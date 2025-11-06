Nauticus Announces Military Appreciation Night at Winterfest

500 Free Tickets For Active Duty and Veterans Sponsored by Centura College

Norfolk, Va. — Nauticus will honor active-duty service members and veterans with Military Appreciation Night at Winterfest on the Wisconsin on Saturday, November 15, 2025, made possible through the generosity of Centura College. A total of 500 free tickets will be released online on Monday, November 10 on a first-come, first-served basis.

“The Battleship Wisconsin is a powerful place to say, ‘thank you,’” said Stephen Kirkland, Executive Director of Nauticus. “Thanks to Centura College, Tidewater Tech & Aviation Institute of Maintenance, we’re able to welcome military families to Winterfest for a night of joy on the waterfront and our way of recognizing their service.”

“Supporting our military community is deeply rooted in who we are,” said Ben Clark, Vice President of Business & Civic Impact at Tidewater Tech, Centura College & the Aviation Institute of Maintenance. “For the past five years, our students have proudly created custom displays that bring Winterfest to life — and we’re honored to continue that partnership by giving military families a magical night they deserve.”

This special evening invites military personnel and their families to experience Winterfest’s waterfront wonderland—twinkling displays across the battleship and campus, festive entertainment, photo moments, and the brand-new Kingdom of the Snow Queen indoor experience—at no cost with a valid ticket and military ID.

How to Claim Tickets

Quantity: 500 complimentary tickets (first-come, first-served)

Tickets Go Live: Monday, November 10 at 10AM (online reservation required)

Event Date: Saturday, November 15 (Military Appreciation Night)

Who Qualifies: Active-duty and veterans; families welcome to join but limited to 4 tickets per transaction

Verification: Valid military ID required at entry

Where to Reserve: Online via Nauticus’ Winterfest ticketing (link available on Nauticus channels)

Please note: Complimentary tickets are limited and must be reserved online in advance. Tickets are non-transferable and only valid for November 15 at the time selected.For event details, visit WinterfestOnTheWisconsin.com





