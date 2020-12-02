National Science Foundation Career Opportunities

Call for nominations: NSF Assistant Director for Geosciences

The National Science Foundation is beginning a national search for the Assistant Director for Geosciences (GEO) and we seek your help in identifying visionary candidates. The new Assistant Director (AD) will succeed Dr. William Easterling, who has served with distinction since June 2017.

The Assistant Director, GEO, leads a Directorate of three divisions — Atmospheric and Geospace Sciences (AGS); Earth Sciences (EAR); Ocean Sciences (OCE) — and the Office of Polar Programs (OPP). The Directorate’s portfolio encompasses a broad range of the geosciences with a total budget of approximately $1.5 billion. The attached PDF includes an information sheet summarizing the Directorate’s activities, the responsibilities of the position, and the criteria for the search, along with a signed copy of this message.

Please send your recommendations, including any supporting information that you might be able to provide, to the AD/GEO Search Advisory Committee via e-mail to geosrch@nsf.gov. In light of COVID-19, we cannot receive recommendations by conventional mail. Please submit your recommendations by February 26, 2021.

For more information, click here.

The National Science Foundation has identified $15,000,000 for investment under its “Campus Cyberinfrastructure” program with the expectation of 46 awards.

The award ceiling is $1,000,000. Applications are due by March 1, 2021. The full solicitation should be available late Nov 18th 2020 at NSF Publication 21-528

The Campus Cyberinfrastructure program invests in coordinated campus-level networking and cyberinfrastructure improvements, innovation, integration, and engineering for science applications and distributed research projects. Learning and workforce development (LWD) in cyberinfrastructure is explicitly addressed in the program. Science-driven requirements are the primary motivation for any proposed activity.

Proposals may only be submitted by the following: