteer to assist us as we diligently strive to continue the success of the NRC grant program.
If you are interested in serving on a panel, please respond with the program you’d like to review (i.e., faculty development, scholarship and fellowship, and trade school & community college scholarship).
If you are interested and/or have questions, please contact:
Nancy Hebron-Isreal; Program Manager, Sr. Grants Administrative Specialist
Program Management, Policy Development and Analysis
Office of Nuclear Regulatory Research
U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission
Nancy.Hebron-Isreal@nrc.gov; 301-415-6996
Feel free to forward this message to others that may be interested.
Federal Mediation and Conciliation ServiceFMCS is Seeking Collaboration with Universities
The Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service (FMCS) believes that there is a great mutual benefit to be gained through collaboration with academic institutions. FMCS mediators, with their wealth of practical experience, have much to contribute to the learning and research in the field of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR). At the same time, FMCS mediators are always curious to learn from the cutting-edge research and methods of practice that originate at the university level. For these reasons, FMCS is pleased to make our second call for collaborators under its university collaboration program. Some ways in which FMCS might collaborate with universities through this program include:
Training of FMCS mediators by university professors in research, theory, and practice to expand their skill sets.Guest lecturing at universities by FMCS mediators.Participation by FMCS mediators in university-related conferences.Collaborating to further research in the field of ADR.Exchanges about various models of mediation and mediation techniques, as well as best practices for their use in different conflict situations.Collaboration in the design of training curricula, practice-based role plays, and other activities for both university courses and FMCS external programming.Facilitation of meetings and conference panels at both FMCS and university events.University participation in FMCS conferences, including the biennial National Labor-Management Conference.University participation in the various state and regional labor-management conferences that FMCS plays a major role in administering.University participation in the multitude of activities to strengthen conflict-management and resolution in the federal sector in which FMCS plays a majorIf you represent a university and have an idea for a possible collaboration between FMCS and your institution, please complete our online request form. FMCS will review all submissions to determine whether there is a mutual benefit to the Agency and the institution, as well as to confirm that the project furthers the mission of FMCS. FMCS reserves the right to not enter into collaborative arrangements based on these criteria. For more information about the program and possible activities, please see the “FMCS Collaboration with Universities” page on our website.
