National Night Out & Youth Essay Contest

By: City of Portsmouth

National Night Out 2023 will be celebrating 40 years of police and community partnerships. It’s our biggest event of the year! Join us on August 1st at Festival Park, located next to Portsmouth’s Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be food vendors, live music, a dunk tank, public resources, games, and much more. This year’s event will be bigger and better than ever before!

Youth Essay Contest

Attention kids in grades 6-12: We invite you to write and submit an essay giving your perspective on the relationship between your community and the police. You could win $250! We look forward to reading your thoughts and ideas on this important subject.

Who can enter?

All Portsmouth students who will be in grades 6-12 for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year can enter.

WHEN’S THE DEADLINE?

All submissions must be received by Friday, July 28, at 11:59 p.m.

WHAT’S THE TOPIC?

This year’s topic is: How do you think the youth view police in the community? And how can you (the author) help the Portsmouth Police create a safer community?

HOW LONG SHOULD IT BE?

Your essay should be between 400 and 600 words long. It can be handwritten or typed, but it should be double spaced.

HOW DO I SUBMIT MY ESSAY?

First, be sure to include your name, address, phone number and grade for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year with your submission.

To email your essay: Send it to kennedyr@portsmouthva.gov

You can also mail your essay to Police Records, 700 Port Centre Pkwy, ATTN: Ofc. Kennedy or deliver it to that address between 8am and 4pm.

Remember – the deadline is Friday, July 28, at 11:59 p.m.

WHAT’S THE PRIZE?

The judges will select two first-place winners and each will receive a prize of $250!

