National and Federal Opportunities
HBCU News
|EPA Environmental Justice Video Challenge!What: We just launched the Environmental Justice Video Challenge for Students. The challenge asks student teams from colleges and universities to submit a video that demonstrates innovative approaches to identify and characterize an EJ issue(s) in a community using data and publicly available tools. Participants will have the chance to win cash prizes and other benefits.
Date: The challenge is open now through April 1, 2022. We have an informational webinar on Dec. 6 where folks can learn more about the challenge and ask questions.
Social media: Our first social media post is up here if you can would like to retweet: https://twitter.com/EPAresearch/status/1455929030239297552
|Federal HBCU Interagency Working Group, Arts, History, Humanities and CultureSign up for the newsletter from the Arts, Humanities & History Cluster of the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities and receive news about grant opportunities, events, and grantee highlights from the National Endowment for the Arts, National Endowment for the Humanities, Advisory Council on Historic Preservation, Institute of Museum and Library Services, and the Department of Education.
|HBCU -LEEA presents” HBCU Proud”HBCU-LEEA presents “HBCU Proud”, a virtual visit into the more than 100 HBCU’s around the nation. Learn about these institutions, view “on campus” videos, hear student testimonials, connect to their websites, and social media platforms, and appreciate the impact of the HBCU experience on young lives.
This experience is brought to the HBCU-LEEA by the website designed, hosted and published by HBCU First Inc.
Upcoming Virtual Events
|Energizing STEM Webinar!November 30, 2021 | 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM EST
Join Department of Education and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to learn about our programs, student competitions, and workforce development efforts to expand the diversity of the energy workforce and deliver results in the fight against climate change.
“We are missing out on untapped talent … leaving us with narrower innovation, and insufficient solutions to the problems we face. We simply can’t abide blind spots like this—particularly as we work towards our transition to clean energy…an inclusive transition, offering benefits to every community.” — Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm
Host: Patti Curtis, Noyce/Lettvin STEM Education Fellow, U.S. Department of Education
Moderator: Christy Jackiewicz, Chief, Minority Educational Institutions Division, U.S. Department of Energy
Speakers:
Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm (video)Kerene Tayloe, Consultant, Office of Economic Impact and Diversity, DOE, on the Inclusive Energy Innovation PrizeDavid Canty and Alexander Godinez-Robinson, DOE, on the National Nuclear Security Administration’s Minority Serving Institution Partnership ProgramCarolyn Gay, Infrastructure Systems Analyst, DOE, on the CyberForce CompetitionHolly Carr, Director of the Solar Decathlon, Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, DOEMelinda Higgins, Tribal STEM Advisor, Office of Nuclear Energy, DOE, on STEM education in tribal communitiesA closed-captioned recording will be available 48 hours after the event. If you require other accommodations to participate in this event, email Patti.Curtis@ed.gov or call 202.453.6768 by November 15, 2021.
Register Now by clicking HERE
|NASA MUREP Aerospace High Volume Cooperative AgreementDEADLINE EXTENSION AND WEBINAR! NASA’s MUREP Aerospace High Volume Manufacturing and Supply Chain Management Cooperative Agreement (MUREP High Volume) has extended the proposal deadline to December 10, 2021. This award is an opportunity for your Minority Serving Institution (MSI) to help address the bottleneck in domestic aerospace high-volume manufacturing created by the increased interest and demand for unmanned aircraft systems (drones) and urban air mobility applications.
To review the solicitation requirements and the previous teleconference recording and slides, visit the High Volume NSPIRES page. Don’t miss out on this great opportunity to support strengthening the resiliency and capacity of American manufacturing and supply chain.
Student Opportunities, Internships & Employment Opportunities
|U.S. Department of Labor Job Opportunities!FULL list of application links for all DOL career opportunities can be found at https://www.usajobs.gov/Search?d=DL
DIRECT application must be made via www.usajobs.gov As of 11/18/21 there are 91 DOL agency career opportunities!. List changes daily! Check it out!
