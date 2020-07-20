Nauticus Awarded Highly Competitive Grant to Support STEM Engagement During COVID-19 Pandemic

Norfolk, Va.- Nauticus is one of only twenty science centers and museums around the country selected to receive a grant in support of STEM engagement during the COVID-19 pandemic from the Association of Science and Technology Centers (ASTC) and made possible by the Voya Foundation.

The grant is designed to allow museums to continue supporting their communities by developing Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) programs as children, families, and educators adapt to a new normal. Twenty institutions were selected to receive funding, from among 96 science centers and museums that submitted applications.

Through grant funding, families will be able to join Nauticus educators in real time to solve fun and informal STEM-based problems in a new program called Curious Kids STEM-ulating Activities. These interactive programs are FREE and offered bi-monthly to all who register. The activities are geared for families with children aged 5-12, but younger and older siblings may participate as well.

“We’re delighted to have recently opened to the public, but our goal remains to continue positioning ourselves as a leader in virtual learning,” said Nauticus’ executive director, Stephen E. Kirkland. “This type of accessible education will still be invaluable for our community, even in a post-pandemic world.”

Curious Kids sessions are 30-45 minutes in duration and will be hosted via Zoom. Registration is required at least 24 hours in advance, and each session is limited to the first 100 participants. Upcoming programs are set for July 28, August 11, and August 25. To register or for more information, visit https://nauticus.org/curious-kids-stem-ulating-activities/