National and Federal Opportunities for the week ending September 3, 2021!

HBCU Announcements

2021 National HBCU Week Conference will take place September 7-10, 2021 and will be 100% Virtual. No in person events, sessions or meetings! To register visit:https://cvent.me/0KoRwB



National Telecommunications and Information AdministrationTake a look at this available opportunity for HBCUs and HACUs to get telecommunications support. If there are contacts in either community – they might be interested in applying?

Go here – https://www.ntia.gov/federal-register-notice/2021/connecting-minority-communities-pilot-program-final-rule



Upcoming Virtual Events

U.S. Agency for International Development

USAID HBCU International Development Conference

The Annual USAID Historically Black College and University International Development Conference. The Conference will be held Sept 15-16, 2021. It will cover Global Health, Humanitarian Assistance, and Resilience and Food Security and will include a Career Expo. For more information, please view the USAID HBCU International Development Conference.pdf



U.S. Department of JusticeHate Crimes Webinars

DOJ’s Community Relations Service, Civil Rights Division, and Office of Community Oriented Policing Services prepared two webinars on preventing hate crimes on campuses. You can find additional information here: https://www.justice.gov/crs/highlights/hate-crimes-webinar-colleges-universities



U.S. Office of Personnel ManagementThe U.S. Office of Personnel Management is offering FREE webinars!

Writing Your Federal Resume Interested in a Federal Government job and learning from the experts? The staff of the Recruitment Policy and Outreach (RPO) division at the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) will present an in-depth webinar that provides attendees with the tips and tools needed to write a federal resume.

Thursday, September 23, 2021 @ 2:00 p.m. REGISTER

Navigating USAJOBS – Finding and Applying for Federal Jobs Join the staff of the Recruitment Policy and Outreach (RPO) division of the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), for an in-depth webinar that provides a step-by-step process for navigating USAJOBS. We cover job searching, creating your account/profile, reviewing Job Opportunity Announcements, applying, and application status.

Monday, September 20, 2021 @ 11:00 a.m. REGISTER

Interviewing Join the staff of the Recruitment Policy and Outreach (RPO) division of the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), for an in-depth webinar on the Federal Government interview process. It explains the types of interviews, delivery methods, common questions, responding using the S.T.A.R. (Situation/Task, Action, Result) method.

Thursday, September 9, 2021 @ 2:00 p.m. REGISTER

Thursday, September 16, @ 1:00 p.m. REGISTER



The inaugural HBCU Technology Conference 2021 presented by HP and in partnership with 11 founding member HBCU institutions. This conference is an important part of our partnership with and commitment to HBCUs. We’re thrilled to invite you to join us for this special event.

‌The conference is offered at no cost and will be held virtually over five asynchronous half-day sessions.

‌Dates: September 14, 16, 22, 28 and 30 Time: 11:00am ET – 3:00pm ET

‌Our theme is “Tradition. Excellence. Transformation. Empowering HBCUs to meet 21st Century Student needs.” The conference will focus on the future of Higher Education at HBCUs and the role of digital transformation in that future. We invite participation from across each HBCU campus. To register, visit the HBCU Technology Conference website.

‌With digital transformation requiring pervasiveness throughout HBCU institutions, we have built conference tracks with content to inspire your school’s community, with engaging general sessions and keynote speakers to unify the tracks and create an overarching call to action.

Visit the HBCU Technology Conference website to register and learn more.



Employment Opportunities

Health Resources and Services AdministrationCareer Opportunities with HRSA

To learn more about hiring opportunities with HRSA, please visit:

https://www.usajobs.gov/Search/Results?l=&l=&a=HE34&wma=15509



U.S. Department of LaborIn our continued efforts to share federal career opportunities with Federal Colleagues, Students, Veteran groups, Military Spouses, Schedule A community, Affinity groups, Community and Public Networks, I invite you to share this weeks’ DOL highlighted job vacancy announcement information.

Below is sampling of this weeks’ job announcement highlights. FULL list of application links for all DOL career opportunities can be found at https://www.usajobs.gov/Search?d=DL

DIRECT application must be made via www.usajobs.gov

As of 8/26/21 there are 92 DOL agency career opportunities!. List changes daily! Check it out!



The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) is sharing links to our lists of career and internship opportunities, along with other information of interest to potential applicants.



Career & Internship Vacancies

To view and apply for FWS positions, please click here: FWS Vacancy Announcements. If you have a question about a specific position vacancy, please contact the Human Resources point of contact listed at the bottom of the announcement.

For more information about FWS careers and available internship opportunities, please visit our FWS Recruitment Opportunities page. You can also explore and learn more about the careers we have at FWS and others within the Department of the Interior by clicking here.