|Giant Eagle Jobs – Information TechnologyGiant Eagle Jobs – Information Technology
|2022-2023 SRCD U.S. Policy Fellowship Programs Call for ApplicationsThe Society for Research in Child Development (SRCD) is seeking applicants for its prestigious SRCD U.S. Policy Fellowship Programs for the 2022-2023 academic year. The goals of the federal and state post-doctoral fellowship programs are to:
provide fellows with firsthand experience in federal or state policymaking, implementation, and evaluation;provide federal and state executive branch agencies and Congress greater access to research expertise on a diverse range of child development topics to enhance evidence-based policy development, implementation, and evaluation; and build a network of experts that bridge developmental science, federal and state policymaking, and practice.Federal Policy Fellowship ProgramThere are two types of federal fellowships: congressional and executive branch. Both fellowships are full-time immersion experiences in Washington, D.C., where fellows work as resident scholars within congressional or federal executive branch agency offices. We welcome applications from early, mid-career, and advanced professionals. The online application portal will be open by December 1. Visit the SRCD website for requirements and to access the application portal. The application deadline for the Federal Policy Fellowship is January 4, 2022, 11:59PM Eastern.
Learn More about THE FEDERAL POLICY FELLOWSHIP and APPLY
State Policy Fellowship ProgramThis post-doctoral fellowship is a full-immersion experience, where fellows work as resident scholars in state executive branch agency offices. Fellows will receive support from a state supervisor and an academic mentor during the fellowship experience. The online portal to submit applications will be open by December 1. Visit the SRCD website for application requirements and to access the application portal. The application deadline for State Policy Post-doctoral Fellowship is January 24, 2022, 11:59PM Eastern
Learn More about THE STATE POLICY FELLOWSHIP and APPLY
|Want to connect with a former fellow before applying? We’ve heard from previous fellows that it is helpful to speak with former fellows about the application process and/or their fellowship experiences. View this list of previous SRCD Policy Fellows. Check out these other resources about the SRCD Policy Fellowship Program:
[VIDEO] SRCD21: SRCD Policy Fellowship Panel with the 2020-2021 Policy Fellows[VIDEO] SRCD21: BIPOC Reflections on the SRCD Policy Fellowships with fellowship alumni who identify as BIPOCFormer Fellows’ Spotlight columns and Professional PortfoliosIf you need any accommodations for the application process, would like to set up a connection with a former fellow, or have other questions, please contact: policyfellowships@srcd.org
|HBCU Student Opportunity!The HBCU Founders Initiative, along with the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) and VentureWell, is collaborating with Verizon and Clinton Global Initiative University to ensure there is support, engagement with, and representation of HBCU students in the Verizon Forward for Good Challenge. The Challenge seeks to tackle society’s greatest challenges across education, environment and climate change, peace and human rights, poverty alleviation, and public health.
Teams must include current undergraduate and graduate students enrolled at U.S. institutions. Finalists will receive access to intensive summer entrepreneurship training with accelerator partner VentureWell, seed funding, and living stipends to advance their solutions.
For more about the initiative and for help positioning your application in the best possible way please fill out the form and check out the support sessions offerings found in the link below. https://www.hbcufi.org/forward-for-good
|Are you a HBCU student who wants to learn more about entrepreneurship & technology while still in school?If so, the Black Student Talk Tech (BSTT) Fellows program is for you! Black Students Talk Tech is an immersive experience–led and taught by Black tech leaders–for rising junior and senior students to develop tangible skills to launch their technology business or career. Students will participate in multidisciplinary workshops, mentor sessions, and panel discussions that will prepare them to compete for an all expense paid trip to New York City to meet serial entrepreneurs, investors and tech executives!!
|Apply to the program here: https://black-women-talk-tech.breezy.hr/p/1aa2c3395df9-black-students-talk-tech-2021-fellows-application
The deadline is November 30th so get them in! Please contact nina@blackwomentalktech.com for more information about the Black Student Tech program.
|U.S. Department of Agriculture is Hiring!The USDA 1890 National Scholars Program was established in 1992. The program provides full tuition, fees, books, work experience, room, and board. When the student has completed the academic and summer work requirements of the scholarship, USDA may convert the student to a permanent employee without further competition. The USDA/1890 National Scholars Program is available to high school seniors entering their freshman year of college and rising college sophomores and juniors. The application deadline is January 31, 2022. See the FY 2022 High School Application (PDF, 1.8 MB) and the FY 2022 College Application (PDF, 833 KB) and contact 1890init@usda.gov for more details.
