National Library Workers Day | TOMORROW: Coffee With A Cop! ; Walking at Paradise Creek ; COVID-19 Test Kits at Food Sites

By: Dana Woodson

Library Patrons Can Celebrate the Contributions

of Portsmouth Public Library Workers

Portsmouth Public Library (PPL) workers play an important role in meeting the needs of our community and today, April 5th, is National Library Workers Day, a time to recognize library professionals for their commitment to transforming lives and communities through education and lifelong learning. During National Library Week this week, members of the community are invited to “Submit a Star” by providing a testimonial about a favorite Portsmouth Public Library employee or stories of how PPL staff have impacted their lives/community at http://bit.ly/librarystar. Each testimonial will be posted in the “Galaxy of Stars” on the NLWD website at ala-apa.org/nlwd and celebrations can be shared on Twitter, using #NLWD21, and posting to the NLWD Facebook page at facebook.com/NationalLibraryWorkersDay.

Celebrate National Start Walking Day

On Wednesday, April 6th!

COVID-19 Test Kits Available At Sites of Food Distribution Below