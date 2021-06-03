Administration National 

National Park Service awards $2.4 million to help preserve America’s civil rights history

K. Alston

WASHINGTON – From Stonewall National Monument to the Mary McLeod Bethune Council House, the physical memory of our nation’s civil rights history is preserved in many powerful places. The National Park Service today awarded $2.4 million to six projects in six states as part of the new History of Equal Rights grant program, which focuses on the continued preservation of such sites.  
“As we begin the celebration of Pride Month, we reflect on the diverse and complex history of all Americans who fought for the equal rights of their people,” said NPS Deputy Director Shawn Benge. “The new History of Equal Rights grants program supports our state, Tribal, local, and nonprofit partners in the physical preservation of historic sites related to the struggle for equal rights.” 
This years’ grants will support the rehabilitation and restoration of sites like Paulsdale in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, the childhood home of Alice Paul, a significant leader in the women’s suffrage movement and the Equal Rights Amendment; and the Ace Theater in Miami, Florida, a prominent venue for movies, graduations, proms, boxing matches, and concerts for the Black community during the period of segregation. Listed below are all this year’s grants.  

Awards 

Location 
Project 
Grantee 
Award 
Florida  
Miami  
Rehabilitation of the Ace Theatre in Coconut Grove 
Ace Theater Foundation, Inc. 
$398,199 
Kentucky 
Louisville 
Bourgard College of Music & Art Stabilization and Rehabilitation 
Louisville Jefferson County Metropolitan Government 
$500,000 
Massachusetts 
Boston 
Exterior Stabilization and Restoration of the League of Women Community Service Building 
League of Women for Community Service 
$497,826 
New Jersey Mount Laurel 
Preserving Paulsdale, Rehabilitation of the Childhood Home of Alice Paul 
Alice Paul Institute, Inc. 
$302,950 
North Carolina 
Raleigh 
Rehabilitation of the Carrie Stone Teachers’ Cottage at Charlotte Hawkins Brown State Historic Site 
NC Dept of Natural & Cultural Resources 
$278,763 
Oklahoma 
Miami 
Rehabilitation and Conservation of the Peoria Tribal Cemetery 
Peoria Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma 
$447,262 
Total 
$2,425,000 

Congress appropriated funding for the History of Equal Rights Grant Program in 2020 through the Historic Preservation Fund (HPF). The HPF uses revenue from federal oil leases on the Outer Continental Shelf, assisting with a broad range of preservation projects without expending tax dollars, with the intent to mitigate the loss of a nonrenewable resource to benefit the preservation of other irreplaceable resources. 
Established in 1977, the HPF is authorized at $150 million per year through 2023 and has provided more than $2 billion in historic preservation grants to states, Tribes, local governments, and nonprofit organizations. Administered by the NPS, HPF funds may be appropriated by Congress to support a variety of historic preservation projects to help preserve the nation’s cultural resources. 
For more information about NPS historic preservation programs and grants, please visit nps.gov/stlpg/
www.nps.gov