USDA’s 1994 Tribal Land-Grant Colleges and Universities Program
There are 35 federally recognized tribal colleges and universities (also known as “1994s”), designated as land-grant institutions through the Equity in Educational Land-Grant Status Act of 1994. For reservation communities, these 1994 land-grant institutions help improve the lives and career opportunities for Native students and the communities at large. 1994 institutions support research, education, and extension programs that enhance local agriculture and food production.
The USDA 1994 Tribal Scholars Program.
The program provides full tuition, employment, employee benefits, fees, and books each year for up to 4 years to selected students pursuing a bachelor’s degree in agriculture, food science, natural resource science, or a related academic discipline at one of 35 federally recognized tribal colleges and universities. The scholarship may be renewed each year, contingent upon satisfactory academic performance and normal progress toward the bachelor’s degree.
Trainee and Scholarship Opportunity – Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS)
The Food Production and Conservation Business Centers (FPAC) has 10 paid training positions, each of which it will provide a scholarship through the USDA 1994 Tribal Scholarship Program. These are intended to lead to permanent employment with the United States Department of Agriculture.
USDA 1994 Tribal Scholars Program Phone: 202-720-6350 Email: 1994@usda.gov natural reso
|This announcement is for all Current Students, Graduating Seniors, Recent Graduates, Alumni, and Other Job Seekers!!Interested in a Challenging Career? Ever Thought About a Career in Agriculture? If so, please view the attached flyer for information on how to apply for a position under the Pathways Program. USDA FPAC is Hiring!
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Production and Conservation (FPAC) mission area has over 600 paid student internships and entry-level career opportunities under the Pathways Program. The opening date for the Student Internship Program is October 12th and the opening date for Recent Graduate opportunities is October 18th.
Apply at www.usajob.gov! The announcement periods vary for the student internships and recent graduates programs!
Here’s the link to view FPAC positions currently posted: https://www.usajobs.gov/Search/Results?a=AG99&a=AG16&a=AGFA&a=AG08&show=hp&show=ag&hp=student&hp=graduates&p=1
|U.S. Department of EnergyU.S. Department of Energy’s Mickey Leland Energy Fellowship Audience: Undergraduate and Graduate Students Who Are U.S. Citizens Application Deadline: Jan. 10, 2022 Contact: mlef@hq.doe.gov
The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Mickey Leland Energy Fellowship (MLEF) Program is currently accepting applications for their Summer 2022 program. This 10-week summer research fellowship is for undergraduate and graduate students in STEM majors seeking to gain experience in energy research. Participants complete a cutting edge research project at one of DOE’s national laboratories or at DOE headquarters under the mentorship of our scientists and engineers. Participants receive a stipend, travel and housing assistance.
|2021 U.S.-Brazil Innovation Fund Grant CompetitionAll higher education institutions in the United States are invited to apply for a grant competition with SENAI (Brazilian National Service of Industrial Training) Higher Education Schools and Innovation Institutes. The competition is sponsored by the 100,000 Strong in the Americas Initiative. Proposals must promote academic exchange and training for students in the fields of: i) Internet of Things (IoT), ii) Cloud Computing, iii) Big Data, iv) Cybersecurity, v) Artificial Intelligence, vi) Environment & Climate Solutions, vii) Human Rights and Public Policy, viii) Health Sciences and Public Health, ix) Education (Technology & Distance/Virtual Ed), x) Biotechnology, xi) Business Development, xii) Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH), xiii) Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM). The intent of this Innovation Fund grant competition is to award up to six (6) Innovation Fund Grants of up to US$34,250 each to selected proposals co-developed by teams of U.S. and Brazilian eligible institutions (SENAI Higher Education Schools and Innovation Institutes), pending the proposal evaluation and selection process. Application Period: October 14, 2021 – March 28, 2022 For more information, visit: http://www.100kstrongamericas.org/grants/
|U.S. Fish and Wildlife ServiceThe U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) is sharing links to our lists of career and internship opportunities, along with other information of interest to potential applicants.
To view and apply for FWS positions, please click here: FWS Vacancy Announcements. If you have a question about a specific position vacancy, please contact the Human Resources point of contact listed at the bottom of the announcement.
For more information about FWS careers and available internship opportunities, please visit our FWS Recruitment Opportunities page. You can also explore and learn more about the careers we have at FWS and others within the Department of the Interior by clicking here.
