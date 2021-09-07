National Park Service awards $7.27 million in grants to support historic preservation projects in rural communities

WASHINGTON – The National Park Service (NPS) today announced $7.27 million in Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grants to 11 recipients in 10 states to support the preservation of historic buildings in rural communities across the country.

These grants mark the third year of funding for the program honoring the late Paul Bruhn, executive director of the Preservation Trust of Vermont for nearly 40 years. State and Tribal Historic Preservation Offices, Certified Local Governments, and nonprofits are eligible to apply for funding to support a subgrant program to fund multiple preservation projects in their rural jurisdictions.

“This National Park Service program not only supports historic preservation, but also fosters economic development in rural communities,” said NPS Deputy Director Shawn Benge. “By funding the rehabilitation of historic properties, rural areas across the country will be improved and strengthened.”

This year’s grants will support the rehabilitation of historic properties in rural areas, including programs in local communities led by the Wheeling National Heritage Area Corporation in West Virginia; The City of Jefferson, Missouri; and DeFuniak Springs Landmarks Inc. in Florida.



View the full list of grant recipients on NPS.gov.

Congress appropriates funding for the program through the Historic Preservation Fund (HPF). The HPF uses revenue from federal oil leases on the Outer Continental Shelf, providing assistance for a broad range of preservation projects without expending tax dollars.

For more information about HPFgrants and the Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grants program, please visit: https://go.nps.gov/revitalization. To confirm rural eligibility: https://www.census.gov/quickfacts/. Congress appropriated $7.5 million for FY21 funding with applications planned to be available in late Fall of 2021.