Career Spotlight: Digital Strategist (Public Affairs Specialist)

Digital Strategists support the FWS’s conservation mission by leveraging new media and emerging technologies, including social media platforms, to connect the American people with public lands, wildlife, and more. These employees play a vital role in communicating the agency’s work to public audiences. They use creative storytelling, compelling visuals, and digital trends to engage diverse audiences online. Digital strategists apply skills in strategic communications, data analytics, marketing, customer service, and more.

Learn more about Public Affairs Specialist Careers within the Department of Interior.

You can find available Public Affairs-related jobs on USAJobs.gov. This job series generally requires excellent oral and written communications skills, experience communicating with diverse stakeholders, and ability to work well with others and translate complex information for non-technical audiences.

We’re currently hiring a Digital Strategist (Public Affairs Specialist) position located within the Office of External Affairs – Division of Marketing Communications. This position will report to the Service’s Headquarters office in Falls Church, Virginia – location is negotiable after selection.



Student Opportunities

Girls Who Invest is excited to announce that the application for our 2022 summer programs is now open! As part of our mission to increase the number of women leaders in the investment management industry, we welcome applications from sophomore students across all majors for this year’s Summer Intensive Program and Online Intensive Programs. We also welcome applications from first-year students for our Online Intensive Program. Why Girls Who Invest? We offer:



Free education on fundamental finance and investing concepts.

on fundamental finance and investing concepts. Opportunities for paid internships with leading investment firms.

with leading investment firms. Mentorship from industry professionals with years of experience.

from industry professionals with years of experience. A supportive community by your side as you start your career and beyond!

What programs are available?



Summer Intensive Program: Four weeks of free academic instruction from leading professors followed by a six-week paid internship with one of 110+ partner investment firms. (Open to college sophomores).

Four weeks of free academic instruction from leading professors followed by a six-week paid internship with one of 110+ partner investment firms. (Open to college sophomores). Online Intensive Program: A free, self-guided educational experience that offers the opportunity to learn from the CFA Institute, Wall Street Prep, and Wharton Online. (Open to college first-years and sophomores).

Who is eligible?



All majors are welcome – no finance experience is necessary!

Applicants must be studying at a four-year U.S. college or university or have a guaranteed transfer to one.

When is the deadline to apply?Early Action: Wednesday, September 15, 2021 Regular Decision: Friday, October 29, 2021 Learn more about our programs and application by joining one of our upcoming information sessions.



Presidential Management Fellows ProgramJoin us for an info session on the PMF Program for HBCU students on 9/22!

Are you currently pursuing or have you recently completed your advanced degree (Master’s, PhD, JD, etc.)? Are you interested in an exciting and rewarding career in public service, and are you ready to lead in confronting the nation’s challenges in public health, environment, employment, education, national security, and more? Look no further than the PMF Program. The PMF Program is looking for eligible students at HBCUs to apply for this unique opportunity to launch your career in government, and we invite you to join us for an info session on 9/22 hosted by the PMF Program Office and the White House Initiative on HBCU.

Please RSVP using the following link and prior to the session you will receive an email with details for accessing the info session: https://pmfinfosessionforhbcustudents.eventbrite.com

This info session will provide a general overview of the Presidential Management Fellows (PMF) Program, details about the 2022 application cycle, and, if time permits, allow for any questions. The session will also feature HBCU PMF Alumni from NASA, EPA, and USAID. This session is open to graduate students (and recent grads) across all academic disciplines. This webinar will be hosted on Microsoft Teams and closed captioning will be provided.



The Minority University Research & Education Project (MUREP) Innovation and Tech Transfer Idea Competition (MITTIC) is a spinoff challenge established to develop new ideas for commercialization by seeking concept papers from multi-disciplinary student teams enrolled at minority serving institutions (MSIs). This challenge provides the unique opportunity to advance the world of tomorrow, and the Artemis Generation, by building new and advanced commercial products from NASA-created technology. A letter of intent is due by September 7, 2021 at 1 p.m. EDT. Visit the MITTIC website to learn more and find out how to get involved.

