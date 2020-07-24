Nauticus Campers Build Boat Fleet to Combat Pollution

Vessels made from marine trash teach important lessons

Norfolk, Va.— Nauticus summer campers are creating the region’s most unique fleet of watercraft each week by using recycled materials and marine debris to build and race their own boats. Along with important STEM principles like buoyancy and displacement, plastic trash and duct tape are all that keep these campers afloat as they navigate an obstacle course each Friday.

Nauticus’ new summer camp kicks off during Plastic Free July – a global movement to reduce plastic pollution. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, nearly 8 million metric tons of trash enters the ocean each year (the equivalent weight of 138 battleships the size of the USS Wisconsin!).

“These kids are having a blast building and racing in these boats,” said Nauticus executive director, Stephen E. Kirkland. “But the take-home message is clear – we’ve all got to be conscientious stewards of our waterways.”

After designing and building their boats, Nauticus campers will navigate their vessels through a challenging obstacle course each Friday at 1:45pm. All media is invited to attend.

Nauticus is a River Star Model business, a certified Virginia Green partner and home to three Seabin trash skimmers (first on the East Coast) which have collected over 1500 pounds of trash/debris from the Elizabeth River since their installation. The organization is committed to combating plastic pollution in our local waterways and will premiere a never-before-seen National Geographic exhibit in January entitled “Planet or Plastic?”.

To learn more about Nauticus’ commitment to the conservation of our waterways, visit https://nauticus.org/conservation/