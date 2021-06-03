National Park Service awards $2.4 million to help preserve America’s civil rights history

WASHINGTON – From Stonewall National Monument to the Mary McLeod Bethune Council House, the physical memory of our nation’s civil rights history is preserved in many powerful places. The National Park Service today awarded $2.4 million to six projects in six states as part of the new History of Equal Rights grant program, which focuses on the continued preservation of such sites.

“As we begin the celebration of Pride Month, we reflect on the diverse and complex history of all Americans who fought for the equal rights of their people,” said NPS Deputy Director Shawn Benge. “The new History of Equal Rights grants program supports our state, Tribal, local, and nonprofit partners in the physical preservation of historic sites related to the struggle for equal rights.”

This years’ grants will support the rehabilitation and restoration of sites like Paulsdale in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, the childhood home of Alice Paul, a significant leader in the women’s suffrage movement and the Equal Rights Amendment; and the Ace Theater in Miami, Florida, a prominent venue for movies, graduations, proms, boxing matches, and concerts for the Black community during the period of segregation. Listed below are all this year’s grants.



Awards

Location

Project

Grantee

Award

Florida

Miami

Rehabilitation of the Ace Theatre in Coconut Grove

Ace Theater Foundation, Inc.

$398,199

Kentucky

Louisville

Bourgard College of Music & Art Stabilization and Rehabilitation

Louisville Jefferson County Metropolitan Government

$500,000

Massachusetts

Boston

Exterior Stabilization and Restoration of the League of Women Community Service Building

League of Women for Community Service

$497,826

New Jersey Mount Laurel

Preserving Paulsdale, Rehabilitation of the Childhood Home of Alice Paul

Alice Paul Institute, Inc.

$302,950

North Carolina

Raleigh

Rehabilitation of the Carrie Stone Teachers’ Cottage at Charlotte Hawkins Brown State Historic Site

NC Dept of Natural & Cultural Resources

$278,763

Oklahoma

Miami

Rehabilitation and Conservation of the Peoria Tribal Cemetery

Peoria Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma

$447,262

Total

$2,425,000



Congress appropriated funding for the History of Equal Rights Grant Program in 2020 through the Historic Preservation Fund (HPF). The HPF uses revenue from federal oil leases on the Outer Continental Shelf, assisting with a broad range of preservation projects without expending tax dollars, with the intent to mitigate the loss of a nonrenewable resource to benefit the preservation of other irreplaceable resources.

Established in 1977, the HPF is authorized at $150 million per year through 2023 and has provided more than $2 billion in historic preservation grants to states, Tribes, local governments, and nonprofit organizations. Administered by the NPS, HPF funds may be appropriated by Congress to support a variety of historic preservation projects to help preserve the nation’s cultural resources.

For more information about NPS historic preservation programs and grants, please visit nps.gov/stlpg/.

www.nps.gov