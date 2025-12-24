Nauticus Hosts Inaugural Noon Year’s Eve Snowball Fight

Norfolk, Va — Nauticus is proud to announce an inaugural Noon Year’s Eve event, the Great Nauticus Snowball Countdown, a brand-new daytime New Year’s celebration designed for families. Taking place on Wednesday, December 31, this first-of-its-kind event offers all the excitement of New Year’s Eve with none of the late-night hours.

The centerpiece of the celebration is Virginia’s largest indoor snowball fight, transforming Nauticus’ expansive indoor spaces into an action-packed winter playground. Guests of all ages can jump into the fun with safe, soft snowballs, creating a high-energy experience that is equal parts playful and unforgettable.

Throughout the event, guests will enjoy live circus performances featuring an aerialist, juggler and magician that bring movement and spectacle to the celebration. Interactive activities, festive crafts, and winter-themed surprises will be available throughout the campus, encouraging families to explore and engage together.

A highlight for many young guests will be the opportunity to meet the Snow Queen, the regal ruler of winter and a beloved figure from Nauticus’ Winterfest programming. Photo opportunities and personal interactions with the Snow Queen add a touch of enchantment to this milestone event.

The celebration concludes with a countdown to noon, complete with music, cheering, and a joyful New Year’s moment designed for children and families to celebrate together — welcoming the New Year long before bedtime.

“With the launch of the Great Nauticus Snowball Countdown, we wanted to create something completely new for our community,” said Rehn West Saunders, Deputy Director of External Affairs and Advancement at Nauticus. “This inaugural event brings together big energy, imaginative play, and magical moments in a way that makes New Year’s Eve accessible and exciting for families of all ages.”

The Inaugural Great Nauticus Snowball Countdown takes place on Wednesday, December 31 from 9:30AM – 1PM at Nauticus. All activities are included in the general admission ticket. Tickets are limited, and advance purchase is strongly recommended.

For tickets and additional event details, visit https://nauticus.org/events/great-snowball-countdown/.