MITTIC Overview

Student teams are composed of four or five core team members, who can be undergraduate or graduate students, along with a primary investigator (PI) who is employed by the institution. Each team selects one NASA intellectual property (IP) from a list and uses that technology as the basis for their new commercialized concept.At least one member of each proposing team must complete a L’SPACE concept academy as a prerequisite to submitting a concept paper to MITTIC. This is to ensure quality proposals are received from each team.Selected teams (up to 8) are invited to participate in a virtual immersion experience through NASA’s Johnson Space Center in April 2022. Teams will refine and finalize their concept pitch through a preliminary pitch review (PPR) and virtual poster session.Teams interact with subject matter experts in STEM and business-related fields and participate in guided virtual tours of Johnson facilities.Experience concludes with a culminating event: Space Tank. Teams provide their final pitch to a panel of judges and the winner of MITTIC 2022 is selected.Each team can earn incentives of up to $5,000 for meeting milestones and submitting deliverables to be used in support of team activities.Core team members are also given the opportunity to apply for internships at any of the NASA centers.The MITTIC 2022 winning team is awarded an additional $10,000 for prototype development and invited to attend an additional immersion experience through NASA’s Ames Research Center in May 2022.2022 Competition

Here’s a look at the IPs available for MITTIC 2022:

MITTIC is a unique NASA Spinoff Challenge that utilizes NASA’s unique STEM resources in concert with business and entrepreneurial skills. It is a great opportunity to engage with NASA technology, experts, and businesses.

To get started on your MITTIC journey, visit our website, or submit your letter of intent.

-OR-

Join our team for one of our information sessions to learn more.*

Friday, September 3, 2021 @ 12:30 p.m. EDT

*If you are unable to attend one of our live sessions, click here to view one of our previously recorded sessions.

The deadline to receive letters of intent for MITTIC 2022 is September 7, 2021, at 1 p.m. EDT.

Any additional inquiries can be made via email to HQ-MITTIC@mail.nasa.gov.



U.S. Department of LaborThe U.S. Department of Labor-Solicitors office looking for graduating law students or recent graduates to apply to their Honors Program. US Department of Labor’s Office of the Solicitor welcomes applications from graduating law students, recent graduates to join Honors Program | U.S. Department of Labor (dol.gov)

Criteria: To be eligible, applicants must graduate from law school in the spring or summer of 2021 or finish a fellowship or judicial clerkship in time to start the Honors Program in September 2022. Selection is highly competitive; academic achievement, writing skills, law review or moot court experience, clinic or extracurricular activities, and demonstrated interest in government service or public interest law will be factors in the selection process.

Apply to join the Honors Program in the Office of the Solicitor of Labor on USAJOBS.gov. Applications must be received by 11:59 p.m. EDT on Sept. 13, 2021.



AmeriCorps VISTA: Get the Basics

Wednesday, Sept 8, 2-3 p.m. ET

Register



AmeriCorps VISTA: Get the Basics

Wednesday, Sept 8, 2-3 p.m. ET

Register



Learn the Value of AmeriCorps Service

Interested in addressing local challenges in communities across the country while developing job skills and earning money for school?

Join us for a virtual information session to find out if a year or summer as an AmeriCorps member serving with the VISTA program could be right for you. We’ll share service opportunities, benefits, requirements, and more.



National and Federal Opportunities

Secure Seed Funding For A Local Initiative!!!

Unite Inc is proud to announce our newest initiative sponsored by OYUnited. We are looking to fund student let initiatives aimed to support opportunity youth. Are you a registered student organization on the campus of an HBCU? Are you interested in creating an initiative to support and advocate for opportunity youth? If you answered yes, then we would love to receive a proposal for funding from your organization. Deadline to submit is September 15, 2021!!

Click Here For More Information



U.S. Department of LaborPlease find below a funding opportunity for the following types of Higher Education Institutions. Other eligible organizations are listed in Section III. Eligibility Information 1. Eligible Applicants within the funding announcement.

Hispanic-serving InstitutionsHistorically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs)Tribally Controlled Colleges and Universities (TCCUs)Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian Serving InstitutionsAsian American Native American Pacific Islander Serving Institutions (AANAPISIs)FDA Support for Conferences and Scientific Meetings (R13 Clinical Trial Not Allowed) Funding Opportunity link below

Letter of Intent Due Date: 8 weeks prior to the selected application due date. Prior approval (advance permission to apply) in the form of a Letter of Intent is required before submission of an application for conference support. Advance permission to submit an application must be requested early in the process and must be submitted no later than 8 weeks before the selected application due date. Letter(s) of Intent received after 8 weeks prior to the application submission date will not be accepted. NOTE: This is very important. Applicant will not be allowed to submit a proposal if your do not submit a Letter of Intent.

Instructions for content and submission of Letter of Intent is located in Part 2. Full Text of Announcement – Section I. Funding Opportunity Description – Advanced Permission to submit an Application within the funding announcement see link above.

The FDA Center/Office that the application/applicant is seeking advanced permission to apply to is Office of Regulatory Affairs (ORA)All submitted proposals for the FDA Scientific Conference Grant must align the proposed conference with ORA objectives. Click on ORA above for more information about ORA and view ORA Vision, Mission, and Values & ORA Overview.Application Due Date: October 12, 2021 by 11:59 PM Eastern Time.For additional information regarding the FDA Scientific Conference Grant please visit the website via the link.