The Entertainment Law & Policy Fellowship, is the result of a partnership between the Motion Picture Association and the Entertainment Industry College Outreach Program. It is the first of its kind to serve recent graduates from Historically Black Colleges & Universities, Hispanic Serving Institutions and other minority serving institutions. This prestigious program eliminates systemic barriers to entry by providing selected Fellows with housing, travel and pay stipends to participate in the year-long program. Fellows will gain relevant work experience working with MPA member studios, interacting with senior-level industry executives and policy makers, while building the skills needed to prepare them to lead as future law and policy leaders.
This pipeline solution program is designed to equip a talent pool ready-for-hire in today’s global creative workforce. Fellows will join EICOP’s thriving HBCU in LA alumni network upon completion of the program to ensure they have the support and resources needed to successfully navigate their professional career goals.
All applicants must have a demonstrated interested and focus in entertainment law and/or policy. The program will take place between Washington, DC and Los Angeles.
APPLY TODAY
|HBCU In LA Internship Program NOW OPEN!!It’s time for us to begin our search for the next cohort of HBCU Scholars and to let the HBCU community know that the HBCU in LA Internship Program application is now open!! I The application officially opened September 10th and will close December 20, 2021 at 11:59pm PST.
Begin your application now HERE!
The Entertainment Industry College Outreach Program “HBCU in LA Internship Program” application for Summer 2022 will open September 10th!
We are looking for the best and brightest diverse student leaders to participate in this historic program. It is for both undergraduate and graduate students from HBCUs and other predominantly minority-serving institutions.
This highly competitive program is open to students of all majors with a genuine interest and passion to pursue a career in the Entertainment, Media, Sports, Music, E-Sports, Communication, and Technology industry. Students accepted into the program will be immersed in an 8-10 week intensive internship experience working behind the scenes with major studios, networks, agencies, record labels, production companies, and other leading industry organizations.
Begin your application now HERE!
|SmithsonianTHE ROBERT FREDERICK SMITH APPLIED PUBLIC HISTORY FELLOWSHIP FOR HBCU GRADUATES
The Robert Frederick Smith Applied Public History Fellowship for HBCU Graduates offers a two-year appointment providing advanced training and scholarly support in public history, museum management, outreach programming, and partnership building.
Applications are due January 15, 2022.
For more information, please visit: https://nmaahc.si.edu/connect/osp/robert-frederick-applied-public-history-fellowship-for-hbcu-graduates
|USAID AWARD OPPORTUNITY for HBCUs and MSIs!!LASER PULSE is pleased to announce the Minority Serving Institutions Request for Application (MSI-RFA) that will fund research awards for collaboration between an existing USAID activity (i.e. project or program) and researchers from Higher Education Institutions in developing countries. MSI research will better inform the current or future iterations of a given ongoing USAID activity, by identifying a new research component (or a solution co-developed with a researcher), which will lead to increased impact of the activity on its intended beneficiaries.
Eligible Lead Institutions: Only Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs) as defined by the United States Department of Education are eligible to apply (https://www2.ed.gov/about/offices/list/ocr/edlite-minorityinst.html) as lead institutions for this RFA. MSIs include institutions of higher education enrolling populations with significant percentages of undergraduate minority students, or that serve certain populations of minority students under various programs created by Congress. They include:
Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) – Founded before 1964Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs)Alaska Native Serving Institutions (ANSI)Native Hawaiian Serving Institutions (NHSI)Asian American and Native American Pacific Islander (AANAPI)Predominantly Black Institutions (PBI) Tribal Colleges and Universities (TCUs)This RFA is restricted to USAID partner countries that are not currently on USAID’s FY2021 special notification country list.
All USAID technical sectors are open for consideration, except for certain activities that fall under global health. Up to five (5) awards will be made, for an anticipated project duration of 12 months, with a maximum total budget of US $150,000 per award.
We hereby invite practitioners and researchers to submit letters of interest (LOI) by 14 December 2021, with Full Applications due on 14 February 2022, in accordance with all RFA submission requirements. This opportunity calls for innovative, system-level based research and associated research translation that is focused on development challenges linked to USAID Country Mission priority.
If you are interested in submitting an LOI, please go to: https://laserpulse.org/msi-rfa/. You may also download the full RFA and associated materials from the link on this page.
