Nauticus After Dark Is Back to Kick Off the March Madness Tournament

Explore Nauticus After Hours at this 21+ Slam Dunk Event

Norfolk, Va. – Nauticus has gone MAD for March Madness! The community is invited to join Nauticus at their first “Nauticus After Dark” event of the year this Thursday, March 21st from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Nauticus After Dark: Brackets & Brews offers basketball fans the opportunity to watch the first-round of the tournament games on the big screen in their 350-seat theater. Fans will also enjoy arcade basketball games, bracket competitions, gourmet hot dogs, game day drinks and so much more!