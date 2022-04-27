National Prescription Drug Takeback Day April 30

By: City of Newport News

Do you have any expired, unwanted or unused prescription drugs laying around the house? Too often those pills and liquids find their way into the wrong hands, or even our water supply, with dangerous and sometimes tragic results. Take a moment to clean out your medicine cabinets and dispose of any prescription medications – safely and anonymously – during the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Drug Takeback day. The Newport News Police Department will host two drop-off locations this Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Walgreens (parking lot between Walgreens and Tire City)600 J. Clyde Morris Blvd., Newport News Sentara at Port Warwick (Emergency Room entrance) 11803 Jefferson Avenue, Newport News The following Newport News pharmacies accept unused medications year-round: Walgreens- 600 J. Clyde Morris Blvd.Walgreens- 12750 Jefferson Ave.CVS- 12755 Jefferson Ave.Harness Health Pharmacy at Mary Immaculate- 12720 McManus Blvd. For more information, visit the DEA website.