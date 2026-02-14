Nauticus Honors African American Scientists & Inventors

Featuring $12 Admission & Grand Opening of Anchor & Spoon Cafe

Norfolk, Va. — Nauticus invites the community to join in a day of innovation, discovery, and celebration on Saturday, February 14 from 10AM–5PM for African American Scientists & Inventors Day, alongside the grand opening of Anchor & Spoon, the museum’s brand-new café.

For one day only, guests can explore Nauticus for $12 admission while engaging in hands-on activities, interactive demonstrations, and inspiring stories that highlight the groundbreaking contributions of African American scientists and inventors. Throughout the day, visitors will learn about pioneers such as Garrett Morgan, George Franklin Grant, Lonnie Johnson, and Lewis Latimer—innovators whose work transformed safety technology, sports equipment, consumer products, and modern lighting.

Programming will include live demonstrations, educational displays, interactive challenges, and family-friendly STEM experiences designed to spark curiosity and celebrate lasting impact in science and technology.

From 11AM–2PM, guests can also enhance their visit with a special Sea Glass Valentine’s Workshop, offered in a drop-in format for an add on fee.

In addition to the day’s educational programming, Nauticus will officially celebrate the grand opening of Anchor & Spoon, located inside the museum. The first 50 guests will receive a $5 off coupon to use at the café, and visitors can enjoy a one-day-only featured item: a Sweet Potato Biscuit available exclusively on February 14.

As always, Nauticus members receive free admission and are invited to participate in all activities.