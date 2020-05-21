“Department of Defense Recognition and Commemoration of the Fallen Men and Women of the U.S. Armed Forces”

WASHINGTON – The 152nd National Memorial Day Observance to honor America’s fallen military service members at Arlington National Cemetery will be live-streamed at the following link https://www.dvidshub.net/webcast/24091 beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, May 25.

The U.S. Army Military District of Washington will conduct a Presidential Armed Forces Full Honor Wreath-Laying Ceremony at 9 a.m. at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The ceremony hosted by Secretary of Defense, the Honorable Mark T. Esper, will be modified from the standard ceremony to practice physical distancing to ensure the safety of all participants.

At the time of this release, attendance of the National Memorial Day Observance is limited to official ceremony participants. The public is encouraged to live-stream the ceremony at the following link https://www.dvidshub.net/webcast/24091.

Arlington National Cemetery continues to monitor health and safety conditions and will promptly inform the public with any updates or changes to the operating status. The cemetery remains open daily to family pass holders only. There is no access for visiting popular sites. Anyone not having face coverings in their possession at cemetery entry points will not be granted access to the cemetery.

For more information, send an email to the U.S. Army Military District of Washington Public Affairs Office at usarmy.mcnair.mdw.mbx.mediadesk-omb@mail.mil