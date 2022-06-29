Nauticus Announces Inclusion in Access Program

By: City of Norfolk

Access to Nauticus’ engaging STEM to STERN education programs, exhibits and the historic Battleship Wisconsin will become more affordable for people of all backgrounds, as the museum has joined the signature access program Museums for All.

Effective July 1, 2022, Nauticus will offer general admission pricing at $3.00 per person, up to four people in a group, with the presentation of a SNAP EBT card (from all 50 states) or Virginia Medicaid card with photo ID. Visitors can learn more on Nauticus’ website.

Nauticus joins over 25 Virginia museums to participate in Museums for All, the signature program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), administered by the Association of Children’s Museums (ACM), that helps expand access to museums and raises public awareness about how museums in the U.S. are reaching their entire communities.

“Regardless of income, everyone deserves the opportunity to experience the joy and inspiration that Nauticus and other cultural institutions have to offer,” Nauticus’ Development Director Rehn West said. “We’re proud to participate in this program and open a door to learning and history to our most vulnerable population of children and families.”

Over the past decade, Nauticus has strived to make its programs accessible to the community, including the Sail Nauticus Academy, a free after school sailing program for Norfolk Public School students, and most recently, the implementation of its Student Access Program. Title 1 Schools in Hampton Roads are invited to apply each year for complimentary field trips, outreach sessions, or virtual programs for their students.