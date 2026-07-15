Natural Gas Pipeline Upgrades Begin Soon in the Warwick Community

Residents in the Warwick area will soon see construction activity as Virginia Natural Gas (VNG) begins an important infrastructure improvement project designed to strengthen the community’s natural gas system for years to come.

Starting in late July, VNG will launch the Gatewood SAVE Infrastructure Improvement Project as part of its Steps to Advance Virginia’s Energy (SAVE) program. The project will replace aging natural gas pipelines with newer, more durable infrastructure that will improve system reliability, reduce emissions and help lower long-term maintenance costs.

Construction will take place along Warwick Boulevard, Harpersville Road, Gatewood Road and several nearby streets. Work is expected to continue for approximately two years and will be completed in carefully planned phases to help minimize impacts on residents, businesses and travelers. Throughout the project, residents may experience temporary lane closures, parking restrictions and other short-term inconveniences. VNG crews will work to maintain access to homes and businesses whenever possible while safely completing the upgrades.

Residents are encouraged to slow down in work zones, use caution, and follow all posted traffic and safety signs. For more information about the project and construction updates, visit virginianaturalgas.com and follow Virginia Natural Gas on Nextdoor for additional updates.