If you are unable to access the website, please send your LOI and later Full Application, including associated documentation, to this email: applicatiоnsubmit@laserpulse.org. If you have any technical questions, please send an email to Dr. Betty Bugusu at td@laserpulse.org.
|U.S. Department of LaborThe Employment and Training Administration has posted pre-solicitation notice 1605JE-22-R-00003 for the Operation of the Miami Job Corps Center with Outreach & Admissions and Career Transition Services on sam.gov at: https://sam.gov/opp/e6844d8a030f478eb8fe4e99c59f77ec/view.
MIAMI JOB CORPS CENTER PRE-SOLICITATION NOTICE
On or about November 30, 2021, the US Department of Labor (DOL), Office of the Assistant Secretary for Administration and Management (OASAM), Office of the Senior Procurement Executive (OSPE), Job Corps Acquisition Services (JCAS) anticipates issuing a Request for Proposal, (RFP), for Operation of the Miami Job Corps Center located at 3050 NW 183rd St., Miami Gardens, Florida 33056, which will include Outreach and Admissions (OA) and Career Transition Services (CTS) for eligible individuals participating in the Job Corps program. The RFP will be posted as a Total Small Business Set-Aside.
The Job Corps program was originally established by the Economic Opportunity Act of 1964; current authorization for the program is authorized under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) of 2014. The Job Corps program is a national residential and non-residential training and employment program administered by the US Department of Labor to address multiple barriers to employment faced by disadvantaged youth, ages 16-24 years, throughout the United States.
This effort requires the contractor to operate the aforementioned Job Corps center which includes provision of academic, career technical, career success and independent living skills, career readiness training, and support services, for a total planned On-Board Strength of 300 students, consisting of 165 residential and 135 non-residential students. The contractor shall also operate residential quarters (housing) and services for all students as applicable. The Contractor shall provide OA services in the following workforce development areas in the state of Florida. Visit https://neapmap.com for the recruitment area map.
Youth screened for the Job Corps program shall come from workforce development areas in the state of Florida as follows:
CareerSource Brevard, CareerSource Suncoast, CareerSource Heartland, CareerSource Research Coast, CareerSource Palm Beach County, CareerSource Broward, CareerSource South Florida, and CareerSource Southwest Florida.
The contractor shall ensure the annual arrival of a minimum of 380 students to the Miami Job Corps Center. The contractor will also be required to provide CTS annually for students enrolled at the Miami Job Corps Center, regardless of where the graduate or former enrollee resides or matriculates, and former enrollees within their eligibility period that separated under the prior operator.
The RFP will be available on the World Wide Web at the government point of entry, Contract Opportunities (FBO) located at https://Sam.gov. The RFP will be posted as a Total Small Business Set-Aside, will be fixed price, and will have not-to-exceed CLINS for construction, equipment, and career technical skills training. It is anticipated that the resultant contract will have a two-year base period of performance and three, one-year option periods. Due to current travel restrictions during the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Government is unable to schedule a pre-proposal conference and site visit. In lieu of a site visit, offerors are encouraged to visit the center virtually by using the following site: https://virtualtours.jcmarketplace.com. All questions must be submitted in writing and will be addressed via an amendment to the RFP.
|USDA Announces Intent to Establish an Equity Commission, Solicits Nominations for MembershipThe U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced it will establish an Equity Commission and is requesting nominations for membership on the Equity Commission Advisory Committee and Equity Commission Subcommittee on Agriculture. The Notice represents an important step towards implementing President Biden’s commitment to create an Equity Commission and the American Rescue Plan Act provision that directs USDA to “address historical discrimination and disparities in the agriculture sector… [through] one or more equity commissions to address racial equity issues within USDA and its programs.”
The Equity Commission will advise the Secretary of Agriculture by identifying USDA programs, policies, systems, structures, and practices that contribute to barriers to inclusion or access, systemic discrimination, or exacerbate or perpetuate racial, economic, health and social disparities. The Subcommittee on Agriculture will be formed concurrently and will report back to the Equity Commission and provide recommendations on issues of concern related to agriculture. Subsequent subcommittees will focus on other policy areas, such as rural community and economic development. The Equity Commission will deliver an interim report and provide actionable recommendations no later than 12 months after inception. A final report will be generated within a two-year timeframe.
USDA is soliciting nominations to consider membership on both the Equity Commission and the Subcommittee on Agriculture. Both seek to reflect a diversity in demographics, regions of the country, background, and in experience and expertise. The Office of Tribal Relations strongly encourages interested tribal leaders and Native producers to apply.
