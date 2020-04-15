By the City of Norfolk, VA

(April 10, 2020) Norfolk, Virginia – RISE joins Resilient Enterprise Solutions (RES) to announce the launch of America’s first home Raising Academy to begin training contractors on April 14, 2020 in the Hampton Roads region of coastal Virginia.

The Home Raising Academy delivers home elevation education to general contractors and builds a professional workforce able to respond to the increasing demand for protecting coastal properties with affordable and attractive solutions.

The rates fo sea level rise are incasing nationwide, and many communities are more eager now to make plans to protect their coastal properties, both public and private. “Funded as one of our six winner of the 2019 RISE Coastal Community Resilience Challenge, this first-of-its-kind workforce training will launch in Hampton Roads and will upskill general contracts and breast jobs that reduce the cost of home elevations,” said Paul Robinson, RISE’s Executive Director.

The launch is well-timed. The nation is in the midst of a pandemic with many construction professionals sheltering at home, which could be a beneficial time to undertake on-lin professional development – especially in a new industry growing fast along the Easter Seaboard.

The Academy trainees will learn strategies for elevation, financing and outreach, and the persuasive power of rising flood insurance rates for those homeowners who do no mitigate their flood risk.

“After elevation 1,500 homes in multiple states, I’ve learned the secret to elevation is more than quality construction nd design – it’s also offering finance options for homeowners,” said Academy principals instructor, Roderick Scott.

“The biggest wave that signing to come and drive people in coastal flood zones out of their homes is not a wave of seawater, is it s wave of increasing flood insurance the value of your family’s most significant asset- your home,” said John Sargent, RES CEO.