National Prescription Drug Takeback Day April 24

The Newport News Police Department is participating in a nationwide initiative to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs and prevent increased pill abuse and theft. On Saturday, April 24, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., the Police Department, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), is collecting potentially dangerous, expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs for destruction.

This service is free and anonymous and no questions are asked. There are four collection points available in Newport News:

NNPD South Police Precinct – 3303 Jefferson Ave.

Walgreens- J. Clyde Morris Blvd. & Jefferson Ave.

Sentara Port Warwick- 11803 Jefferson Ave. (ER Entrance)

NNPD North Police Precinct – 368 Deshazor Drive

The non-medical use of prescription drugs ranks second as the most common form of drug abuse in America. A majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends including from home medicine cabinets. For more information, visit the DEA website.