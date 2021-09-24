National Preparedness Day is September 30th

September is National Preparedness Month, an annual observance to remind all Americans of how important it is for individuals, families, and communities to be prepared for disasters and emergencies that could happen at any time. National Preparedness Month culminates on September 30th with National Preparedness Day, the National Day of Action.

National Preparedness Month is managed and sponsored by FEMA’s Ready Campaign and this year’s theme is Prepare to Protect. Preparing for disasters is protecting everyone you love. “Now is the time that everyone should have a conversation with their family, neighbors, or loved ones to discuss what you would do in the event of a disaster in your area,” said FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell.

Please take the necessary steps to become informed and develop a family plan to put into action if an unfortunate event strikes. Remember, emergencies and disasters can be natural or man-made and include hurricanes, fires, tornadoes, bioterrorism, floods, snow storms, extended power outages…

Go to Ready.gov and use the resources and videos to help you prepare. The dynamics of each family unit are different, so here are some additional resources for planning for children, seniors, disabled individuals, and pets.

· Children

· Seniors

· Disabled

· Pets

Make a Plan. Make a Kit. Stay Informed.

Be Smart. Take Part. Prepare.