Nominations will be considered that are submitted via email or postmarked by October 27, 2021. Please submit nominations to Dr. Dewayne L. Goldmon, USDA Senior Advisor for Racial Equity, Office of the Secretary, Department of Agriculture, 1400 Independence Avenue SW, Room 6006-S, Washington, DC 20250; or send by email to: EquityCommission@usda.gov. A federal official of USDA will acknowledge receipt of nominations.
For further information, contact Dewayne L. Goldmon, Ph.D.; telephone: (202) 997-2100; email: dewayne.goldmon@usda.gov.
Read the full press release.
Read the full Federal Register notice.
|Introducing Communities LEAP (Local Energy Action Program)Last month, U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm introduced Communities LEAP (Local Energy Action Program) – a new pilot initiative to support communities currently experiencing either direct environmental justice impacts, or direct economic impacts from a shift away from historical reliance on fossil fuels. Under this pilot initiative, DOE will provide technical assistance services valued at up to a total of $16 million to support 24-36 communities to develop their own community-driven clean energy transition approach.
Register and Apply. Applicants must register to apply for this opportunity. Once registered, applicants will receive access to apply. The application deadline is December 17, 2021 at 5:00PM ET.Application Questions. Application questions, eligibility guidelines and other need-to-know information can be found in the Opportunity Announcement. DOE issued a final Opportunity Announcement on October 25th.Stay Up to Date. Sign up for Communities LEAP updates on the website.Office Hours. Communities LEAP staff is hosting two “office hour” style webinars for prospective applicants to ask questions as they prepare to apply. Questions will also be answered through CommunitiesLEAPInfo@hq.doe.gov. Register now:Tuesday, Nov. 9, 3:30pm – 5:00pm EST • Tuesday, Dec. 7, 3:30pm – 5:00pm EST
|Joint IES and NSF Funding Opportunity for National Artificial Intelligence Research InstitutesIES has partnered with the National Science Foundation (NSF) in a new funding initiative to encourage scientists to focus on research and development of AI-driven innovations to radically improve human learning and education.
As a result of this partnership, IES is providing partial funding for NSF’s National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research Institutes – Accelerating Research, Transforming Society, and Growing the American Workforce (Solicitation 22-502) under Theme 6: AI-Augmented Learning to Expand Education Opportunities and Improve Outcomes. This theme has two tracks associated with the two IES Research Centers:
Theme 6 Track A: AI-Driven Digital Platforms to Expand and Accelerate STEM Learning in PreK-12 Settings. Under Track A, NSF and the National Center for Education Research intend to fund an institute that will advance AI research on digital learning platforms and create next-generation architectures for preK-12 STEM learning. Through this track, researchers are invited to propose to study the design and implementation of AI technologies (such as intelligent/cognitive tutors) that support highly adaptable, personalized, and distributed systems to expand access, equity, and depth of learning across diverse learners, institutions, and settings.Theme 6 Track B: AI-Augmented Learning for Individuals with Disabilities. For Track B, NSF and the National Center for Special Education Research intend to fund an AI Research Institute that will advance AI-driven research and innovations for learners (birth through postsecondary) with or at risk for physical, cognitive, or social and behavioral disabilities, aiming to transform identification, assessment, and support for these learners. This institute will be funded through the American Rescue Plan and proposals must discuss how the work will respond to the needs of learners with or at risk for a disability in an area where the COVID-19 pandemic has further widened existing gaps and/or resulted in decreased access and opportunities for students with disabilities to learn and receive support services.We strongly encourage education and special education researchers to consider applying to this funding opportunity by establishing partnerships with experts in the field of AI to design a research-based approach to meet the goals of Theme 6.
Please review the full solicitation for more information about each track and additional requirements for this AI Institute. Additional program-related announcements and resources, including information about an upcoming webinar and FAQs, can be found here. Note the following important dates:
The deadline for required preliminary proposals is January 14, 2022The deadline for full proposals is May 13, 2022Projects can start as early as June 1, 2023 (For the work focused on students with disabilities (Track B) the start date can be as early as January 1, 2023)The Institute of Education Sciences is the independent research, evaluation, and statistics arm of the U.S. Department of Education. Visit the IES website, sign up for the IES news flash or follow IES on Twitter and Facebook to learn more.