National Park Service awards $7.27M in grants to support historic preservation projects in rural communities

By: National Park Service

WASHINGTON – The National Park Service (NPS) today announced $7.275 million in Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grants to 11 recipients in 10 states to support economic development through the preservation of historic buildings in rural communities across the country.



“The Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grants program fosters economic development in rural communities through the rehabilitation of historic buildings,” said NPS Director Chuck Sams. “With these funds, our state, Tribal, local government, and non-profit partners can develop subgrant programs and select individual projects that will support the economic development goals and needs in their communities.”



This year’s grants will support historic preservation work in the City of Attica, Indiana, where Indiana Landmarks will help rehabilitate commercial buildings in the 3,200-person town. In Idaho, the Idaho Heritage Trust will use its grant to support the rehabilitation of historic theaters in rural communities across the state. Rural downtowns in northern New York will benefit from subgrants offered through Adirondack Architectural Heritage, Inc.



View all grant recipients on NPS.gov.

These grants mark the fourth year of funding for the program honoring the late Paul Bruhn, executive director of the Preservation Trust of Vermont for nearly 40 years. State and Tribal Historic Preservation Offices, Certified Local Governments, and nonprofits were eligible to apply for funding to create a subgrant program to fund multiple preservation projects in their rural jurisdictions.



Congress appropriates funding for the program through the Historic Preservation Fund (HPF). The HPF, authorized through 2023, uses revenue from federal oil and gas leases on the Outer Continental Shelf, providing assistance for a broad range of preservation projects without expending tax dollars.



Learn more about the Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grants program on NPS.gov. To confirm rural eligibility, visit the US Census website. Congress appropriated $10 million for FY22 funding and applications for the next round of grants are planned to be available in the fall of 2022. Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grant Recipients

