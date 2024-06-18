Nauticus to Host EdTalk in Honor of Juneteenth with Author David Wright Faladé

A book discussion and signing featuring Black Cloud Rising, a novel on local hero, Sgt. Richard Etheridge

Norfolk, Va. – Nauticus will host an EdTalk on Juneteenth featuring esteemed author, David Wright Faladé who will lead an engaging discussion centered around his acclaimed 2022 novel, Black Cloud Rising. Join Nauticus for this FREE event on Wednesday, June 19 from 6 – 7:30PM.

This interactive program will pay tribute to Hampton Roads local hero, Sgt. Richard Etheridge, whose 36th USCT regiment played a pivotal role in Texas during the enforcement of the final emancipation of slaves on June 19th, a day now commemorated as Juneteenth.

With powerful depictions of the bonds formed between fighting men and heartrending scenes of sacrifice and courage, Black Cloud Rising offers a compelling and nuanced portrait of enslaved men and women crossing the threshold to freedom.

Event Timeline:

5:30PM – Doors Open

6:00PM – 7:30PM – Author Q&A and Book Signing

The event is free and open to the public. Books will be available for purchase at the event. Registration is required as space is limited. Click here to register!