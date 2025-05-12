National Train Day at Lee Hall Depot

On Saturday, May 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Lee Hall Depot will host its annual National Train Day celebration, a community event dedicated to all things railroad.

Visitors can enjoy a wide array of activities, including interactive model train layouts, a children’s tent with family-friendly activities, costumed railroad characters, historical displays, LEGO exhibits, merchandise and food vendors, and guided tours of the Depot and the Chessie caboose.

The event offers engaging and educational fun for all ages, making it a perfect outing for families, train enthusiasts, and history lovers alike.

Admission:

Adults – $5 (special reduced rate)

Children under 7 – Free

The Lee Hall Depot is located at 9 Elmhurst Street. From I-64, use Exit 247. For more information, click here.