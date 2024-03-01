NATIONAL CYBER DIRECTOR TO VISIT NORFOLK STATE UNIVERSITY

National Cyber Director Harry Coker Jr. will visit Norfolk State University on Wednesday, February 28, to discuss a national plan to develop a more diverse and well-trained cyber workforce.

Coker, who was confirmed by the Senate in December 2023, leads the Office of National Cyber Director under the Biden-Harris Administration. In this position, Coker seeks to build and implement the nation’s cyber workforce and education strategy.

As part of his visit to Norfolk State, Coker will lead a roundtable discussion with cybersecurity students, tour the University’s Cybersecurity Complex at the Marie V. McDemmond Center for Applied Research and visit the University’s Career Fair scheduled for that day.

Norfolk State has a rigorous cyber program and a history of leading multi-million-dollar cyber partnerships. President Joe Biden visited the University as Vice President to announce a partnership, designating Norfolk State as the lead for the project. Additionally, Norfolk State has been designated as a Center of Academic Excellence by the National Security Administration and the Department of Homeland Security for 15 years. The latest designation runs through 2027.

“By fostering an environment of innovation and rigorous inquiry, Norfolk State University exemplifies a commitment to staying at the forefront of cybersecurity education and preparing future professionals to tackle evolving digital challenges with confidence and expertise,” said Dr. DoVeanna Fulton, NSU Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs. “The institution’s dedication to advancing knowledge in this critical field not only equips students with invaluable skills but also contributes significantly to the broader cybersecurity community.”

“We are honored to host Director Coker and look forward to showcasing Norfolk State University’s dedication to transforming the lives of students and the world around us.”