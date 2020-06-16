This week is National Waste and Recycling Workers Week, and we want to thank and recognize the dedicated men and women who work hard to keep our neighborhoods and streets safe and clean. In Newport News, the Department of Public Works Solid Waste Division consists of 80 full and part time staff members working rain or shine to collect over 45,000 tons of trash annually. That breaks down to more than 1 ton of trash per household! The automated trash trucks collect over 33,000 tons per year while the knuckleboom trucks collect over 15,000 tons of curbside trash with an additional 12,000 cubic yards of brush debris collected annually. Recycling trucks collect over 7,000 tons per year.

These essential employees worked diligently throughout the coronavirus pandemic to ensure residents and businesses receive the services they depend upon. They showed up every day and put in long hours to keep up with the high demand of trash and debris. Please help us celebrate these hard working men and women!