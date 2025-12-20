Nauticus Wins ABC-TV’s The Great Christmas Light Fight

Winterfest Spotlighted on Nationally Televised Competition; Claims Trophy and $50,000 Prize

Norfolk, VA. — Nauticus’ Winterfest on the Wisconsin has been crowned the winner of ABC’s The Great Christmas Light Fight in the 2025 Heavyweight Division. The nationally televised episode, which aired December 18, showcased three remarkable large-scale holiday experiences — Nauticus’ Winterfest on the Wisconsin, Northern California’s Imaginarium and Houston’s River of Lights. After an unforgettable competition, Nauticus brought the trophy home to Norfolk.

Heavyweight Division judge Carter Oosterhouse praised Winterfest for its scale, creativity, and flawless execution. He noted how challenging it is to use a battleship as a backdrop and said Nauticus delivered something the competition had never seen before.

“This whole process has been so much fun for our team, and the national recognition just showcases what a truly magical experience Winterfest has become,” said Stephen Kirkland, Executive Director of Nauticus. “Though this win obviously expands awareness across the country, Winterfest is and always will be designed for families throughout our own community.”

As part of the victory, the Nauticus Foundation will receive the $50,000 grand prize, which will directly support the nonprofit’s mission. Funds will help advance youth maritime education programs, including the award-winning Sail Nauticus Academy, and provide critical support for the ongoing preservation of the Battleship Wisconsin, the last battleship built by the U.S. Navy.

Winterfest on the Wisconsin continues through December 31, offering families an opportunity to step aboard a national award-winning holiday destination. Tickets and event information are available at WinterfestOnTheWisconsin.com.