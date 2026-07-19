Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Marks 55th Annual Legislative Conference Theme: Rooted, Ready, and Rising

Washington, D.C. — Today, the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation (CBCF) announced the theme for its 55th Annual Legislative Conference (ALC): Rooted, Ready & Rising taking place September 16-20, 2026. The theme commemorates CBCF’s 50th anniversary and serves as a reminder of a community’s collective perseverance and indomitable spirit.

Black lawmakers held the inaugural ALC, then titled Black Caucus Weekend, in the 70s – laying the foundation for what would become the bellwether of Black political engagement in America. It remains a space where the conversations shaping the nation’s future have always begun.

What started as a convening of lawmakers and community leaders has grown into one of the largest cross-industry gatherings in the country, uniting elected officials, policymakers, thought leaders, activists, entrepreneurs, and the next generation of changemakers under one roof.

“The Annual Legislative Conference has stood the test of time as a homecoming for Black political power and thought,” said Nicole Austin-Hillery, President and CEO of the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation. “This year, that has never been more urgent. Rooted, Ready and Rising captures the spirit of a community that has never waited for permission to lead. It is at once a celebration of what has been built over 50 years and a charge to the generation inheriting the work.”

As the nation’s leading Black public policy conference, CBCF’s Annual Legislative Conference offers over one hundred free in-person issue forums and established brain trusts, with select virtual programming over five days. The event brings together elected officials, policymakers, and community leaders to engage on the issues shaping Black communities nationwide.

“The ALC exists so that activists, community leaders, influential individuals, civically engaged citizens, and elected officials can connect and strategize seriously around the impactful work of public policy,” said Congresswoman Yvette D. Clarke (D-NY-11), Chair, Congressional Black Caucus. “I am encouraged to know this conference represents so many things to many people, but most importantly, it is a clarion call for our community to rally around what we see as critical to addressing, from economic equity to health disparities, to voting rights and criminal justice reform. This is where policy meets people and purpose. It is where our collective voice can become collective action through strategy and insight.”

“Each year, the ALC offers a vital opportunity to confront the most pressing issues shaping our current social, political, and cultural landscapes,” said Congresswoman Terri Sewell (D-AL-7), Chair, CBCF Board of Directors. “Given everything this year has brought into focus, I am mindful and grateful for all those who paved the way for this convening. I look forward to the uplifting and hard conversations that will undoubtedly help us rise toward a future that reflects the full promise of American democracy.”

The 55th Annual Legislative Conference will see Congressional leaders Congresswoman Alma Adams (D-NC-12) and Congressman Glenn Ivey (D-MD-4) serve as Honorary Co-chairs for the five-day public policy event.

“In addition to being a transformative organization that has prepared leaders, uplifted critical conversations, and pushed public policy forward, CBCF continues to serve as an accelerator and change agent,” said Congresswoman Alma Adams (D-NC-12). “This year the theme reflects exactly that. We are Rooted in our history, Ready for this moment, and Rising to meet what comes next.”

“This year’s conference arrives at a moment when the stakes of Black political engagement have never been higher,” said Congressman Glenn Ivey (D-MD-4). “Against the backdrop of the current landscape, the ALC stands as both sanctuary and staging ground, a place to recharge, reconnect, and recommit to the work that has defined this organization for half a century.”

The 55th Annual Legislative Conference will see the return of signature events – the National Town Hall, Day of Healing Prayer Breakfast, the Gospel Extravaganza, the Black Party, and the Phoenix Awards Dinner. These signature events, in addition to more than 100 public policy forums, serve as an opportunity to recognize and honor luminaries and pivotal cultural moments. The ALC is the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s largest initiative, funding the essential work of the Leadership Institute and the Center for Public Policy and Research as well as other mission-critical work.