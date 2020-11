The National Science Foundation has designed the Virtual Grants Conference to give faculty, researchers and administrators key insights into a wide range of current issues at NSF. NSF staff will provide up-to-date information about the proposal and award process, specific funding opportunities and answering attendee questions.

November 16, 2020 1:00 PM to November 20, 2020 4:00 PM

November 30, 2020 1:00 PM to December 4, 2020 4:00 PM