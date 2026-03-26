Nauticus Hosts Luxury Cruise Ship, Showcases Local Market

NORFOLK, VA – Nauticus is pleased to welcome its first port-of-call cruise ship of the 2026 spring season with the arrival of the MS Allura to downtown Norfolk. The 67,000-ton luxury vessel is part of the Oceania Cruises fleet and will be docked at Nauticus’ Half Moone cruise terminal for a two-day stopover on March 25–26, 2026. The MS Allura is a new vessel for Oceania, launching in July 2025. More than 1,000 passengers will explore the region through curated shore excursions while also enjoying Norfolk’s vibrant waterfront, walkable downtown, and local attractions. The MS Allura accommodates 800 crew members.

Just steps from the cruise terminal, Nauticuswill host a special Cruise Market Day, offering guests an authentic taste of the city. The first-of-its-kind market will feature a dozen local vendors, live music, regional goods, artisan products, and local flavor—creating a welcoming and memorable experience right on the waterfront.

This activation highlights Norfolk’s growing role as a dynamic cruise destination, connecting visitors directly with the local community and small businesses while enhancing the overall port-of-call experience.

EVENT DETAILS:

What: Allura Cruise Ship Stopover & Cruise Market Day

When: March 25–26, 2026

Where: Half Moone Cruise & Celebration Center & Nauticus Waterfront Campus

Who: Cruise Norfolk, Nauticus, local vendors, and visiting Allura passengers