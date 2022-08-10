Administration Events Helpful Hints Local 

National Weather Service Issues Weather Alert for Today

By: City of Portsmouth

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a weather alert for possible severe thunderstorms and flooding for our region this afternoon, Wednesday, August 10th, into tonight.  Please see the NWS graphic below.  As a reminder, it is NEVER safe to drive or walk into flood waters.  Turn Around Don’t Drown!  Use this link for more Flood Safety Tips and Resources https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood.  For more weather updates, tune to the local news media or go to Wakefield NWS

Here’s another reminder: Please make sure that you Know Your Zone should evacuation ever become necessary due to the track and severity of a storm.  Go to KnowYourZoneVA.org.