National Aeronautics and Space Administration NASA MUREP High Volume Pre-Proposal Call

A pre-proposal teleconference for NASA’s MUREP High Volume will be held on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 3:00 PM Eastern Time.The Minority University Research and Education Project (MUREP) in NASA’s Office of STEM Engagement (OSTEM), in collaboration with the NASA Aeronautics Research Institute (NARI) of the Aeronautics Research Mission Directorate (ARMD) calls for eligible U.S. Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs) to lead post-secondary education teams that will collaborate with other domestic entities including small businesses, to respond to gaps in the U.S. aerospace high-volume manufacturing supply chain ecosystem. The goal for MUREP High Volume is to develop a significant scientific, engineering, and/or technology manufacturing and supply chain network led by MSIs that aligns with aerospace NASA and/or industry (public or private) high-volume manufacturing and supply chain ecosystem needs for national competitiveness. Awards will be made up to a maximum of $250,000 per year for 3 years. For general inquiries, contact: MUREPARMD@nasaprs.com. Please visit the MUREP High Volume home page in NSPIRES for the teleconference login/dial-in information.



National Science FoundationThe National Science Foundation is beginning a national search for the Assistant Director for Social, Behavioral, and Economic Sciences (SBE) and we seek your help in identifying visionary candidates. The new Assistant Director (AD) will succeed Dr. Arthur (Skip) Lupia, who has served with distinction since 2018.

The Assistant Director, SBE, leads a Directorate containing the Division of Behavorial and Cognitive Sciences (BCS), the Division of Social and Economic Sciences (SES), the SBE Office of Multidisciplinary Activities (SMA), and the National Center for Science and Engineering Statistics (NCSES). Together, the Directorate’s portfolio encompasses a broad range of the social, behavioral, and economic sciences with a total budget of nearly $283 million. The enclosed information sheet summarizes the Directorate’s activities, the responsibilities of the position, and the criteria for the search.

I am pleased that Dr. Robert Groves, Executive Vice President and Provost at Georgetown University, will chair the search committee. We seek your help in identifying candidates who are outstanding leaders, have a deep sense of scholarship, and understand the issues facing the social, behavioral, and economic science communities, particularly in education, innovation, and fundamental research. Candidates must also have the skills and temperament to serve effectively as a key member of the NSF senior management team, working with the NSF Director and other Assistant Directors on interdisciplinary activities. The AD/SBE also interacts with the executive and legislative branches of government and must be able to communicate effectively with leaders in business, industry, and philanthropy.

Employment in the position may be on a temporary or permanent basis in the Federal Service or by temporary assignment under provisions of the Intergovernmental Personnel Act. We welcome recommendations of individuals from any sector, including academia, industry, and government. The National Science Foundation is an equal opportunity employer committed to engaging a highly qualified staff that reflects the diversity of our nation.

Please send your recommendations, including any supporting information that you might be able to provide, to the AD/SBE Search Advisory Committee via e-mail to sbesrch@nsf.gov. In light of COVID-19, we cannot receive recommendations by conventional mail. Please submit your recommendations by September 13, 2021.

To see the full announcement, click here.



Nuclear Regulatory CommissionNotice of Funding Opportunity Announcement

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) issued its Fiscal Year 2021 Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) for the University Nuclear Leadership Program (formerly the Integrated University Program), Scholarship and Fellowship Education Grant, Faculty Development Grant, and Trade School and Community College Scholarship Grant. The NOFO is now available at grants.gov and closes on October 4, 2021, to go directly to the NOFO, click link below. All institutions of higher education are encouraged to apply.

U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO), the University Nuclear Leadership Program (formerly the Integrated University Program), Scholarship and Fellowship Education Grant, Faculty Development Grant, and Trade School and Community College Scholarship Grant, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021The NRC will also need reviewers for faculty development, scholarship, fellowship, and trade school & community college scholarship proposals. Each reviewer will be assigned 5 – 8 proposals for review (depending on the number of proposals received) and will be expected to participate on a review panel teleconference. The tentative timeframe for the review process is November/early December.We ask that only serious and dedicated individuals volunteer to assist us as we diligently strive to continue the success of the NRC grant program.

If you are interested in serving on a panel, please respond with the program you’d like to review (i.e., faculty development, scholarship and fellowship, and trade school & community college scholarship).

If you are interested and/or have questions, please contact:

Nancy Hebron-Isreal; Program Manager, Sr. Grants Administrative Specialist

Program Management, Policy Development and Analysis

Office of Nuclear Regulatory Research

U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission

Nancy.Hebron-Isreal@nrc.gov; 301-415-6996

Feel free to forward this message to others that may be interested.

